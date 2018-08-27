LIXIL : Financial Highlights, CFO Message

FYE2018

PERFORMANCE

Financial Highlights

Net Interest-Bearing Debt / Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio YoY 14.0%

(¥ billion)

LIXIL Group Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Ratio of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

YoY 12.7%YoY 2.5 Points

800

160%

(¥ billion)

800

60%

Revenue

YoY 1.9%

Core Earnings / Core Earnings Ratio

YoY 16.1%

616.9

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

100

8.0%

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Net Interest-Bearing DebtNet Debt-to-Equity Ratio (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Repayment of interest-bearing debt has been proceeding steadily, and net interest-bearing debt as of March 31, 2018 was down by 14.0% year on year at ¥549.2 billion, representing a further enhancement of the Company's overall ﬁnancial soundness.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the ParentRatio of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

JapanOverseas

Core EarningsCore Earnings Ratio (right)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent, taking into account the proﬁt for the year attributable to owners of the parent, stood at ¥616.9 billion as of March 31, 2018. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent rose by 2.5 percentage points year on year to reach 29.3%.

Revenue increased by 1.9% year on year to ¥1,664.8 billion, reﬂecting, among other factors, an upturn in sales of plumbing products, both within and outside Japan, due to effective marketing activities.

Core earnings declined by 16.1% year on year to ¥75.3 billion, due to the combined impact of an increase in distribution costs resulting from increased sales, the rising price of raw materials and a substantial rise in SG&A expenses relating to upfront investments.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

YoY ¥41.1

Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio

YoY ¥5

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Purchase of Intangible Assets

YoY 2.5%

Depreciation and Amortization

YoY 6.5%

SG&A Expenses / SG&A Ratio

YoY 5.7%

EBITDA / EBITDA Ratio

YoY 6.3%

(¥)

(¥ billion)

189.1

100

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

600

60.0%

200

12.0%

488.2

137.1

0

15

16

17

18

Earnings per Share (EPS)Dividends per SharePayout Ratio (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Purchase of Intangible Assets

Depreciation and

AmortizationSG&A ExpensesSG&A Ratio (right)

EBITDAEBITDA Ratio (right）

SG&A expenses rose by 5.7% year on year to ¥488.2 billion as a result of upfront investments, including marketing expenses and IT systems depreciation costs. The SG&A expenses ratio also rose, increasing by 1.1 percentage points year on year to 29.3%.

EBITDA declined by 6.3% year on year to ¥137.1 billion, because of the fall in core earnings.

In the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018, earnings per share (EPS) rose by ¥41.1 year on year to ¥189.13, and dividends per share rose by ¥5 year on year to reach ¥65. LIXIL's dividend policy is to maintain a payout ratio (on a consolidated basis) of at least 30%.

Purchase of property, plant and equipment as well as of intangible assets amounted to ¥70.0 billion for the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018, mainly as a result of investment in new plants to expand production capacity.

Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC)Profit (Loss) for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Parent

YoY 28.4%

Total Assets ROA

YoY 3.2%YoY 0.6 Points

(Days)

ROE

YoY 1.5 Points

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

54.6

2,107.1

60

15.0%

3,000

2.6%

3.0%

74

72

70

68

0

0.0%

15

16

17

18

JGAAP and Including Global Measures*IFRS

-30

-7.5%

-1.5%

* Excluding project businesses

-60

15

16

17

18

-15.0%

15

16

17

18

-3.0%

Profit (Loss) for the Year Attributable to Owners of the ParentROE (right)

Total AssetsROA (right)

As a result of the accumulated beneﬁts from activities implemented to improve the cash conversion cycle (CCC), as of March 31, 2018, the average time elapsing from purchase of materials through to sales and receipt of payment was 76.6 days.

Proﬁt for the year attributable to owners of the parent rose by 28.4% year on year to ¥54.6 billion, mainly due to an increase in proﬁt before tax caused by gains on sales of unused assets and shares of subsidiaries and an afﬁliate.

Total assets as of March 31, 2018 increased by ¥65.0 billion year on year to ¥2,107.1 billion, reﬂecting the impact of foreign currency translation adjustment and the fact that banks were closed on the last day of the ﬁscal year, as well as the increase in goodwill deriving from the acquisition of new subsidiaries and other intangible assets.

Notes: 1. Due to the Company's decision to divest consolidated subsidiary Permasteelisa S.p.A. in August 2017, the Company has classiﬁed the operations of

Permasteelisa and all of its subsidiaries as discontinued operations. For this reason, ﬁgures for revenue, core earnings, SG&A expenses, and EBITDA since the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2017 include only the results for continuing operations.

2. The Company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2016. Figures for the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2015, have been restated based on IFRS for comparative purposes.