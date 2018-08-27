Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  LIXIL Group Corp    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL GROUP CORP (5938)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LIXIL : Financial Highlights, CFO Message

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 08:47am CEST

FYE2018

PERFORMANCE

"The future

Revenue

¥1,664.8 billion

is bright for

Core Earnings Ratio

companies that

4.5%

can respond to

ROE

new opportu-

9.4%

nities. I believe

Net Interest-Bearing Debt / EBITDA

4.0 times

our industry is

well positioned

Ratio of Equity Attributable to Owners

of the Parent

to respond to

29.3%

megatrends in

Year ended March 31, 2018

demography

and technology."

Kinya Seto, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Highlights

Net Interest-Bearing Debt / Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio YoY 14.0%

(¥ billion)

LIXIL Group Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries Year ended March 31

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Ratio of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

YoY 12.7%YoY 2.5 Points

800

160%

(¥ billion)

800

60%

Revenue

YoY 1.9%

Core Earnings / Core Earnings Ratio

YoY 16.1%

616.9

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

100

8.0%

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Net Interest-Bearing DebtNet Debt-to-Equity Ratio (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Repayment of interest-bearing debt has been proceeding steadily, and net interest-bearing debt as of March 31, 2018 was down by 14.0% year on year at ¥549.2 billion, representing a further enhancement of the Company's overall ﬁnancial soundness.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the ParentRatio of Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

JapanOverseas

Core EarningsCore Earnings Ratio (right)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent, taking into account the proﬁt for the year attributable to owners of the parent, stood at ¥616.9 billion as of March 31, 2018. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent rose by 2.5 percentage points year on year to reach 29.3%.

Revenue increased by 1.9% year on year to ¥1,664.8 billion, reﬂecting, among other factors, an upturn in sales of plumbing products, both within and outside Japan, due to effective marketing activities.

Core earnings declined by 16.1% year on year to ¥75.3 billion, due to the combined impact of an increase in distribution costs resulting from increased sales, the rising price of raw materials and a substantial rise in SG&A expenses relating to upfront investments.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

YoY ¥41.1

Dividends per Share / Dividend Payout Ratio

YoY ¥5

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Purchase of Intangible Assets

YoY 2.5%

Depreciation and Amortization

YoY 6.5%

SG&A Expenses / SG&A Ratio

YoY 5.7%

EBITDA / EBITDA Ratio

YoY 6.3%

(¥)

(¥ billion)

189.1

100

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

600

60.0%

200

12.0%

488.2

137.1

0

15

16

17

18

Earnings per Share (EPS)Dividends per SharePayout Ratio (right)

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

0

15

16

17

18

0.0%

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment and Purchase of Intangible Assets

Depreciation and

AmortizationSG&A ExpensesSG&A Ratio (right)

EBITDAEBITDA Ratio (right）

SG&A expenses rose by 5.7% year on year to ¥488.2 billion as a result of upfront investments, including marketing expenses and IT systems depreciation costs. The SG&A expenses ratio also rose, increasing by 1.1 percentage points year on year to 29.3%.

EBITDA declined by 6.3% year on year to ¥137.1 billion, because of the fall in core earnings.

In the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018, earnings per share (EPS) rose by ¥41.1 year on year to ¥189.13, and dividends per share rose by ¥5 year on year to reach ¥65. LIXIL's dividend policy is to maintain a payout ratio (on a consolidated basis) of at least 30%.

Purchase of property, plant and equipment as well as of intangible assets amounted to ¥70.0 billion for the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018, mainly as a result of investment in new plants to expand production capacity.

Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC)Profit (Loss) for the Year Attributable to Owners of the Parent

YoY 28.4%

Total Assets ROA

YoY 3.2%YoY 0.6 Points

(Days)

ROE

YoY 1.5 Points

(¥ billion)

(¥ billion)

54.6

2,107.1

60

15.0%

3,000

2.6%

3.0%

74

72

70

68

0

0.0%

15

16

17

18

JGAAP and Including Global Measures*IFRS

-30

-7.5%

-1.5%

* Excluding project businesses

-60

15

16

17

18

-15.0%

15

16

17

18

-3.0%

Profit (Loss) for the Year Attributable to Owners of the ParentROE (right)

Total AssetsROA (right)

As a result of the accumulated beneﬁts from activities implemented to improve the cash conversion cycle (CCC), as of March 31, 2018, the average time elapsing from purchase of materials through to sales and receipt of payment was 76.6 days.

Proﬁt for the year attributable to owners of the parent rose by 28.4% year on year to ¥54.6 billion, mainly due to an increase in proﬁt before tax caused by gains on sales of unused assets and shares of subsidiaries and an afﬁliate.

Total assets as of March 31, 2018 increased by ¥65.0 billion year on year to ¥2,107.1 billion, reﬂecting the impact of foreign currency translation adjustment and the fact that banks were closed on the last day of the ﬁscal year, as well as the increase in goodwill deriving from the acquisition of new subsidiaries and other intangible assets.

Notes: 1. Due to the Company's decision to divest consolidated subsidiary Permasteelisa S.p.A. in August 2017, the Company has classiﬁed the operations of

Permasteelisa and all of its subsidiaries as discontinued operations. For this reason, ﬁgures for revenue, core earnings, SG&A expenses, and EBITDA since the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2017 include only the results for continuing operations.

2. The Company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2016. Figures for the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2015, have been restated based on IFRS for comparative purposes.

CFO Message

We have solidiﬁed the foundations for new growth, and are making steady progress with the accounting and ﬁnancial aspects of the Medium-Term Plan

Establishing a More Sound Financial Condition

In FYE2014, to enhance its ﬁnancial strength, LIXIL set a goal of generating ¥100 billion in free cash ﬂow through improvement in its cash conversion cycle (CCC). We have so far achieved ¥71.8 billion of the ¥88.0 billion forecasted for the end of FYE2018.

Future capital investments will be made within the scope of depreciation, in line with the return from investment, in order to reduce the absolute cost of borrowing and improve the net Debt / EBITDA ratio.

connects the inside and outside environments with the same pleasing comfort of a veranda.

One of the main reasons behind the push to improve ﬁnancial strength was our past problems with regulating supply and de-mand on a global level. Insufﬁcient supply capacity for strong-selling products had resulted in opportunity loss. To address this issue, as well as to reduce shipping costs, we have built or expanded production facilities to meet the needs of particular regions.

Streamlining of Business Portfolio Revision and Investment in Differentiated Products

LIXIL has been pursuing M&A with overseas companies, and to further enhance the effectiveness of this strategy we have taken a proactive stance toward revising the business portfolio.

SACHIO MATSUMOTO

Representative Executive Ofﬁcer

Executive Vice President, Finance, Treasury, and M&A Chief Financial Ofﬁcer (CFO)

As a result of this capital investment, working capital tempo-rarily increased during the subject ﬁscal year due to adjustments for reasonable inventory levels, and our CCC was extended. However, with the full-ﬂedged operation of these plants to devel-op competitive products, we are generating a positive cycle in which invested capital contributes to increased earnings.

In August 2017, LIXIL decided to divest the Italian construction group Permasteelisa. As a result, the equity ratio improved. We have further strengthened our ﬁnancial base by selling shares and land, including dissolving our joint venture in China with the Haier Group.

Another important strategy is to fully utilize LIXIL's "intangible assets" of design and brand to offer differentiated products that consumers are seeking across the world. This is particularly rel-evant to global business development for innovative kitchen and bath products. While utilizing common platforms for the basic technologies and product frameworks to realize efﬁciencies in procurement, production, and inventory, we will also pursue dif-ferentiation with exceptional design and brand, offering a global lineup of attractive, high value-added products.

Our measures during the ﬁscal year ended March 31, 2018 (FYE2018), based on the guiding principles for Phase I of the Medium-Term Plan (MTP), were centered on improving the balance sheet to establish a foundation for growth. We also concentrated on strengthening the governance structure for the entire corporate group, and by establishing a more sound ﬁnan-cial standing, worked to lay the foundation for new growth in the future. In April 2018, we shifted to measures for the next stage of the plan - strengthening proﬁtability.

More Sophisticated Management and Stronger Governance LIXIL is pursuing a global auditing and internal control structure to further enhance its business management and strengthen governance. To improve the cash and ﬁnancial control structure of the corporate group, we have introduced a Treasury Manage-ment System (TMS) to clarify cash positions and manage ex-change risks on a global basis. We have now established and are operating Regional Treasury Centers (RTCs) in four locations worldwide.

At the same time, in line with the new MTP, LIXIL is utilizing the cash generated to make strategic capital investments in sec-tors where we anticipate sustainable growth in enterprise value. This includes launching competitive new products to generate earnings in a difﬁcult market environment. One recent success is LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT)'s new LW large-opening win-dow sash announced in May 2018. This innovative new product

By continually revising our business portfolio we have steadily generated synergies, expanding overseas sales to ¥414.5 billion over the last four years, from ¥409.2 billion in FYE2015. This was despite the reclassiﬁcation of sales revenue of the Permasteelisa Group of ¥164.5 billion in FYE2018 from continu-ing operations to discontinued operations, due to the decision to divest of the company and its subsidiaries in August 2017.

In the future, we will continue to provide the accounting and ﬁnancial support to advance business strategies focused on the development of products that create new value.

Net Interest-Bearing Debt and Net Debt / EBITDA

Cash Flows

(¥ billion)

Times

(¥ billion)

200

We are also adopting shared services operations in order to unify and standardize accounting processes across the corporate group. The ﬁrst Financial Shared Services Center (FSSC) was opened in China in December 2017, and we plan to steadily ex-pand this system worldwide. By introducing and adhering to this new framework, we are enhancing the governance function in terms of ﬁnancial and institutional accounting for the entire LIXIL Group in Japan and worldwide.

121.1

0

0.0

16

17

18

-119.0

Net Interest-Bearing Debt (IFRS)Net Debt / EBITDA

-150

15

16

17

18

Considerable Improvement in Cash Flows

Our ﬁnancial measures have led to a signiﬁcant improvement in cash ﬂows. We will continue to improve working capital by focus-ing on the CCC, and are pursuing capital investment with a priority on optimizing investment efﬁciency. Speciﬁcally, we measure our return on invested capital (ROIC), and by investing in the areas with the highest returns, are able to make invest-ment decisions that facilitate future growth and greater proﬁtability.

Cash Flows from Operating ActivitiesCash Flows from Investing ActivitiesFree Cash flow*

* Free Cash Flow is calculated as Cash Flows from Operating Activities +

Cash Flows from Investing Activities.

Note: See P98 for details on cash flow figures. These figures are based on IFRS Standards.

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 06:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIXIL GROUP CORP
08:47aLIXIL : Conversation with the CEO, Executive Officers and Global Business Board
PU
08:47aLIXIL : Contents, Regional Platforms, Brand Portfolio, Value Creation Process
PU
08:47aLIXIL : Financial Highlights, CFO Message
PU
08:17aLIXIL : Business Risks, Principal Group Companies, Investor Relations, External ..
PU
08:17aLIXIL : Shareholder Information, Corporate Data
PU
08:17aLIXIL : Review of Operations
PU
08:17aLIXIL : Corporate Responsibility
PU
08/13LIXIL : Japanese household product maker promoting Indian plumbing know-how
AQ
07/30LIXIL : UNICEF and LIXIL to “Make a Splash” and Help Bring Sanitatio..
AQ
07/27LIXIL : UNICEF and LIXIL to “Make a Splash” and Help Bring Sanitatio..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Lixil Group Corp. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/05Platinum Asset Management Q4 2017 Quarterly Report 
2016GEBERIT : Will It Become Cheap? 
2016LIXIL GROUP : Japanese Blockbuster, Now At A Healthier Discount... Or Not? 
2015LIXIL GROUP : Japanese Blockbuster 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 719 B
EBIT 2019 80 000 B
Net income 2019 48 376 M
Debt 2019 557 B
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 648 B
Chart LIXIL GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
LIXIL Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 532  JPY
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kinya Seto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoichiro Ushioda Chairman
Sachio Matsumoto Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Accounting
Ryo Nihei Head-Technology
Yoshizumi Kanamori Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIL GROUP CORP-32.59%5 822
SAINT-GOBAIN-20.36%23 656
ASSA ABLOY AB5.22%20 873
MASCO-11.42%11 915
AGC INC-12.46%9 088
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-20.68%7 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.