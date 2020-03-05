Livzon Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1513)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING

OF H SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company") to be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China at 4:00 p.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 First Class Meeting of A Shareholders or any adjournment meeting thereof) on Thursday, 26 March 2020, to consider and pass the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the Repurchase of Part of the Public Shares Scheme

the purpose of the share repurchase; the price range of shares to be repurchased; the type, number and percentage of shares to be repurchased; the aggregate amount of funds used for the repurchase and the source of funds; the share repurchase period; the validity period of the resolution on the share repurchase; specific authorization for the board of directors to handle matters relating to this share repurchase.

Notes:

1. All resolutions at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www. hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules.