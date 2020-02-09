LIXIL : Feb 10, 2020ReleaseStatement in Response to Media Reports > NEW

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

February 10, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Statement in Response to Media Reports

Regarding the Nikkei Business article dated February 7, 2020 and other media reports suggesting that LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter "LGC") intends to divest LIXIL VIVA Corporation, LGC confirms that this report is not based on an announcement made by the Company.

As a matter of good business practice, LGC is continuously reviewing its business portfolio and considering all opportunities to strengthen long-term performance. In the event of any developments, including the above, that would warrant disclosure, LGC shall do so promptly and through the appropriate disclosure channels.

End