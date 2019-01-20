LIXIL : Japan's Lixil plotting MBO, moving HQ to Singapore - Nikkei Business

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 1 818 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 6 157 M Debt 2019 589 B Yield 2019 4,82% P/E ratio 2019 73,56 P/E ratio 2020 12,90 EV / Sales 2019 0,57x EV / Sales 2020 0,56x Capitalization 455 B Chart LIXIL GROUP CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 1 685 JPY Spread / Average Target 16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kinya Seto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Yoichiro Ushioda Chairman Sachio Matsumoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Ryo Nihei Chief Technology Officer Yugo Kanazawa Chief Information Officer & Head-Marketing Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LIXIL GROUP CORP 7.08% 4 140 ASSA ABLOY 6.07% 19 605 SAINT-GOBAIN 2.55% 18 572 MASCO 10.19% 9 843 AGC INC 5.95% 7 373 TOTO LTD 9.77% 6 519