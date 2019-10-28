Livzon Pharmaceutical : COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
COMPLETION OF REGISTRATION OF THE RESERVED GRANT OF THE 2018 SHARE OPTIONS INCENTIVE SCHEME
Reference is made to the announcements of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 17 July 2018, 18 July 2018, 29 July 2018, 17 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 5 September 2018, 11 September 2018, 8 October 2018, 28 August 2019, 18 September 2019 and 16 October 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 18 August 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among others, the proposed adoption of the 2018 Share Options Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) (the "Incentive Scheme"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
On 28 August 2019, the Board has considered and approved the Reserved Grant of Share Options to the Incentive Participants with 28 August 2019 confirmed as the date of Reserved Grant. An aggregate of 2,535,000 Share Options were granted to 145 Incentive Participants. The Exercise Price of the Share Options under the Reserved Grant shall be RMB28.87/A Share.
On 18 September 2019, the Board has considered and approved that the number of Incentive Participants under the Reserved Grant is adjusted from 145 to 170. The total number of Share Options under the Reserved Grant remains unchanged.
During the process of registration, 1 Incentive Participant was no longer qualified for incentive due to his resignation, and 2 Incentive Participants voluntarily gave up the Share Options to be granted by the Company due to personal reasons. Therefore, the number of Incentive Participants under the Reserved Grant is adjusted from 170 to 167, and the total number of Share Options under the Reserved Grant is adjusted from 2,535,000 to 2,524,500 as follows:
|
|
|
|
Percentage to
|
Percentage to
|
|
|
Number of
|
the total
|
|
|
the current
|
|
|
Share Options
|
number of
|
Name
|
Position
|
total Share
|
granted (0'000
|
Share Options
|
|
|
capital of the
|
|
|
share options)
|
under the
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
Reserved Grant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dai Weiguo
|
Vice President
|
13.00
|
5.25%
|
0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mid-level management and core personnel
|
239.45
|
94.75%
|
0.26%
|
of the Company (166 persons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (167 persons)
|
252.45
|
100.00%
|
0.27%
|
|
|
|
|
On 28 October 2019, the Reserved Grant has completed registration. The abbreviation of the Share Options: Livzon JLC2. The code of the Share Options is 037083.
By order of the Board
麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.*
Yang Liang
Company Secretary
Zhuhai, China
28 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President) and Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Qiu Qingfeng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Yanjun, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, Mr. Xie Yun, Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa.
* For identification purpose only
