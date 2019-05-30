LIXIL : Notice Regarding Important Message from Outside Director Candidates

LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") announced today that it has received the attached statement, "Important Message for the Purpose of Normalizing the Management at LIXIL Group Corporation", from seven outside director candidates on LGC's slate of board nominees (Mr. Tamio Uchibori, Mr. Haruo Kawahara, Mr. Kurt M. Campbell, Mr. Yo Takeuchi, Mr. Kenichi Fukuhara, Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki, Mr. Zenji Miura) addressed to all of LGC's stakeholders.

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

Attachment

May 30, 2019

To whom it may concern:

LIXIL Group Corporation

Outside director candidates

Important Message for the Purpose of Normalizing the Management at

LIXIL Group Corporation

As the group of outside director candidates for the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June 2019 (the "AGM"), we have met a number of times since we were nominated as the company's nominees. Based on public information, the outcome of those meetings as well as the results of dialogue we have held with the company's nomination committee, management team and senior executives, we have determined to release this important message, with the aim of normalizing the management of the company.

Further, with respect to management of board of director meetings for the next term, we, the nominated outside director candidates, have reached consensus regarding the nomination of Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki as a candidate for chair of the board, as proposed by the nomination committee. (This is to be formally submitted for deliberation to the board meeting that will be held upon conclusion of the AGM.)

1. All current directors should be replaced, and the current situation of conflict should be promptly resolved.

Considering the management chaos and the course of events of current conflict, the decision of the nomination committee to fully replace the current board and nominate new director candidates, the majority of whom are independent outside directors, is from an equitable perspective appropriate and reasonable.

We, the nominated outside director candidates, are committed to eliminating the damaging factionalism and the influence of the founding family and performing supervisory functions from a truly independent position to generate shareholder value.

We, the nominated outside director candidates, cannot support the shareholder proposal (except with respect to the election of Ms. Kaoru Onimaru and Mr. Teruo Suzuki), and are confident that it should not be approved, for the following reasons:

The shareholder proposal includes incumbent directors as candidates, which is inconsistent with the goal of an entirely new board and resolution of the situation of conflict. The purpose of the shareholder proposal was to strengthen corporate governance. This purpose will be achieved only by the company proposal - the replacement of the current directors and selection of completely new directors will result in the influence of former directors being eliminated.



