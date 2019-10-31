LIXIL : Japan Business Drives Growth in H1 FYE 2020

For Immediate Release

October 31, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation

LIXIL Group's Japan Business Drives Growth in H1 FYE 2020

Revenue +4.2%; Core Earnings +150%; Net Profit +¥31.8 billion

Tokyo - LIXIL Group Corporation ("LIXIL Group", TSE Code: 5938), maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced first half results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (FYE 2020). The Company delivered year-on-year growth, with revenue up 4.2%, core earnings up 150%, and net profit growth of ¥31.8 billion.

CEO Comment:

"In Japan, we benefited from favorable demand and the absence of natural disasters, which affected first half results last fiscal year. Leading growth in the domestic market were our core housing and water businesses, which were supported by strong demand for home renovation, the impact of the consumption tax hike, and the increase in new housing starts between January and March this year. Overseas, revenue and profit increased on a local currency basis despite challenging market conditions. However, due to the impact of foreign exchange rates, we subsequently recorded lower revenue year on year. Our priority is to now continue making further operational improvements in Japan while reinforcing synergy-related product sales and new business developments overseas, ensuring we remain on track to achieve our full-year targets.

I am pleased to report that we also continued to make progress in fields related to ESG, including meeting our carbon intensity targets two years ahead of schedule. We believe such efforts are fundamental to making a positive contribution to the world around us, and key to becoming a truly purpose-driven, entrepreneurial company that makes better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere."

- Kinya Seto, CEO, LIXIL Group

H1 Earnings Summary

Revenue

For the first six months of FYE 2020, LIXIL Group's consolidated revenue grew to ¥925.5 billion, up 4.2% year on year.

Revenue from Japan increased 6.6% year on year to ¥667.6 billion for the same period. Leading this growth was LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), which recorded a 9% leap in revenue year on year due to favorable sales of all major product categories. LIXIL Water Technology (LWT) recorded 5% higher revenue year on year, while the Distribution & Retail (D&R) business also recorded an 8% increase in revenue.

