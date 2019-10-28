LIXIL : Oct 28, 2019ReleaseNotice Regarding the Introduction of Stock Price-Linked Compensation Scheme (Phantom Stock) > NEW

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

October 28, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Notice Regarding the Introduction of Stock Price-Linked Compensation Scheme

(Phantom Stock)

LIXIL Group Corporation (the "Company") resolved at the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") meeting held today to end the restricted stock compensation scheme introduced in June 2018 for Directors and Executive Officers (the "Officers") and replace it with a new stock-price linked compensation scheme (the "Phantom Stock Plan").

The details are as follows:

1. Purpose of Introducing the Phantom Stock Plan

In the previous fiscal year, the Company implemented a restricted stock compensation scheme for Officers. The purpose of this scheme was to provide Officers with greater incentive to contribute to enhancing the Company's stock price and enterprise value by sharing the benefits and risks of share-price fluctuations with shareholders.

Since the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2019, the Committee, which consists of four newly appointed outside directors, has repeatedly discussed establishing an appropriate executive compensation scheme for the new management team.

As a result, the Committee has attached great importance to strengthening its management