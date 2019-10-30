LIXIL : Oct 30, 2019InfoLIXIL Group Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 NEW

Commitment Message from the CEO Message from CR Committee Chairperson Supporting International Initiatives LIXIL CORE and Behaviors

Society's expectations of corporations are higher than ever before. With the increased interest in ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) based investing, it is critical for corporations to actively engage in solving the world's environmental and social issues, both as global citizens and to ensure corporate sustainability. At LIXIL, we believe Corporate Responsibility (CR) is core to our long-term success and that our CR and business strategies should align. We believe that taking part in solving society's challenges through our everyday business activities inspires and motivates our employees to go beyond their everyday goals, which, in turn, will contribute to LIXIL's long- term competitiveness. To improve the quality of people's lives, LIXIL focuses on three strategic pillars that help solve global social issues that require urgent action, as well as make a positive impact in the communities that we operate in. Three Strategic Pillars Even today, approximately two billion people around the world live without access to basic sanitation. Therefore, LIXIL is addressing the global sanitation and hygiene challenge, an area related to Goal 6 of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which aims to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030. We continue to create a range of solutions, including our commercialized SATO Toilet Systems for developing countries, while facilitating the

development of local production/sales structures to ensure they become locally rooted businesses. In FYE2019, we also signed a global partnership, "Make a Splash! Toilets for All," with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which aims to help establish a sanitation economy in developing countries by leveraging each other's areas of expertise. Expansion of our social business in partnership with UNICEF is a significant achievement and has also played a part in developing a sense of pride among our employees. LIXIL has also recognized environmental issues related to SDG 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, as one of our key management challenges. Having identified the opportunities and risks associated with social concerns such as climate change, we are executing on an environmental strategy consistent with our business strategy. With the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, which set a clear direction towards global de-carbonization, LIXIL is pursuing innovation in low- carbon and water-efficient technologies. Furthermore, we are working on updating our environmental vision to contribute to a sustainable global environment on a longer-term basis. Relating to SDG 5, which aims to achieve gender equality, we announced the LIXIL Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Declaration in FYE2018 in order to help foster a corporate culture that recognizes and values diversity at a more global and extensive scale. In a market where customer needs continue to expand, it is vital that we support a diverse workforce and maximize their individuality and potential