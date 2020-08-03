Log in
Livzon Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF REPURCHASE OF A SHARES

08/03/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROGRESS OF REPURCHASE OF A SHARES

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") dated 6 March 2020 and the announcements dated 5 March 2020, 2 April 2020, 6 May 2020, 1 June 2020 and 2 July 2020 of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in relation to the Repurchase of Part of the Public Shares Scheme. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

As at 31 July 2020, the Company made a total repurchase of 5,946,108 A Shares of the Company through centralized bidding transactions, accounting for 0.63% of the total issued share capital (942,283,673 shares) and 0.96% of the total number of issued A Shares (622,419,456 shares) of the Company on 31 July 2020. The highest purchase price was RMB44.88 per share and the lowest purchase price was RMB38.95 per share. Total amount of funds used was RMB243,422,582.17 (including transaction costs) and RMB243,390,567.23 (excluding transaction costs). The share repurchase mentioned above complies with the Repurchase Scheme.

Subsequently, the Company will implement the Repurchase Scheme and perform its disclosure obligations in a timely manner in strict accordance with the Implementation Rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on the Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and other relevant provisions. Investors are kindly reminded to pay attention to possible investment risks.

By order of the Board

麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. *

Yang Liang

Company Secretary

Zhuhai, China

3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President) and Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman), Mr. Qiu Qingfeng and Mr. Yu Xiong; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Bai Hua, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, Mr. Xie Yun, Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:41:12 UTC
