Livzon Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION PROPOSED A SHARE LISTING OF LIVZON DIAGNOSTICS

INSIDE INFORMATION PROPOSED A SHARE LISTING OF LIVZON DIAGNOSTICS This announcement is published by 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the provision of Hong Kong Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on its meeting held on 7 August 2020, it has considered and approved, among others, the resolutions on the proposed spin-off and A share listing of Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc.* ("Livzon Diagnostics", together with its subsidiaries, the "Livzon Diagnostics Group"). Livzon Diagnostics was incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China") in 1989. As at the date of this announcement, the Company holds approximately 39.425% of the shares of Livzon Diagnostics, which is a controlling subsidiary of the Company. Livzon Diagnostics is mainly engaged in research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment. The Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics will constitute a spin-off within the meaning of Practice Note 15 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and will be subject to the approval of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). An application for the spin-off and A share listing of Livzon Diagnostics will be made by the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 1 THE CONSIDERATION OF THE RESOLUTIONS RELATING TO THE SPIN-OFF ON THE BOARD MEETING Proposed Resolution in relation to the Compliance of the Spin-Off and A Share Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Livzon Diagnostics with Relevant Laws and Regulations The Company proposed the spin-off and A share listing of its subsidiary, Livzon Diagnostics (the "Spin-off"). Pursuant to the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Company Law"), Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (the "Securities Law"), Certain Provisions on Pilot Domestic Listing of Spin-off Subsidiaries of Listed Companies (the "Certain Provisions") and other laws and regulations and normative documents, the Board, upon careful self-inspection and demonstration of the Company's actual conditions and relevant matters, is of the view that the Company's Spin-off for the A share listing of its subsidiary, Livzon Diagnostics complies with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Plan on the Spin-off and A Share Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Livzon Diagnostics The initial plan for the Spin-off and A share listing of Livzon Diagnostics is as follows: Type of shares to be issued: Domestic to-be-listed RMB ordinary shares (A shares). (II) Par value of shares: RMB 1.00. Target subscribers: parties making price inquiries which meet the related qualification requirements of the regulatory authorities such as China Securities Regulatory Commission (" CSRC "), natural persons, legal persons and other institutional investors who/which have opened securities account for A shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange or the Shanghai Stock Exchange (collectively, the " Stock Exchanges ")) (except for persons prohibited by laws, rules, regulations and regulatory documents of the PRC). (IV) Time of issuance and listing: Livzon Diagnostics will choose an appropriate time for issuance after the approval of and/or the registration with the Stock Exchanges and CSRC, and the specific time of issuance will be determined by the board of directors of Livzon Diagnostics as authorised by the general meeting of Livzon Diagnostics after the approval of and/or the registration with the Stock Exchanges and CSRC. Method of issuance: By a combination of offline placing and online fixed price offering to public investors or other issuance methods as recognized by CSRC and the Stock Exchanges. (VI) Size of issuance: The final number of the issuance of shares will be negotiated and determined together by the board of directors of Livzon Diagnostics as authorised by the general meeting of Livzon Diagnostics and the lead underwriter(s) in accordance with the requirements of relevant regulatory authorities, actual conditions of securities market, the number of share capital before listing and the capital demand of the fund raising projects. 2 (VII) Method of pricing: The issuance price of shares will be determined by inquiring price from professional institutional investors such as securities companies, fund management companies, trust fund companies, finance companies, insurance companies, qualified overseas investors and managers of privately raised funds, who have registered through China Securities Association. The issuer, and the lead underwriter(s) can determine the issuance price through preliminary price inquiry or the accumulated tender price inquiry after determining the range of issuance price through preliminary price inquiry. (VIII) Other matters relating to the issuance: Based on the implementation, market conditions, policy adjustment and regulatory authorities' opinions in relation to the Spin-off and listing plan, Livzon Diagnostics may further confirm and make adjustments to the matters relating to the Spin-off and listing such as the board of listing, strategic allotment, use of proceeds, method of underwriting, and over-allotment option (if applicable). The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. Proposed Resolution in relation to the "Proposal of the Spin-off and A Share Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc." The Board of the Company has considered and approved the "Proposal of the Spin-off and A Share Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc.". Pursuant to the proposal above, as at the date of this announcement, the Spin-off is subject to certain approvals including but not limited to: The approval of resolutions in relation to the Spin-off at the Company's general meeting; The approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; The approval of resolutions in relation to the Livzon Diagnostics' initial public offering and listing at Livzon Diagnostics' board meeting and general meeting; (IV) The approval from and/or the registration with the Stock Exchanges and CSRC in relation to the Livzon Diagnostics' initial public offering and listing; and (V) Other approval(s) required by relevant laws and regulations. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. IV. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Compliance of the Spin-off and Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Livzon Diagnostics with the Certain Provisions The Spin-off complies with the relevant requirements on the spin-off and domestic listing of subsidiaries of listed companies under the Certain Provisions and is feasible, details of which are as follows: 3 (I) The listed company has been listed for over 3 years in Mainland China The Company's shares were listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1993, which is in compliance with this provision. The listed company has been profitable within the latest three consecutive accounting years, and the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company shall not be less than RMB600 million (the lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) after deducting the net profit of the proposed spin-off subsidiary that the listed company is entitled to according to its equity within the latest three accounting years According to the audit report (Rui Hua Shen Zi (2018) No. 40030004), the audit report (Rui Hua Shen Zi (2019) No. 40020006) and the audit report (Zhi Tong Shen Zi (2020) No. 442ZA3730) issued by Ruihua Certified Public Accountants (LLP) and Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership), the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (the lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) for years of 2017, 2018 and 2019 was RMB820 million, RMB947 million and RMB1,192 million, respectively, therefore, the Company satisfies the provision of "profitable in the latest three consecutive accounting years". According to the audit report (Rui Hua Shen Zi (2018) No. 40030035), the audit report (Rui Hua Shen Zi (2019) No. 40020058) and the audit report (Zhi Tong Shen Zi (2020) No. 442ZC4165) issued by Ruihua Certified Public Accountants (LLP) and Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership), Livzon Diagnostics' net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company (the lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) for years of 2017, 2018 and 2019 was RMB74 million, RMB79 million and RMB102 million, respectively. 4 Unit: RMB100 million Item Formula 2019 2018 2017 Total I. The Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company The Company's net profit attributable to shareholders 13.03 10.82 44.29 68.14 of the listed company A The Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deducting the 11.92 9.47 8.20 29.59 non-recurring profit and loss II. Livzon Diagnostics' net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company Livzon Diagnostics' net profit attributable to 1.05 1.10 0.77 2.93 shareholders of the parent company B Livzon Diagnostics' net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting 1.02 0.79 0.74 2.55 the non-recurring profit and loss III. Percentage of the Company's equity interests in Livzon Diagnostics Percentage of equity interests C 39.43%Note 1 51.00% 51.00% - IV. Livzon Diagnostics' net profit that the Company is entitled to according to its equity Net profit 0.52Note 2 0.56 0.40 1.47 D（D=B*C） Net profit after deducting the non-recurring profit 0.50Note 3 0.40 0.38 1.28 and loss V. The Company's net profit after deducting Livzon Diagnostics's net profit that the Company is entitled to according to its equity Net profit 12.51 10.26 43.89 66.66 E（E=A-D） Net profit after deducting the non-recurring profit 11.41 9.07 7.82 28.30 and loss The cumulative sum of the Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting Livzon Diagnostics' net profit that the Company is entitled to according 28.30 to its equity in the latest three years (net profit refers to the lower of the amounts before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) Note 1: In November 2019, the Company transferred its 9.5% equity interests in Livzon Diagnostics to Zhuhai Liying Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (珠海麗英投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）). After the equity transfer, the shareholding percentage of the Company decreased from 51.00% to 41.50%. In December of the same year, Livzon Diagnostics increased its capital and shares due to the implementation of the equity incentive scheme. After the capital increase, the shareholding percentage of the Company decreased from 41.50% to 39.425%. Note 2: The net profit of Livzon Diagnostics for the period from January to October 2019 was RMB86 million, and its net profit for the period from November to December 2019 was RMB19 million. Livzon Diagnostics' net profit that the Company is entitled to according to its equity for 2019 was RMB52 million. Note 3: The net profit of Livzon Diagnostics for the period from January to October 2019 was RMB83 million after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss, and its net profit for the period from November to December 2019 was RMB19 million after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss. Livzon Diagnostics' net profit after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss that the Company is entitled to according to its equity for 2019 was RMB50 million. 5 The net profit of the Company attributable to its shareholders was not less than RMB600 million (the lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) after deducting the net profit of Livzon Diagnostics that the Company is entitled to according to its equity for the latest three accounting years, which is in compliance with this provision. The net profit of the proposed spin-off subsidiary that the listed company is entitled to according to its equity in the consolidated financial statements for the latest fiscal year shall not exceed 50% of the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company; the net assets of the proposed spin-off subsidiary that the listed company is entitled to according to its equity in the consolidated financial statements for the latest fiscal year shall not exceed 30% of the net assets attributable to the shareholders of the listed company Unit: RMB100 million Net profit attributable to Net assets attributable to Items shareholders of the parent shareholders of the parent company for 2019 Note 1 company as at the end of 2019 The Company 11.92 111.67 Livzon Diagnostics 1.02 1.90 Percentage of the Company's equity interests in 39.43% Note 2 39.43% Note 2 Livzon Diagnostics Livzon Diagnostics' net profit/net assets that the 0.50 0.75 Company is entitled to according to its equity Livzon Diagnostics' net profit/net assets that the Company is entitled to according to its equity as a percentage of the net profit/net assets of the 4.22% 0.67% Company attributable to the shareholders of the listed company Note 1: The lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss. Note 2: In November 2019, the Company transferred its 9.5% equity interests in Livzon Diagnostics to Zhuhai Liying Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership)* (珠海麗英投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）). After the equity transfer, the shareholding percentage of the Company decreased from 51.00% to 41.50%. In December of the same year, Livzon Diagnostics increased its capital and shares due to the implementation of the equity incentive scheme. After the capital increase, the shareholding percentage of the Company decreased from 41.50% to 39.425%. The Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company for 2019 (the lower of net profit before or after deducting non-recurring profit and loss) was RMB1,192 million; the net profit of Livzon Diagnostics (the lower of net profit before or after deducting the non-recurring profit and loss) that the Company is entitled to according to its equity was RMB50 million. Accordingly, the net profit of Livzon Diagnostics, the proposed spin-off subsidiary, that the Company is entitled to according to its equity in the consolidated statements of the Company for the latest fiscal year accounted for 4.22% and did not exceed 50% of the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company, which is in compliance with this provision. According to the audit report issued by Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership), the net assets of the Company attributable to shareholders of the parent company for 2019 was RMB11.167 billion; the net assets of Livzon Diagnostics that the Company is entitled to according to its equity was RMB75 million. Accordingly, the net assets of Livzon Diagnostics, the proposed spin-off subsidiary, that the Company is entitled to according to its equity in the consolidated financial statements for the latest fiscal year accounted 6 for 0.67% and did not exceed 30% of the net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company, which is in compliance with this provision. (IV) The funds or assets of the listed company are not embezzled by the controlling shareholders, actual controllers or their related parties, and there are no significant related party transactions that would prejudice the interests of the listed company. The listed company and its controlling shareholders and actual controllers have not received any administrative penalty from CSRC in the past 36 months; the listed company and its controlling shareholders and actual controllers have not been publicly reprimanded by the stock exchanges in the last 12 months. The latest financial and accounting reports of the listed company for the past one year and one period were audited by certified public accountants with unqualified audit reports The funds or assets of the Company are not embezzled by the controlling shareholders, actual controllers or their related parties, and there are no significant related party transactions that would prejudice the interests of the Company. The Company and its controlling shareholders and actual controllers have not received any administrative penalty from CSRC in the past 36 months. The Company and its controlling shareholders and actual controllers have not been publicly reprimanded by the stock exchanges in the last 12 months. The Audit Report (Zhi Tong Shen Zi (2020) No. 442ZA3730) issued by Grant Thornton (Special General Partnership) for the financial statements for 2019 of the Company is an unqualified audit report. In summary, the Company and its controlling shareholders, actual controllers and their related parties are in compliance with the requirement of this provision. The businesses and assets in which the listed company has invested with the proceeds from its share issuance and fund raising within the latest three accounting years shall not be used as principal business and assets of the proposed spin-off subsidiary, except where the total amount of the raised fund used by the proposed spin-off subsidiary does not exceed 10% of its net assets within the latest three accounting years; the businesses and assets which were purchased through material asset re-organization within the latest three accounting years shall not be used as principal business and assets of the proposed spin-off subsidiary. Subsidiaries which are primarily engaged in financial business shall not be spun off by the listed company The Company did not use businesses and assets which were invested with the proceeds from share issuance and fund raising within the latest three accounting years and businesses and assets which were purchased through material asset re-organization within the latest three accounting years as principal business and assets of Livzon Diagnostics. The principal business of Livzon Diagnostics is research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment and it is not a company primarily engaged in financial business. In summary, the Company and Livzon Diagnostics, the proposed spin-off subsidiary, are in compliance with this provision. 7 (VI) The total shares of the proposed spin-off subsidiary held by directors, senior management and their related parties of the listed company shall not exceed 10% of the total share capital of the subsidiary before spin-off and listing; the total shares of the proposed spin-off subsidiary held by directors, senior management and their related parties of the proposed spin-off subsidiary shall not exceed 30% of the total share capital of the subsidiary before spin-off and listing The directors and senior management of the Company and their related parties hold a total of 3.52% equity interest in Livzon Diagnostics, not exceeding 10% of the total share capital of Livzon Diagnostics before its spin-off and listing, which is in compliance with this provision. Other than 10.54% equity interest of Livzon Diagnostics held by the directors and senior management of Livzon Diagnostics and their related parties, other directors, senior management and their related parties do not hold shares of Livzon Diagnostics, which is in compliance with this provision. (VII)Listed company shall fully disclose and explain: The Spin-off will help the listed company to highlight its principal business and enhance its independence. After the Spin-off, both the listed company and the proposed spin-off subsidiary are in compliance with the regulatory requirements for competing business and related party transactions of CSRC and the stock exchanges, and are independent from each other in terms of assets, financial affairs and institutions. There is no overlapping appointment among senior management and financial personnel. There are no other serious deficiencies in independence 1. The Spin-off will help the Company to highlight its principal business and enhance its independence The principal business of Livzon Diagnostics is research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment. The principal business of the Company and its other subsidiaries (other than Livzon Diagnostics Group) is research and development, production and sale of drug preparation products, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. After the Spin-off and listing, the Company will further focus on its principal business, enhance its market competitiveness as well as its independence. 2. After the Spin-off, both the Company and the proposed spin-off subsidiary are in compliance with the regulatory requirements for competing business and related-party transactions of CSRC and the stock exchanges Competing business The business of the Company covers drug preparation products, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates as well as diagnostic reagents and equipment. Livzon Diagnostics is mainly engaged in research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment and it is the only operation platform for the diagnostic reagents and equipment segment of the Company. Therefore, the principal business of the Company and its other subsidiaries (other than Livzon Diagnostics Group) is different from that of Livzon Diagnostics. The Company, as the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics, for the proposed spin-off of Livzon Diagnostics and in order to effectively prevent and avoid competing business after the Spin-off and to protect the interests of minority investors, has undertaken as follows: "I. During the period when the Company is the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics, the Company will supervise and restrict the operating activities of its controlled enterprises, and make every reasonable 8 effort to ensure that other enterprises controlled by the Company do not engage in any business which constitute competing business with Livzon Diagnostics, and adopt other measures which are beneficial to avoid and resolve competing business. The Company undertakes not to take advantage of its position as the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics and undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Livzon Diagnostics and its other shareholders. If the Company violates the above-mentioned undertakings, it shall make a full and sufficient compensation in a timely manner for the losses suffered by the relevant parties. The above-mentioned undertakings shall be legally binding on the Company from the date when Livzon Diagnostics files application materials to the CSRC/the Stock Exchanges for its initial public offering of ordinary shares denominated in Renminbi and its listing and shall be continuously effective during the period when the Company is the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics." In summary, after the Spin-off, there will be no substantive competing business between the Company and Livzon Diagnostics. The Spin-off of Livzon Diagnostics meets the requirements of CSRC regarding competing business. Related Party Transactions After Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics, the Company will still have control over Livzon Diagnostics. Livzon Diagnostics will remain as a subsidiary within the scope of the consolidated financial statements of the Company, and there will be no impact on the related party transactions of the Company as a result of the Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostic. After the Spin-off and listing, the Company and Livzon Diagnostics will warrant the compliance, reasonableness and fairness of the related party transaction when it takes place and will continuously ensure the independence of Livzon Diagnostics, and will not take advantage of the related party transaction to undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Livzon Diagnostics and its other shareholders. The Company, as the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics, for the proposed spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics and in order to reduce and regulate related party transactions with Livzon Diagnostics after the Spin-off, has undertaken as follows: "I. After completion of the Spin-off, the Company will exercise and fulfill its rights and obligations as the shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics in good faith, fully respect the independent legal person status of Livzon Diagnostics, ensure the independent operation and decision-making of Livzon Diagnostics and urge the directors of Livzon Diagnostics nominated by the Company to perform their due obligations of integrity and diligence in accordance with the laws. The Company will abstain from voting on related party transactions involving the Company and its subsidiaries (other than Livzon Diagnostics and its subsidiaries, hereinafter the same) at the general meeting of Livzon Diagnostics. After completion of the Spin-off, the Company will avoid all illegal embezzlement of funds and assets of Livzon Diagnostics. The Company will avoid and reduce the related party transactions between Livzon Diagnostics and the Company and its subsidiaries to the possible extent. For inevitable related party transactions or such 9 transactions conducted on reasonable ground, the Company and its subsidiaries will follow the principles of market justice, fairness and openness, and enter into the agreements with Livzon Diagnostics or its subsidiaries in accordance with the laws and comply with required legal procedures. The Company and its subsidiaries shall perform their obligation of information disclosure and handle relevant application and approval procedures in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and relevant laws and regulations. IV. The Company warrants that the above related party transactions will be conducted strictly in good faith and on normal commercial terms. The Company and its subsidiaries will pay fair market price for the above related party transactions, and will not seek benefits or gains from Livzon Diagnostics beyond such transactions. The Company warrants that it will not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of Livzon Diagnostics and other shareholders of Livzon Diagnostics through related party transactions. V. If the Company violates the above undertakings, Livzon Diagnostics and other shareholders of Livzon Diagnostics shall have the right to request the Company and its subsidiaries to regulate the corresponding transaction behavior, and compensate Livzon Diagnostics in cash for the benefits and gains that have already been received from such transactions. If Livzon Diagnostics suffers any economic loss due to the breach of the above-mentioned undertakings, the Company will compensate for all losses suffered by Livzon Diagnostics. The above-mentioned undertakings shall be legally binding on the Company from the date when Livzon Diagnostics files application materials to the CSRC/the Stock Exchanges for its initial public offering of ordinary shares denominated in Renminbi and its listing and shall be continuously effective during the period when the Company is the controlling shareholder of Livzon Diagnostics." In summary, after the Spin-off, there shall not be any related party transactions between the Company and Livzon Diagnostics which may affect the independence or are unfair. The Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics complies with the relevant requirements of CRSC regarding related party transactions. 3. The listed company is independent of the proposed spin-off subsidiary with regard to the assets, financial and organization aspects The Company and Livzon Diagnostics both have their own independent and complete operational assets with clear ownership, have established independent finance departments and systems of financial management, and conduct independent registration, accounts preparation, audit and management on all of their assets. The structural organizations of Livzon Diagnostics are independent of its controlling shareholders and other related parties; both the Company and Livzon Diagnostics have their respective comprehensive functional departments and internal operation and management organizations, such organizations exercise their functions and rights independently, and there is no cross over of organizations between Livzon Diagnostics and the Company and its other controlling enterprises. There is neither circumstances in which the Company embezzles or controls the assets of Livzon Diagnostics nor the Company intervenes Livzon Diagnostics' operation and management of its assets. There is also no cross over of organizations. The Company and Livzon Diagnostics will maintain independence in asset, financial and organization. 10 4. There is no overlapping appointment of the senior management and financial personnel Livzon Diagnostics employs its own independent senior management and financial personnel who do not hold overlapping positions with the senior management and financial personnel of the Company. 5. There are no other serious deficiencies in terms of independence The assets of the Company and Livzon Diagnostics are mutually independent and complete and each of them remains independent in terms of financial, organization, personnel and business aspects. Each of them has its own complete business structure and capability to operate independently and directly to the market. There are no other serious deficiencies in terms of independence. In summary, the Spin-off and A share listing of Livzon Diagnostics by the Company complies with the relevant requirements of the Certain Provisions. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Spin-off and A Share Listing of a Subsidiary, namely Livzon Diagnostics which Benefits the Safeguarding of Legal Rights and Interests of Shareholders and Creditors The Company proposed the spin-off and A share listing of its subsidiary, Livzon Diagnostics. The Spin-off shall not have effect on the controlling status of the Company to Livzon Diagnostics. After completion of the Spin-off, Livzon Diagnostics will remain included within the scope of the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Spin-off will allow Livzon Diagnostics to expand its financing channels and connect with capital markets directly to achieve independent financing, support to build a stronger business segment in diagnostic reagents and equipment, realize the value discovery and value creation by the spin-off and listing, and improve the valuation system of the Company. The Spin-off will also strengthen the Company's asset liquidity, improve its solvency and reduce the operational risk of the Company. In view of this, the Spin-off and A share listing of Livzon Diagnostics will have a positive impact on the interests of the shareholders (especially minority shareholders), creditors and other stakeholders of the Company. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. VI. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Ability to Maintain Independence and Sustainable Operation of the Company The assets of the Company and Livzon Diagnostics are mutually independent and complete and each of them remains independent in terms of financial, organizational, personnel and business aspects. Each of them has its own complete business structure and capability to operate independently and directly to the market, with separate accounting systems and independently bear its responsibilities and risks. The Spin-off will neither have any adverse impact on the independent operation of the business of the Company, nor will 11 it affect the Company's independence, which is in compliance with the requirements of relevant laws, regulations, rules, regulatory documents and the Certain Provisions. After completion of the Spin-off, Livzon Diagnostics will carry out all the businesses related to research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment, while the Company (excluding Livzon Diagnostics Group) will continue to engage in other businesses except for the above-mentioned principal businesses of Livzon Diagnostics related to diagnostic reagents and equipment. The Spin-off will not affect the independence and sustainable operation of the Company. In summary, after the Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics, the Company will continue to maintain its independence and sustainable operation ability. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. VII. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Affirmation of Capability of Livzon Diagnostics to Implement Regulated Operation Livzon Diagnostics, as a company limited by shares, has the capability to implement regulated operation since it has established management structures such as the general meeting, the board of directors, the supervisory committee and the business management organization, has formulated the internal management regulations such as the articles of association, the rules of procedures of the general meeting, the rules of procedures of the board of directors, the rules of procedures of the supervisory committee in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws, regulations and normative documents such as the Company Law, and has implemented regulated operation in strict compliance with the Company Law, the articles of association and each of the internal management regulations. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. VIII. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Analysis on the Objectives, Commercial Reasonableness, Necessity and Feasibility of the Spin-off As a supplier of diagnostic reagents and equipment under the Company, Livzon Diagnostics will further enhance its financial strength through the Spin-off and listing and help to strengthen the overall dominant position of the Group in diagnostic reagents and equipment through the capital market. The Spin-off will further enhance the profitability and comprehensive competitiveness of the Company and its subsidiary. The Objectives, Commercial Reasonableness, and Necessity of the Spin-off 1. Deepen the layout of diagnostic reagents and enhance overall competitiveness Since its establishment, Livzon Diagnostics has been focusing on research and development, production and sale of diagnostic reagents and equipment. After years of intensive development, it has established a multi-faceted technology platform, covering enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (酶聯免疫), rapid diagnostic with colloidal gold (膠體金快速檢測), chemiluminescence (化學發光), multi-liquid chip technology (多重液相晶片技術) and RNA testing (核酸檢測), and has strong market influence in the 12 fields of respiratory tract infections, infectious diseases, drug concentration monitoring. Its certain products have gained a leading position in terms of the domestic market share. The Spin-off and listing are conducive to further enhancing the brand awareness and social influence of Livzon Diagnostics, optimizing the management and operating system of Livzon Diagnostics, and improving the management level of Livzon Diagnostics. The Spin-off and listing, if successful, will help Livzon Diagnostics broaden its financing channels and further increase its investment in research and development and operations, thereby consolidating the market competitiveness of Livzon Diagnostics. The improvement of market competitiveness of Livzon Diagnostics will in turn help the Company to deepen its strategic layout in the diagnostic reagents industry chain and to achieve stronger development in the business segment in diagnostic reagent, further enhance the asset quality and risk prevention capabilities of the Company, and promote the sustainable, healthy and long-term development for the Company. 2. Obtain reasonable valuation and maximize the interests of all shareholders The Spin-off and listing is conducive to improving the operations and finance transparency of Livzon Diagnostics and the corporate governance of the Company, and providing shareholders and other institutional investors with clearer business and financial status of the Group and Livzon Diagnostics respectively, which facilitates the capital market to conduct reasonable valuation on the different businesses of the Company, fully reflecting the high-quality value of the assets of the Company in the capital market and maximizing the interests of shareholders. 3. Improve financing efficiency and leverage the advantages of the listing platform of subsidiary After the Spin-off and listing, Livzon Diagnostics will be connected directly with the capital market, broaden its financing channels, increase its financing flexibility, and improve its financing efficiency with the functions and advantages of direct financing from the capital market, thereby effectively reducing capital costs and providing sufficient funds for Livzon Diagnostics. In the future, Livzon Diagnostics can take advantage of the capital market platform to further expand its business scope, enrich its product lines, and achieve leapfrog development. (II) The Feasibility of the Spin-off The Spin-off is in line with the related requirements of the Certain Provisions in respect of the spin-off and domestic listing of subsidiaries of listed companies and is feasible. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. IX. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Explanation of the Completeness of and Compliance With Statutory Procedures of the Spin-Off and the Validity of Legal Documents Submitted Pursuant to the requirements of the relevant laws, regulations, normative documents such as the Company Law, the Securities Law, and the Certain Provisions as well as the articles of association, the Board, after detailed review on the completeness of and compliance with statutory procedures performed and the validity of the legal documents submitted by the Company, has made specific statements as follows: 13 The Company has performed necessary statutory procedures at the current stage for the Spin-off in accordance with the relevant requirements of the laws, regulations, normative documents such as the Company Law, the Securities Law, and the Certain Provisions as well as the articles of association of the Company. The statutory procedures in respect of the Spin-off performed by the Company are complete and in compliance with the requirements of relevant laws, regulations, normative documents and the articles of association of the Company, and the legal documents submitted to the relevant regulatory authority are legal and valid. For the relevant legal documents submitted for the Spin-off, the Company will strictly perform its statutory duties to ensure the authenticity, accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the application documents for the Spin-off and listing and any subsequent relevant information and documents provided by the Company and that the above-mentioned documents do not contain any false representation, misleading statement or material omission and that the Company will severally and jointly accept responsibility for the above-mentioned documents. The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. Proposed Resolution in relation to the Authorization by the General Meeting to the Board and Its Authorized Persons to Deal With Matters Relating to the Spin-off and Listing To ensure smooth progress of matters in relation to the Spin-off, the Board intends to propose to the general meeting of the Company to authorise the Board and its authorised persons, at their full discretion, to handle the matters regarding the Spin-off, which include but not limited to the following: The Board and its authorized persons are authorized to exercise, at their full discretion, shareholders' rights in Livzon Diagnostics on behalf of the Company to make resolutions in relation to the matters concerning the Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics, which shall be resolved at the general meeting of the Company (other than resolutions which must be resolved at a general meeting as required by the laws and regulations). The Board and its authorized persons are authorized to make confirmation, adjustments and modifications to the matters and plans relating to the Spin-off and listing based on the relevant conditions, including but not limited to choice of the stock exchange and the board to be listed. The Board and its authorized persons are authorized to submit, at their full discretion, relevant applications in respect of the Spin-off and listing to relevant authorities such as CSRC, the Stock Exchanges and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Board and its authorized persons are authorized to decide on other relevant matters in connection with the Spin-off and listing, including but not limited to the engagement of relevant intermediaries, execution, delivery and receipt of necessary agreements and legal documents and relevant information disclosure in accordance with applicable regulatory rules. The above-mentioned authorization is valid for 24 months, from the date of this proposed resolution being considered and approved at the general meeting of the Company. 14 The related directors, namely Tao Desheng, Xu Guoxiang and Tang Yanggang have abstained from voting and this proposed resolution shall be submitted to the general meeting of the Company for consideration. GENERAL Shareholders of the Company should be aware that the Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics will constitute a spin-off within the meaning of Practice Note 15 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and will be subject to the approval of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. An application for the Spin-off and A share listing of Livzon Diagnostics will be made by the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company will publish further announcements regarding the proposed Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics when appropriate and/or in accordance with applicable requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to note that the proposed Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics is subject to, among other things, the approval of shareholders of the Company and shareholders of Livzon Diagnostics, the approval of CSRC, the Stock Exchanges and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and market conditions. Accordingly, shareholders of the Company and potential investors should be aware that there is no assurance that the proposed Spin-off and listing of Livzon Diagnostics will take place or as to when it may take place. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any person who is in doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers. By order of the Board 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. * Yang Liang Company Secretary Zhuhai, China 9 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President) and Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman), Mr. Qiu Qingfeng and Mr. Yu Xiong; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Bai Hua, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, Mr. Xie Yun, Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa. * For identification purpose only 15 Attachments Original document

