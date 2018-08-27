LIXIL : Conversation with the CEO, Executive Officers and Global Business Board

Conversation with the CEO: Kinya Seto

In the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018 (FYE2018), LIXILpositioned itself to start the new Medium-Term Plan (MTP), which aims to put it on a path of sustainable growth. President and CEO Kinya Seto discusses performance during the year, the background of his new three-year strategy, and the challenges ahead.

Q: How would you assess LIXIL's performance in FYE2018?

A: We made solid progress last year, positioning LIXIL to start the new MTP. Our water technology business (LWT) is now on a strong footing for success, expanding in Japan and overseas markets. We also continued to streamline our organization, optimize our business portfolio, and strength-en our balance sheet. We ended the year with revenue of ¥1,664.8 billion, up 1.9% year on year, and with record high net proﬁt for LIXIL, reﬂecting a company that is leaner, faster, and more manageable.

Our progress, however, was not reﬂected in our core earnings, which on a continuing operations basis was down 16.1% year on year at ¥75.3 billion. We faced challenges in our housing technology business (LHT) in Japan, includ-ing higher raw material costs and a decrease in new hous-ing starts. We have to be able to respond more effectively to such challenges, and have subsequently implemented short-term countermeasures and a long-term roadmap to turn around the business. This will be a key priority as we start the new MTP, which will enable us to achieve long-term, sustainable growth.

Q: You have made some signiﬁcant changes to the organi-zation and portfolio. Could you describe some of these developments, and how they have positioned LIXIL to start the MTP?

A: To get into shape, we have been simplifying the orga-nization and improving our balance sheet. This included delayering our organizational structure to accelerate decision-making and enhance efﬁciency, divesting certain subsidiaries and afﬁliates to enhance control and gover-nance, and selling unused assets.

Our net debt position has improved as a result, and we

raised our dividend for the ﬁrst time in three years. Mean-while, LWT's strategic fundamentals are on track, we are well positioned to become a full bathroom solutions provider worldwide, and we have been investing in areas including design, marketing, and digital to drive product differentia-tion and future growth.

Our success in these areas has set us up to achieve the focus of the MTP - strengthening proﬁtability.

Q: You've concentrated on developing LWT, especially over-seas with your GROHE, American Standard, and INAX brands. How have you set them up to grow?

A: While we are taking a long-term view, LWT is a highly proﬁtable business because of the immediate synergies we can realize across our brands and its potential to become a full bathroom solutions provider worldwide. Having multiple powerful, culturally rooted brands also allows us to leverage good ideas across the LWT business in all regions. As a result, we achieved higher revenue and improved our core earnings margin in each of our regions in the previous ﬁscal year.

Q: Does this approach explain why we are seeing more differentiated LIXIL products from your LWT brands?

A: We are today differentiating ourselves through design, technology, quality, and brands. As part of this, one of my goals has been to transform LIXIL into a more design-oriented company by integrating design-led thinking into all the processes of the product lifecycle to address consum-er challenges and enhance the consumer's experience. We are beginning to see the beneﬁts of this approach. For instance, last year LWT received an industry-leading 66 de-sign awards, which has heightened the market's perception of LIXIL as a design company.

In addition, INAX, GROHE, and American Standard have different brand equity and proﬁles, which we have devel-oped with our Chief Design Ofﬁcer, Paul Flowers. These brands, along with our strengths in quality and technology, clearly differentiate us from our competitors.

A: LHT's business is susceptible to ﬂuctuations in raw material prices and new housing starts. During the previous ﬁscal year, rapid changes to the business environment negatively affected revenue and core earnings, especially in the fourth quarter. This impact was partly due to our delays in changing the sales mix. Over the next two to three years, we will concentrate on driving product differentiation in Japan, which we will then roll out into other markets. In par-ticular, we anticipate further growth in other parts of Asia.

Q: What were some of LWT's successes over the last year, and what are your priorities?

A: Launching new products and expanding into new busi-nesses drove our growth overseas. We have also been in-novative in our marketing activities and are becoming more consumer focused. Examples include the success of our

"I Love Spalet" campaign in Asia and our GROHE promo-tions in airports worldwide, as well as impressive results from our direct-to-consumer approach with the American Standard Walk-in Tub in the US.

We've also made signiﬁcant progress in improving sup-ply capacity so we can better meet demand. We have made several strategic moves to boost manufacturing capacity in key markets. For example, we recently purchased ceram-ics manufacturers Sentini Sanitarywares in India and ASB Ceramica Dominicana in the Dominican Republic. We have also bought out minority partners at Grome Marketing in Cyprus and GROHE DAWN WaterTech Holdings in South Africa, enhancing our control in all regions. Ensuring proper governance is a key challenge, as applying different stan-dards of governance across countries is not an option. Full ownership simpliﬁes this process.

We are now focused on expanding our lineup of products to meet consumer demand. We will also strengthen regional management and invest in an Asian R&D center and more showrooms, such as our newly opened ﬂagship GROHE space in Singapore, and LIXIL showrooms in Vietnam and China.

Q: Looking at LHT, what have been the main challenges, and how are you setting it up for growth?

In Japan, we are also streamlining LHT's operations. For example, we consolidated aluminum extrusion factories and are improving production efﬁciency through a plat-form approach. On top of this, we are accelerating develop-ment and launch cycles to respond more quickly to market trends. We expect these changes to have a positive impact on our core earnings from FYE2020.

Q: I understand that Paul Flowers has been a key part of driving success at LWT. How do you envision his newly ex-panded role as Chief Design Ofﬁcer of LIXIL?

A: Paul was key to GROHE's transformation into a consum-er brand, winning accolades on the level of Apple, Porsche, and Adidas. As design head of LWT, Paul has been the driv-ing force behind design-led innovation at LIXIL, speciﬁcally in developing platforms, design methodologies, and brand proﬁles. We believe we can apply the same approach to LHT. In Paul's new role as Chief Design Ofﬁcer for the entire Company, he will begin transforming LHT's design strategy as well.

Q: Getting closer to the consumer and data-driven marketing is another key strategy for you. How has this been going?

A: We are changing our way of thinking, making a big shift from mass marketing to data-driven, targeted marketing. Our investment in mass marketing raised our brand recog-nition signiﬁcantly; we will now focus on data-driven target-ed communication. Some examples that we explain in more detail later in this report include introducing power brands, launching direct-to-consumer business models in Japan and the US, and rolling out digital technologies such as GROHE Sense Guard.

Q: As part of creating a more competitive organization, you have introduced three LIXIL Behaviors. What are these be-haviors, and why are they important?

A: We are focusing on three key behaviors as the source of future competitiveness. The ﬁrst of these behaviors is to "do the right thing," or going beyond a mere understanding of the rules and ethics to demonstrate a strong sense of own-ership. It also refers to making decisions, taking action with integrity, and operating with self-belief.

The second, "work with respect," calls for us to under-stand others in order to respect them. Understanding others requires us to exchange opinions and ideas openly, and the mutual understanding that results creates a sense of unity and alignment.

The third key behavior is to "experiment and learn." We aim to encourage employees to experiment in small ways, because we believe that lessons learned from experiment-ing - even failures - are an important investment in future innovation. This behavior is particularly important for me and, I believe, for the Company. For LIXIL to achieve future success, we need to be agile and entrepreneurial.

In addition, we are encouraging a more bottom-up ap-proach across the Company. For example, we have recently launched Workplace by Facebook as an internal commu-nication and work platform, which allows us to accelerate

"We are changing our way of thinking, from mass marketing to data-driven, targeted com-munication."

communication and decision-making across teams and the sharing of ideas. The response has been very positive; in one of my recent posts about ideas for cost reduction,

I received more than 420 comments in less than four days.

Q: With LIXIL now positioned to start the new MTP, how does the future look?

A: I believe the future is bright for companies that can re-spond to new opportunities. I think our industry is well positioned to respond to megatrends in demography and technology. In the automotive industry, for example, techno-logical advances can cause traditional markets to shrink. By contrast, technological change provides more opportunities for growth and connectivity between different parts of our business. The important point now is how we will differenti-ate ourselves.

