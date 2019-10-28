Livzon Pharmaceutical : COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcements of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 17 July 2018, 18 July 2018, 29 July 2018, 17 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 5 September 2018, 11 September 2018, 8 October 2018, 28 August 2019, 18 September 2019 and 16 October 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 18 August 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the proposed adoption of the 2018 Share Options Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) (the "Incentive Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On 28 August 2019, the Board has considered and approved the Reserved Grant of Share Options to the Incentive Participants with 28 August 2019 confirmed as the date of Reserved Grant. An aggregate of 2,535,000 Share Options were granted to 145 Incentive Participants. The Exercise Price of the Share Options under the Reserved Grant shall be RMB28.87/A Share.

On 18 September 2019, the Board has considered and approved that the number of Incentive Participants under the Reserved Grant is adjusted from 145 to 170. The total number of Share Options under the Reserved Grant remains unchanged.

1