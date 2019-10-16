Livzon Pharmaceutical : COMPLETION OF CANCELLATION OF CERTAIN SHARE OPTIONS UNDER THE FIRST GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF CANCELLATION OF CERTAIN SHARE OPTIONS

UNDER THE FIRST GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcements of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 17 July 2018, 18 July 2018, 29 July 2018, 17 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 5 September 2018, 11 September 2018, 8 October 2018, 28 August 2019 and 18 September 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 18 August 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the proposed adoption of the 2018 Share Options Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) (the "Incentive Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On 18 September 2019, the Company intended to cancel 254,995 Share Options granted to but not yet exercised by 17 Incentive Participants as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 18 September 2019.

On 16 October 2019, after verification and confirmation by Shenzhen Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd., the above-mentioned cancellation of Share Options has been completed. After the cancellation, the number of Incentive Participants under the First Grant is adjusted from 1,050 to 1,033 and the number of Share Options under the First Grant is adjusted from 22,718,150 to 22,463,155.