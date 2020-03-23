LIXIL : Mar 23, 2020Release(Correction) Partial correction of“Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of > NEW

March 23, 2020
LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto
Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)
(Contact): Kayo Hirano
Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office
(Correction) Partial correction of "Notification Regarding Determination of Director
Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and
Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
(Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers)"
LIXIL Group Corporation informs that it has revised a part of the Notification Regarding Determination of Director Candidates, Election of Executive Officers, Change of Representative Executive Officer, and Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation (Change in Term of Office of Executive Officers) released at 3 PM (JST) on March 23, 2020 as shown below. The revised part is underlined.
Amended Item
Page 3
2. Regarding Executive Officers
【Before revision】
|
|
Sachio Matsumoto
|
Representative Executive
|
Finance, Treasury, M&A, and Legal,
|
|
|
Officer and Executive Vice
|
CFO
|
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
|
【After revision】
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sachio Matsumoto
|
Representative Executive
|
Finance, Treasury, and M&A, CFO
|
|
|
Officer and Executive Vice
|
|
|
|
President
|
|
|
|
|
End
Disclaimer
