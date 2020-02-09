LIXIL : Feb 10, 2020ReleaseStatement in Response to Media Reports > NEW

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]
February 10, 2020
LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto
Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)
(Contact): Kayo Hirano
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office
Statement in Response to Media Reports
Regarding the Nikkei Business article dated February 7, 2020 and other media reports suggesting that LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") intends to divest LIXIL VIVA Corporation, LGC confirms that this report is not based on an announcement made by the Company.
As a matter of good business practice, LGC is continuously reviewing its business portfolio and considering all opportunities to strengthen long-term performance. In the event of any developments, including the above, that would warrant disclosure, LGC shall do so promptly and through the appropriate disclosure channels.
End
Disclaimer
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 00:12:03 UTC