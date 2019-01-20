Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  LIXIL Group Corp    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL GROUP CORP (5938)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LIXIL : Japan's LIXIL denies report it considered MBO, move to Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 08:51pm EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - LIXIL Group Corp on Monday denied a report it had considered delisting from Japan through a management buyout (MBO) and moving its headquarters to Singapore, but investors welcomed the report anyway, sending the stock up 7 percent.

The Nikkei Business reported on Monday that LIXIL's board decided last year to consider the plan, which had been opposed by former President and Chief Executive Kinya Seto, who abruptly resigned in late October.

LIXIL, which makes housing products such as toilets and windows, is now headed by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Yoichiro Ushioda, who hails from the founding family.

"LIXIL Group confirms that there has been no such agreement nor consideration made by the board of directors and that this (report) is not factual," LIXIL said in a statement.

Shares in LIXIL were up 7 percent at 10:21 a.m. (0121 GMT) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after trading was suspended for about an hour pending the company's statement.

A delisting in favour of an overseas bourse would be a rare move by a Japanese company.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIXIL GROUP CORP 1.47% 1451 End-of-day quote.7.08%
NIKKEI 225 1.27% 20666.07 Real-time Quote.3.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIXIL GROUP CORP
08:51pLIXIL : Japan's LIXIL denies report it considered MBO, move to Singapore
RE
2018LIXIL GROUP CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018LIXIL : Conversation with the CEO, Executive Officers and Global Business Board
PU
2018LIXIL : Contents, Regional Platforms, Brand Portfolio, Value Creation Process
PU
2018LIXIL : Financial Highlights, CFO Message
PU
2018LIXIL : Business Risks, Principal Group Companies, Investor Relations, External ..
PU
2018LIXIL : Shareholder Information, Corporate Data
PU
2018LIXIL : Review of Operations
PU
2018LIXIL : Corporate Responsibility
PU
2018LIXIL : Japanese household product maker promoting Indian plumbing know-how
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 818 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 157 M
Debt 2019 589 B
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 73,56
P/E ratio 2020 12,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 455 B
Chart LIXIL GROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
LIXIL Group Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 685  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kinya Seto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoichiro Ushioda Chairman
Sachio Matsumoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryo Nihei Chief Technology Officer
Yugo Kanazawa Chief Information Officer & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIL GROUP CORP7.08%4 140
ASSA ABLOY6.07%19 605
SAINT-GOBAIN2.55%18 572
MASCO10.19%9 843
AGC INC5.95%7 373
TOTO LTD9.77%6 519
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.