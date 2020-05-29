For Immediate Release

May 29, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation

LIXIL Core Earnings Up 7.5% in FYE 2020 as Company

Transitions to New Normal

Net profit up by ¥64.7 billion, primarily due to the decrease in Permasteelisa losses as well as strong H1 performance

FYE 2021 forecast postponed due to unprecedented nature of COVID-19

Tokyo - LIXIL Group Corporation ("LIXIL Group", TSE Code: 5938), maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced full-year results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (FYE 2020)1, reporting stable revenue and an increase in profit.

CEO Statement:

"We have achieved solid full-yearresults following strong performance in the first half of the year in addition to transformation measures underway across LIXIL Group. However, the impact of COVID-19remains profound and unpredictable. We moved quickly to prioritize the safety of our employees and stakeholders, and also mobilized our global supply chain, enabling us to temporarily close facilities to ensure safety while continuing to steadily supply our customers worldwide.

As a result of these measures, our revenue is in line with guidance, while core earnings and net profit increased due to production efficiencies at LIXIL Housing Technology and the decrease in losses from Permasteelisa. In addition, we took significant steps to achieve our medium-termstrategy, from creating a more agile operating structure to driving workforce transformation, keeping us on the path to achieving sustainable growth and competitiveness.

Our industry, much like the rest of the world, is now shifting toward a new normal. Steps that we had already been taking to introduce new technologies and promote flexible working have been accelerated and are here to stay. We are also seeing increasing demand for health and hygiene-related products, such as touchless faucets and IoT delivery boxes, marking what could be a long-term change in consumer values. We will continue to deliver products that make a meaningful difference to how people live, helping to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere."

- Kinya Seto, CEO, LIXIL Group

1 As disclosed in the "Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Share Transfer)" on May 1, 2020, business operations of Permasteelisa

S.p.A. and its subsidiaries are classified as "discontinued operations" from Q4 FYE2020.

