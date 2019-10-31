LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseConsolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2019(International Financial Reporting Standards) > NEW

Kayo Hirano, Senior Manager of Investor Relations Office
Schedule date of payment of dividends: November 29, 2019
Scheduled date of issue of quarterly financial report: November 13, 2019
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held:
Yes (For investment analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the H1 of FY Ending March 2020 (April 1 through September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Profit for the quarter
Revenue
Core earnings
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit for the quarter
attributabele to owners
of the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
FYE 2020 H1
925,502
4.2
34,465
149.9
32,071
118.1
40,821
193.5
25,189
-
23,135
-
FYE 2019 H1
888,196
-0.2
13,790
-66.1
14,708
-2.5
13,910
12.5
-6,780
-
-8,629
-
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
income for the quarter
share
Million yen
%
Yen
Yen
FYE 2020 H1
5,503
-
79.75
72.31
FYE 2019 H1
-887
-
-29.76
-29.76
Note: Core earnings is calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable to owners
Ratio of equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of the parent to
of the parent
total assets
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
FYE 2020 H1
2,117,342
561,958
527,508
24.9
FYE 2019
2,059,544
567,167
533,656
25.9
2. Cash Dividends
Dividends per share
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FYE 2019
－
35.00
－
35.00
70.00
FYE 2020
－
35.00
(forecast)
－
35.00
70.00
Note: Revision of dividends forecast during this period: No
3. Consolidated Forecast for the FY Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Core earnings
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Profit for the year
attributable to owners of
Basic earnings per share
the parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Note: Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast after the recent announcement: No
- 1 -
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries, which affected the scope of consolidation during this period: No
Newly consolidated company: None
Excluded company: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
Other changes: None
Changes in accounting estimate: None
Outstanding stocks (Common stocks)
(i) Outstanding stocks including treasury stocks
(September 30, 2019)
313,319,159
shares
(FY ended March 31, 2019)
313,319,159
shares
(ii) Treasury stocks
(September 30, 2019)
23,216,075
shares
(FY ended March 31, 2019)
23,224,165
shares
(iii) Average stocks during three months (Apr - Sep)
(September 30, 2019)
290,101,422
shares
(September 30, 2018)
289,925,227
shares
* This quarterly financial results report is exempt from review procedures under Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.
*Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items (Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements)
Performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.
Note: Regarding presentation material to supplement the financial results announcement has been posted on TDnet and the Company's website.
(Notification of office relocation)
Following our company's relocation, our phone number will be changed.
Before Noverber 8 ) TEL +81-3-6268-8806
After November 11 ) TEL +81-3-6706-7001
- 2 -
LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020
4. Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unit: millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2019
End of H1
(As of September 30, 2019)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
Y
141,421
Y
100,396
Trade and other receivables
401,651
366,353
Inventories
234,646
243,555
Contract assets
59,019
61,148
Income taxes receivable
4,824
528
Other financial assets
12,612
15,011
Other current assets
26,216
23,340
Subtotal
880,389
810,331
Assets held for sale
11,391
-
Total current assets
891,780
810,331
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment
552,759
507,588
Right of use assets
-
201,248
Goodwill and other intangible assets
457,082
435,575
Investment property
6,750
7,607
Investments accounted for using the equity method
12,204
10,106
Other financial assets
90,233
101,250
Deferred tax assets
38,374
36,274
Other non-current assets
10,362
7,363
Total non-current assets
1,167,764
1,307,011
Total assets
Y
2,059,544
Y
2,117,342
- 3 -
LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020
(Unit: millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2019
End of H1
(As of September 30, 2019)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
Y
392,357
Y
355,756
Bonds and borrowings
367,974
330,363
Lease liabilities
-
35,374
Contract liabilities
60,761
56,413
Income taxes payable
8,609
13,042
Other financial liabilities
7,247
6,825
Provisions
7,966
6,294
Other current liabilities
88,700
78,006
Subtotal
933,614
882,073
Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale
5,038
-
Total current liabilities
938,652
882,073
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bonds and borrowings
357,984
294,223
Lease liabilities
-
182,601
Other financial liabilities
29,323
30,570
Net defined benefit liabilities
85,853
91,233
Provisions
11,638
13,770
Deferred tax liabilities
60,572
53,788
Other non-current liabilities
8,355
7,126
Total non-current liabilities
553,725
673,311
Total liabilities
1,492,377
1,555,384
EQUITY：
Share capital
68,418
68,418
Capital surplus
277,584
277,800
Treasury shares
-48,899
-48,871
Other components of equity
14,458
553
Retained earnings
222,095
229,608
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
533,656
527,508
Non-controlling interests
33,511
34,450
Total equity
567,167
561,958
Total liabilities and equity
Y
2,059,544
Y
2,117,342
- 4 -
LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
(Unit: millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Revenue
Y
888,196
Y
925,502
Cost of sales
-620,234
-636,703
GROSS PROFIT
267,962
288,799
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-254,172
-254,334
Other income
8,175
7,650
Other expenses
-7,257
-10,044
OPERATING PROFIT
14,708
32,071
Finance income
3,734
4,012
Finance costs
-4,255
-6,208
Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures
-277
-31
accounted for using the equity method
Profit from disposal of share of associates
-
10,977
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
13,910
40,821
Income tax expenses
-20,690
-15,632
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER
-6,780
25,189
Profit for the quarter attributable to:
Owners of the parent
-8,629
23,135
Non-controlling interests
1,849
2,054
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER
-6,780
25,189
Earnings per share
Basic (yen per share)
-29.76
79.75
Diluted (yen per share)
-29.76
72.31
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:06:05 UTC