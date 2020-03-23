Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  LIXIL Group Corporation    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

(5938)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LIXIL : Mar 23, 2020Release(Correction) Partial correction of“Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of > NEW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:33am EDT

March 23, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

(Correction) Partial correction of "Notification Regarding Determination of Director

Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and

Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

(Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers)"

LIXIL Group Corporation informs that it has revised a part of the Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation (Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers) released at 3 PM (JST) on March 23, 2020 as shown below. The revised part is underlined.

Amended Item

Page 3

2. Regarding Executive Officers

Before revision

Sachio Matsumoto

Representative Executive

Finance, Treasury, M&A, and Legal,

Officer and Executive Vice

CFO

President

After revision

Sachio Matsumoto

Representative Executive

Finance, Treasury, and M&A, CFO

Officer and Executive Vice

President

End

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 08:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
04:33aLIXIL : Mar 23, 2020Release(Correction) Partial correction of“Notification..
PU
03:07aLIXIL : Mar 23, 2020ReleaseNotification Regarding Plans for Simplified and Short..
PU
02:47aLIXIL : Mar 23, 2020ReleaseNotification Regarding Determination of Director Cand..
PU
02:27aLIXIL : Mar 23, 2020InfoExplanatory Material for Briefing on Progress of Managem..
PU
02:17aLIXIL : Introduces New Transformation Measures to Simplify Organization, Improve..
PU
02/09LIXIL : Feb 10, 2020ReleaseStatement in Response to Media Reports > NEW
PU
01/31LIXIL : Jan 31, 2020ReleaseConsolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter ..
PU
01/31LIXIL : Jan 31, 2020ReleaseQ3 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020&..
PU
01/31LIXIL : Revenue and Profit Grow Over Three Quarters
PU
01/27LIXIL : Jan 27, 2020ReleaseNotification Regarding Start of Consideration of Merg..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 828 B
EBIT 2020 39 594 M
Net income 2020 18 607 M
Debt 2020 756 B
Yield 2020 6,48%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 313 B
Chart LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LIXIL Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 933,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 080,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kinya Seto Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Sachio Matsumoto CFO, Chief Legal Officer, EVP & Head-Accounting
Ryo Nihei Chief Technology Officer
Yugo Kanazawa Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION-3.57%2 814
ASSA ABLOY-18.06%18 599
SAINT-GOBAIN-48.70%10 863
MASCO CORPORATION-38.59%8 185
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.10%6 091
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-43.99%5 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group