LIXIL : Japan's Lixil plotting MBO, moving HQ to Singapore - Nikkei Business
01/20/2019 | 07:00pm EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Lixil Group Corp is looking to delist its shares from Japan through a management buyout (MBO) and move its headquarters to Singapore, Nikkei Business reported on Monday, without citing sources.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in Lixil's shares pending a statement from the company, which makes housing products such as toilets and windows.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)