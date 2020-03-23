LIXIL : Mar 23, 2020Release(Correction) Partial correction of“Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of > NEW

March 23, 2020

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

(Correction) Partial correction of "Notification Regarding Determination of Director

Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and

Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

(Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers)"

LIXIL Group Corporation informs that it has revised a part of the Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation (Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers) released at 3 PM (JST) on March 23, 2020 as shown below. The revised part is underlined.

Amended Item

Page 3

2. Regarding Executive Officers

【Before revision】

Sachio Matsumoto Representative Executive Finance, Treasury, M&A, and Legal, Officer and Executive Vice CFO President 【After revision】 Sachio Matsumoto Representative Executive Finance, Treasury, and M&A, CFO Officer and Executive Vice President

End