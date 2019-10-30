LIXIL : Oct 30, 2019InfoLIXIL Group Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 NEW

Corporation and other consolidated subsidiaries are covered
Governance Framework, the Group Management Philosophy, Group
in the report. The scope is provided in footnotes for matters
Charter of Corporate Behavior and Internal Control Systems.
that have narrower coverage.
COMMITMENT
We express our commitment to corporate responsibility through messages from
Kinya Seto, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO of
LIXIL Group Corporation, and Jin Song Montesano, Chair of the CR Committee.
COMMITMENT
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
Kinya Seto
Director, Representative Executive Officer,
President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO),
LIXIL Group Corporation
Society's expectations of corporations are higher than ever before. With the increased interest in ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) based investing, it is critical
for corporations to actively engage in solving the world's environmental and social issues, both as global citizens and to ensure corporate sustainability.
At LIXIL, we believe Corporate Responsibility (CR) is core to our long-term success and that our CR and business strategies should align. We believe that taking part in solving society's challenges through our everyday business activities inspires and motivates our employees to go beyond their everyday goals, which, in turn, will contribute to LIXIL's long- term competitiveness.
To improve the quality of people's lives, LIXIL focuses on three strategic pillars that help solve global social issues that require urgent action, as well as make a positive impact in the communities that we operate in.
Three Strategic Pillars
Even today, approximately two billion people around the world live without access to basic sanitation. Therefore, LIXIL is addressing the global sanitation and hygiene challenge, an area related to Goal 6 of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which aims to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030. We continue to create a range of solutions, including our commercialized SATO Toilet Systems for developing countries, while facilitating the
development of local production/sales structures to ensure they become locally rooted businesses. In FYE2019, we also signed a global partnership, "Make a Splash! Toilets for All," with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which aims to help establish a sanitation economy in developing countries by leveraging each other's areas of expertise. Expansion of our social business in partnership with UNICEF is a significant achievement and has also played a part in developing a sense of pride among our employees.
LIXIL has also recognized environmental issues related to SDG 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, as one of our key management challenges. Having identified the opportunities and risks associated with social concerns such as climate change, we are executing on an environmental strategy consistent with our business strategy. With the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, which set a clear direction towards global de-carbonization, LIXIL is pursuing innovation in low- carbon and water-efficient technologies. Furthermore, we are working on updating our environmental vision to contribute to a sustainable global environment on a longer-term basis.
Relating to SDG 5, which aims to achieve gender equality, we announced the LIXIL Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Declaration in FYE2018 in order to help foster a corporate culture that recognizes and values diversity at a more global and extensive scale. In a market where customer needs continue to expand, it is vital that we support a diverse workforce and maximize their individuality and potential
to achieve sustainable growth. By supporting diversity as well as a culture of inclusion that enables all employees to actively contribute as themselves, we will create new value for our stakeholders, which will lead to strengthening longer- term competitiveness.
As part of our D&I initiatives, we are also focusing our efforts to improve the lives of all individuals through Universal Design (UD). To accelerate our UD strategy, we created advanced UD concepts and established a framework for future progress in FYE2018. Going forward, we hope to assist people in various states of physical ability around the world by sharing the technology we have developed in Japan, where the population is aging, helping them to lead comfortable lives.
In addition to the three strategic pillars, LIXIL also continues to tackle material CR issues, including employee health and safety, procurement, and compliance, for which we have gained high external recognition.
At LIXIL, we remain committed to contributing to the various challenges affecting our world. We will continue to enrich the quality of people's lives and homes by leveraging our global network and accumulated expertise in living solutions.
Jin Song Montesano
Director, Public Affairs,
Executive Officer and Senior Managing
Investor Relations, External Affairs,
Corporate Responsibility, and
Human Resources, Chief Public Affairs
Officer, and Chief People Officer
LIXIL's higher purpose as a company is to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere, and Corporate Responsibility (CR) is at the core of this endeavor. We are delighted to report that we have continued to reach new heights through our CR activities in FYE2019, making progress in all three strategic pillars as well as enhancing global recognition of our initiatives.
With regard to improving Global Sanitation & Hygiene, we were excited to see that our SATO social business turned profitable in Bangladesh, providing us with the confidence that social enterprises can be viable and self-sustaining. We also entered into a new partnership with UNICEF called "Make a Splash! Toilets for All," aiming to transform the lives of children around the world by providing them with access to basic sanitation services. On top of this, we launched a new partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to pilot a new technology in two markets that could become the world's first "reinvented toilet" for household use.
As for Water Conservation & Environmental Sustainability, we made progress in our contribution to the environment by switching to 100% renewable energy in our showroom in Kyoto and at INAX MUSEUMS, the first step in our journey to achieve zero CO2 emissions from the use of electricity. In our TOSTEM plant in Thailand, we also succeeded in eliminating landfill waste by collaborating with local industrial waste disposal operators.
On the topic of Diversity & Inclusion, FYE2019 marked the launch of a fully remodeled universal kitchen system in
Japan called Well Life, designed for people in wheelchairs and those who prefer to sit when cooking. LIXIL's Universal Design concept is a core part of our diversity agenda, and we continue to focus on making things that matter to the people who use our products, while promoting it through our advocacy initiatives.
I am pleased to report that the consistent progress we have made over the last three years to deliver on our new CR strategy is gaining global recognition. LIXIL won "Innovation of the Year" at the Ethical Corporation's Responsible Business Awards for our innovative SATO line of products and sanitation initiatives. Similarly, our work to provide innovative, safe, and affordable access to sanitation to communities around the world was recognized at the second Japan SDGs Awards, where LIXIL was awarded the Deputy-Chief's Award from the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Furthermore, we earned a place in CDP's prestigious Water Security A List, reflecting our leadership in sustainable water management. We are also proud to be included for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index, and for three consecutive years in the DJSI Asia- Pacific Index and FTSE4Good Index. We are also listed on the MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index.
Alongside this recognition, how LIXIL makes a difference to people around the world continues to be a source of growing pride among our employees. We are pleased to see this pride propel our colleagues' desire to participate however they can, demonstrated by close to one thousand
employees signing up for the "Team Splash!" initiative, which invites employees to make donations to the "Make a Splash! Toilets for All" partnership. Also accelerating in momentum is LIXIL Community Day, inaugurated in FYE2018, which doubled participation in FYE2019 to 6,900 employees across 23 countries. This underscores the strong purpose-driven culture we are building at LIXIL.
Looking ahead, LIXIL has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. We are also in the process of updating LIXIL's environmental vision to contribute to a sustainable global environment in the long term. We look forward to sharing in the coming months how we plan to further our commitments to help protect our planet and contribute to society, including strengthening our disclosure of climate-related financial information as well as our broader efforts to deliver on our CR commitments.
