LIXIL : Notice Regarding Important Message from Outside Director Candidates

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]
May 30, 2019
LIXIL Group Corporation Yoichiro Ushioda Representative Executive Officer,
Chairman and CEO (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)
(Contact): Kayo Hirano
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office
Notice Regarding Important Message from Outside Director Candidates
LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") announced today that it has received the attached statement, "Important Message for the Purpose of Normalizing the Management at LIXIL Group Corporation", from seven outside director candidates on LGC's slate of board nominees (Mr. Tamio Uchibori, Mr. Haruo Kawahara, Mr. Kurt M. Campbell, Mr. Yo Takeuchi, Mr. Kenichi Fukuhara, Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Mr. Zenji Miura) addressed to all of LGC's stakeholders.
LIXIL Group Corporation released its convocation notice for the 77th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on its website today.
May 30, 2019
To whom it may concern:
LIXIL Group Corporation
Outside director candidates
Important Message for the Purpose of Normalizing the Management at
LIXIL Group Corporation
As the group of outside director candidates for the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June 2019 (the "AGM"), we have met a number of times since we were nominated as the company's nominees. Based on public information, the outcome of those meetings as well as the results of dialogue we have held with the company's nomination committee, management team and senior executives, we have determined to release this important message, with the aim of normalizing the management of the company.
Further, with respect to management of board of director meetings for the next term, we, the nominated outside director candidates, have reached consensus regarding the nomination of Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki as a candidate for chair of the board, as proposed by the nomination committee. (This is to be formally submitted for deliberation to the board meeting that will be held upon conclusion of the AGM.)
1. All current directors should be replaced, and the current situation of conflict should be promptly resolved.
Considering the management chaos and the course of events of current conflict, the decision of the nomination committee to fully replace the current board and nominate new director candidates, the majority of whom are independent outside directors, is from an equitable perspective appropriate and reasonable.
We, the nominated outside director candidates, are committed to eliminating the damaging factionalism and the influence of the founding family and performing supervisory functions from a truly independent position to generate shareholder value.
We, the nominated outside director candidates, cannot support the shareholder proposal (except with respect to the election of Ms. Kaoru Onimaru and Mr. Teruo Suzuki), and are confident that it should not be approved, for the following reasons:
The shareholder proposal includes incumbent directors as candidates, which is inconsistent with the goal of an entirely new board and resolution of the situation of conflict.
The purpose of the shareholder proposal was to strengthen corporate governance. This purpose will be achieved only by the company proposal - the replacement of the current directors and selection of completely new directors will result in the influence of former directors being eliminated.
If the candidates proposed by the company are elected and then the candidates proposed by the shareholders, including the current directors, are elected, it is inevitable that the current confusion must be prolonged due to, for example, continuing internal conflicts and delays in management decision-making due to enlargement of the board, and shareholder value must be damaged.
2. The ongoing debate and discussion surrounding management is to be put to an end, and all employees including senior executives are to attend to their duties as before with utmost priority on the continuation of a management structure for a unified company.
As LIXIL Group Corporation, a pure holding company, is primarily in charge of group governance, and mainly LIXIL Corporation, the largest operating company under the group umbrella, handles the actual execution of business, the roles are divided.
We take the current concerns from our shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders over a management void very seriously and take into consideration the role of each operating company. The debate and discussion surrounding management must be put to an end. Utmost priority should be placed on the continuation of a management structure for a unified company which allows all employees including senior executives to diligently attend to their duties and allows operating companies to execute their business as before, and the assurance of sustainable and stable management.
We, the nominated outside director candidates, have been starting to hold dialogue with senior executives of the holding company regarding how the executive structure should be in the future, and we are planning to further our mutual understanding to promote together company prosperous future through opportunities to interact with executive employees and other employees in the future.
3. The process for identifying the next CEO has been started.
The next CEO of the holding company, who will be in charge of governance of the entire company group, will properly be selected by the newly elected board following the AGM, based on, among other things, recommendation by the next nomination committee. However, to avoid a leadership void, we, the nominated outside director candidates, have started a fair process to identify candidates for the absolute best new CEO to take the company forward.