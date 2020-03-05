Livzon Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS
03/05/2020 | 06:28am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1513)
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING
OF H SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (the "Class Meeting of H Shareholders") of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company") to be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China at 4:00 p.m. (or immediately after the conclusion of the 2020 First Class Meeting of A Shareholders or any adjournment meeting thereof) on Thursday, 26 March 2020, to consider and pass the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the Repurchase of Part of the Public Shares Scheme
the purpose of the share repurchase;
the price range of shares to be repurchased;
the type, number and percentage of shares to be repurchased;
the aggregate amount of funds used for the repurchase and the source of funds;
the share repurchase period;
the validity period of the resolution on the share repurchase;
specific authorization for the board of directors to handle matters relating to this share repurchase.
Notes:
1. All resolutions at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www. hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
The record date for determining the qualification of the holders of the shares of the Company ("Shareholder(s)") to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders will be Friday, 20 March 2020. In order to qualify as Shareholders to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders, holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shareholders") who are not registered must lodge all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020.
Any H Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders is entitled to appoint one or more persons as his proxy to attend the Class Meeting of H Shareholders and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a H Shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of H shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
H Shareholders shall attend the Class Meeting of H Shareholders by his proxy duly authorised in writing. The instrument appointing a proxy must be signed by the H Shareholder(s) or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the H Shareholder is a legal person, the proxy form shall be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or a legal representative or an attorney duly authorised. If the proxy form is signed by the attorney of the H Shareholder, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation must be notarised. To be valid, the H Shareholders must lodge the proxy form with the H Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the holding of the Class Meeting of H Shareholders. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude H Shareholders from attending and voting at the Class Meeting of H Shareholders or any adjournment thereof in person, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.
Contact details of the Secretariat of the Board are as follows:
Address: Secretariat of the Board, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China
Postal code: 519090
Contact persons: Mr. Ye Delong, Ms. Yuan Ailing
Telephone: (86) 756 8135888
Fax: (86) 756 8891070
H Shareholders (in person or their proxies) attending the Class Meeting of H Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity proof when attending the meeting.
The Class Meeting of H Shareholders is expected to last for about thirty minutes. H Shareholders (in person or their proxies) attending the Class Meeting of H Shareholders shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses for attending the meeting.
By order of the Board
麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.*
Yang Liang
Company Secretary
Zhuhai, China
6 March 2020
As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President) and Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Qiu Qingfeng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Yanjun, Mr. Zheng Zhihua, Mr. Xie Yun, Mr. Tian Qiusheng and Mr. Wong Kam Wa.
