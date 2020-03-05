Log in
LIVZON PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP INC.

(000513)
Livzon Pharmaceutical : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 26 MARCH 2020

03/05/2020 | 06:28am EST
(Note 3)

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1513)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 FIRST CLASS MEETING OF H SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 26 MARCH 2020

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of a total of

(Note 2) H shares in the

issued share capital of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders of the Company (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") to be held at 4:00 p.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the 2020 First Class Meeting of A Shareholders of the Company) and at any adjournment thereof, and to be held at the Conference Room on the 3rd Floor of Headquarters Building, 38 Chuangye North Road, Jinwan District, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China on Thursday, 26 March 2020, in accordance with the instructions indicated below.

Please tick in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish to vote (Note 4) .

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

To consider and approve the Repurchase of Part of the Public Shares Scheme:

(A)

the purpose of the share repurchase;

(B)

the price range of shares to be repurchased;

(C)

the type, number and percentage of shares to be repurchased;

(D)

the aggregate amount of funds used for the repurchase and the source of funds;

(E)

the share repurchase period;

(F)

the validity period of the resolution on the share repurchase;

(G)

specific authorization for the board of directors to handle matters relating to this share repurchase.

Date:

Signature (Note 5) :

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and registered address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of H share(s) of the Company registered under your name(s). If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the H shares of the Company registered under your name(s). If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number of H shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any H Shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more persons as his proxy to attend and vote in his stead. The proxy need not be a H Shareholder of the Company (the "H Shareholder").
  4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, please tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, please tick in the box marked "Against". If you wish to abstain from voting on a resolution, please tick in the box marked "Abstain". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Save as otherwise indicated in this proxy form by you, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the H Shareholders' Class Meeting. Any abstain vote will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Where any shareholder is, under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, required to abstain from voting on any particular resolution or restricted to vote only for or only against any particular resolution, any votes cast by or on behalf of such shareholder in contravention of such requirement or restriction shall not be counted.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by the H Shareholder or his/her/its attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the H Shareholder is a legal person, the proxy form should be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or a legal representative or an attorney duly authorised to sign the same. If the proxy form is signed by an authorised person by the H Shareholder, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation must be notarised. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED
    BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  6. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted by the Company to the exclusion of the votes any other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members for H shares of the Company.
  7. To be valid, this proxy form and the notarised power of attorney or other documents of authorisation (if any) must be delivered to the H Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the holding of the H Shareholders' Class Meeting.
  8. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting and any adjournment thereof in person, and in such event, this proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which include your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Proxy Form (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:27:05 UTC
