Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Livongo Health, Inc.    LVGO

LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.

(LVGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Livongo Health : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc in a deal valuing the company at $18.5 billion (14 billion pounds), betting on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

The merger is by far Teladoc's biggest investment in a campaign of smaller acquisitions since 2017 that have made it the leading U.S. provider of a range of phone and online-based healthcare services.

Analysts said the latest deal should make the combined company the undisputed leader in both online acute care and the management of chronic conditions, following President Donald Trump's order on Monday to expand telehealth access to 57 million Americans.

Teladoc's shares fell, however, as analysts questioned whether the company has massively overpaid for Livongo, shares in which are up 477% this year.

"The Street views the price being paid as fairly high," said David Larsen, an analyst with research firm Verity Research.

Demand for virtual healthcare has skyrocketed as the pandemic kept patients from visiting doctors, with one recent study estimating 46% of Americans now use telehealth, up from 11% in 2019.

Pre-COVID-19, the total annual revenues of U.S. telehealth players were an estimated $3 billion, whereas consultants McKinsey & Company now estimate up to $250 billion of U.S. healthcare spending could be virtualized.

The deal will give Livongo's customers, who typically get physiotherapy and other proactive treatments for chronic illnesses through coaches on its system, direct access to physicians who can write prescriptions for them.

Analysts estimated there was less than a 25% overlap between the client bases of the two companies.

Teladoc will pay 0.5920 of a share plus $11.33 in cash for each Livongo share, amounting to $158.98, a 10% premium to Livongo's closing price on Tuesday and adding up to a purchase price of about $15.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Shares in Teladoc, for which access to capital has been bolstered by a doubling of its market value since January, fell 14.1%. Livongo was down 6.3%.

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Manas Mishra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. -5.98% 136.29 Delayed Quote.476.74%
TELADOC HEALTH, INC. -13.69% 215.845 Delayed Quote.197.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
12:32pLIVONGO HEALTH : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo ..
RE
12:27pLIVONGO HEALTH : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo ..
RE
11:44aALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Livongo Health,..
BU
08:14a(LVGO) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Livongo; Are Shareho..
PR
07:13aLIVONGO HEALTH : Telemedicine provider Teladoc to spend $18.5B on Livongo
AQ
07:01aLIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
06:58aLIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06:24aLIVONGO HEALTH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:02aLivongo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/16TELEMEDICINE, AI & HEALTHTECH : CEO’s of TDOC, VEEV, PMEDF, LVGO Discuss D..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 338 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -390x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 137 M 14 137 M -
EV / Sales 2020 41,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,2x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Livongo Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 102,16 $
Last Close Price 144,53 $
Spread / Highest target -8,67%
Spread / Average Target -29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zane M. Burke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Schneider President
Glen E. Tullman Executive Chairman
Karl Greiter Senior Vice President-Operations
Lee A. Shapiro Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIVONGO HEALTH, INC.476.74%14 137
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.05%176 929
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.13%129 154
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.00%83 674
DEXCOM, INC.102.02%42 308
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.04%41 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group