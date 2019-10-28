Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  LIXIL Group Corporation    5938   JP3626800001

LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

(5938)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LIXIL : Oct 28, 2019ReleaseNotice Regarding the Introduction of Stock Price-Linked Compensation Scheme (Phantom Stock) > NEW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 03:38am EDT

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

October 28, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Notice Regarding the Introduction of Stock Price-Linked Compensation Scheme

(Phantom Stock)

LIXIL Group Corporation (the "Company") resolved at the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") meeting held today to end the restricted stock compensation scheme introduced in June 2018 for Directors and Executive Officers (the "Officers") and replace it with a new stock-price linked compensation scheme (the "Phantom Stock Plan").

The details are as follows:

1. Purpose of Introducing the Phantom Stock Plan

In the previous fiscal year, the Company implemented a restricted stock compensation scheme for Officers. The purpose of this scheme was to provide Officers with greater incentive to contribute to enhancing the Company's stock price and enterprise value by sharing the benefits and risks of share-price fluctuations with shareholders.

Since the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2019, the Committee, which consists of four newly appointed outside directors, has repeatedly discussed establishing an appropriate executive compensation scheme for the new management team.

As a result, the Committee has attached great importance to strengthening its management

structure globally as well as in Japan, an important market. Therefore, it has decided to introduce the Phantom Stock Plan, which has already been applied to overseas executives of the Company since last fiscal year, as a common compensation system for all Officers and overseas executives.

This introduction will expedite the appointment of Officers across organizations and regions, and ensure Officers and overseas executives can be flexibly transferred.

In addition, applying a common stock price-linked compensation scheme to Officers and overseas executives serves as an effective form of incentive to increase corporate value by uniting the group across organizations and regions, further promoting the sharing of corporate value with shareholders.

2. Overview of the Phantom Stock Plan

(1) Plan Eligibility

Executive Officers and Directors of the Company

  1. Grant Date and Holding period of Phantom Stock
    -Executive Officers (Executive Officers who also serve as Director included): Granted on the date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and to be held for three years
    For Executive Officers, three years is perceived as a suitable period of time to contribute to the sustainable improvement of corporate value and to engage in management over the medium to long term.
    -Directors: Granted on the date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and to be held for the term stipulated by the Companies Act
    For Directors, the holding period is the same as the term stipulated in the Companies Act, which is perceived as a suitable period of time to contribute to the sustainable improvement of corporate value and perform the role of monitoring and supervising management.

For this fiscal year, the grant date is November 5th.

(3) Method of determining the number of Phantom Stock units granted

The number of Phantom Stock units granted is determined by dividing the target value set by an Officer, which consists of a percentage of their annual fixed-amount compensation (base pay), by the average value* of the Company's closing stock price for the 30 business days prior to the grant date.

(4) Dividend

Cash dividends or the equivalent amount is not paid.

  1. Method of determining the amount to be paid at the end of the holding period of Phantom Stock
    The amount is determined by multiplying the number of granted stocks by the average value* of the Company's closing stock price for 30 business days prior to the end of the holding period.
  2. Treatment of the plan of shares with restriction of transfer granted last fiscal year

It will be treated in accordance with the rules at the time of the grant.

  1. The detail information of Phantom Stock Plan will be disclosed in the Company's securities report, etc.

*The average value of the Company's closing stock price :

The average Company's stock price for the 30 business days prior to the grant date and the end of the holding period is rounded to the nearest Japanese yen.

End of document

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
03:38aLIXIL : Oct 28, 2019ReleaseNotice Regarding the Introduction of Stock Price-Link..
PU
10/17LIXIL : Appoints Nik Bafana as Synergy Creation Officer and Chief Integration Of..
PU
10/02LIXIL : 19 Good Design Award-Winning Innovations by LIXIL
PU
09/27LIXIL GROUP CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/25LIXIL : Former CEO of Japan's Lixil returns after governance tussle
RE
05/30LIXIL : Notice Regarding Important Message from Outside Director Candidates
PU
05/23LIXIL : Permasteelisa Group Appoints Klaus Lother as CEO
AQ
05/15LIXIL : Permasteelisa Group appoints Klaus Lother as New CEO
AQ
05/14Toshiba Taps Foreigners for Board -- WSJ
DJ
04/23GAME OF THRONES : Board battle at toilet maker Lixil a test for Japan Inc
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 835 B
EBIT 2020 39 016 M
Net income 2020 17 496 M
Debt 2020 713 B
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,71x
Capitalization 594 B
Technical analysis trends LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 852,73  JPY
Last Close Price 2 049,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoichiro Ushioda Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hirokazu Yamanashi President, COO & Representative Director
Sachio Matsumoto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryo Nihei Chief Technology Officer
Yugo Kanazawa Chief Information Officer & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION51.22%5 473
ASSA ABLOY41.64%25 776
SAINT-GOBAIN27.00%22 579
MASCO CORPORATION52.60%12 785
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC58.88%8 501
AGC INC.5.80%7 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group