LIXIL Group Corporation    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

(5938)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LIXIL : Feb 10, 2020ReleaseStatement in Response to Media Reports > NEW

02/09/2020 | 07:13pm EST

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

February 10, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Statement in Response to Media Reports

Regarding the Nikkei Business article dated February 7, 2020 and other media reports suggesting that LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") intends to divest LIXIL VIVA Corporation, LGC confirms that this report is not based on an announcement made by the Company.

As a matter of good business practice, LGC is continuously reviewing its business portfolio and considering all opportunities to strengthen long-term performance. In the event of any developments, including the above, that would warrant disclosure, LGC shall do so promptly and through the appropriate disclosure channels.

End

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 00:12:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 832 B
EBIT 2020 41 697 M
Net income 2020 19 566 M
Debt 2020 822 B
Yield 2020 3,74%
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 544 B
Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 907,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 874,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kinya Seto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Sachio Matsumoto CFO, Chief Legal Officer, EVP & Head-Accounting
Ryo Nihei Chief Technology Officer
Yugo Kanazawa Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION1.24%5 074
ASSA ABLOY2.92%26 739
SAINT-GOBAIN-3.59%20 832
MASCO CORPORATION3.21%13 477
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC8.28%9 881
AGC INC.-5.11%7 580
