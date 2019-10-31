LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseConsolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2019(International Financial Reporting Standards) > NEW

Log in
LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseConsolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2019(International Financial Reporting Standards)

0
10/31/2019 | 02:07am EDT

Flash Report

LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

October 31, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2019

(International Financial Reporting Standards)

Company Name:

LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

Stock Listings:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Code Number:

5938

URL: http://www.lixil.com/en/investor/

Representative:

Kinya Seto, President & CEO

Telephone: +81-3-6268-8806

Contact:

Kayo Hirano, Senior Manager of Investor Relations Office

Schedule date of payment of dividends: November 29, 2019

Scheduled date of issue of quarterly financial report: November 13, 2019

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Information meeting for quarterly financial results to be held:

Yes (For investment analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the H1 of FY Ending March 2020 (April 1 through September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Profit for the quarter

Revenue

Core earnings

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit for the quarter

attributabele to owners

of the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 2020 H1

925,502

4.2

34,465

149.9

32,071

118.1

40,821

193.5

25,189

-

23,135

-

FYE 2019 H1

888,196

-0.2

13,790

-66.1

14,708

-2.5

13,910

12.5

-6,780

-

-8,629

-

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

income for the quarter

share

Million yen

%

Yen

Yen

FYE 2020 H1

5,503

-

79.75

72.31

FYE 2019 H1

-887

-

-29.76

-29.76

Note: Core earnings is calculated by deducting the cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable to owners

Ratio of equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the parent to

of the parent

total assets

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

FYE 2020 H1

2,117,342

561,958

527,508

24.9

FYE 2019

2,059,544

567,167

533,656

25.9

2. Cash Dividends

Dividends per share

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE 2019

35.00

35.00

70.00

FYE 2020

35.00

(forecast)

35.00

70.00

Note: Revision of dividends forecast during this period: No

3. Consolidated Forecast for the FY Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% indicate changes from the figures of corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Revenue

Core earnings

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Profit for the year

attributable to owners of

Basic earnings per share

the parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Note: Revision of consolidated operating performance forecast after the recent announcement: No

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries, which affected the scope of consolidation during this period: No
    Newly consolidated company: None
    Excluded company: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimate
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Other changes: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimate: None
  4. Outstanding stocks (Common stocks)

(i) Outstanding stocks including treasury stocks

(September 30, 2019)

313,319,159

shares

(FY ended March 31, 2019)

313,319,159

shares

(ii) Treasury stocks

(September 30, 2019)

23,216,075

shares

(FY ended March 31, 2019)

23,224,165

shares

(iii) Average stocks during three months (Apr - Sep)

(September 30, 2019)

290,101,422

shares

(September 30, 2018)

289,925,227

shares

* This quarterly financial results report is exempt from review procedures under Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Law.

*Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items (Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements)

Performance forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available and on certain assumptions deemed rational at the time of this report's release. Due to various circumstances, however, actual results may differ significantly from such statements.

Note: Regarding presentation material to supplement the financial results announcement has been posted on TDnet and the Company's website.

(Notification of office relocation)

Following our company's relocation, our phone number will be changed.

  • Before Noverber 8 ) TEL +81-3-6268-8806
  • After November 11 ) TEL +81-3-6706-7001

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unit: millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

End of H1

(As of September 30, 2019)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

Y

141,421

Y

100,396

Trade and other receivables

401,651

366,353

Inventories

234,646

243,555

Contract assets

59,019

61,148

Income taxes receivable

4,824

528

Other financial assets

12,612

15,011

Other current assets

26,216

23,340

Subtotal

880,389

810,331

Assets held for sale

11,391

-

Total current assets

891,780

810,331

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment

552,759

507,588

Right of use assets

-

201,248

Goodwill and other intangible assets

457,082

435,575

Investment property

6,750

7,607

Investments accounted for using the equity method

12,204

10,106

Other financial assets

90,233

101,250

Deferred tax assets

38,374

36,274

Other non-current assets

10,362

7,363

Total non-current assets

1,167,764

1,307,011

Total assets

Y

2,059,544

Y

2,117,342

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020

(Unit: millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2019

End of H1

(As of September 30, 2019)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES:

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Y

392,357

Y

355,756

Bonds and borrowings

367,974

330,363

Lease liabilities

-

35,374

Contract liabilities

60,761

56,413

Income taxes payable

8,609

13,042

Other financial liabilities

7,247

6,825

Provisions

7,966

6,294

Other current liabilities

88,700

78,006

Subtotal

933,614

882,073

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale

5,038

-

Total current liabilities

938,652

882,073

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bonds and borrowings

357,984

294,223

Lease liabilities

-

182,601

Other financial liabilities

29,323

30,570

Net defined benefit liabilities

85,853

91,233

Provisions

11,638

13,770

Deferred tax liabilities

60,572

53,788

Other non-current liabilities

8,355

7,126

Total non-current liabilities

553,725

673,311

Total liabilities

1,492,377

1,555,384

EQUITY

Share capital

68,418

68,418

Capital surplus

277,584

277,800

Treasury shares

-48,899

-48,871

Other components of equity

14,458

553

Retained earnings

222,095

229,608

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

533,656

527,508

Non-controlling interests

33,511

34,450

Total equity

567,167

561,958

Total liabilities and equity

Y

2,059,544

Y

2,117,342

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code 5938) H1 Results for the FY Ending March 2020

  1. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Unit: millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Revenue

Y

888,196

Y

925,502

Cost of sales

-620,234

-636,703

GROSS PROFIT

267,962

288,799

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-254,172

-254,334

Other income

8,175

7,650

Other expenses

-7,257

-10,044

OPERATING PROFIT

14,708

32,071

Finance income

3,734

4,012

Finance costs

-4,255

-6,208

Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures

-277

-31

accounted for using the equity method

Profit from disposal of share of associates

-

10,977

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

13,910

40,821

Income tax expenses

-20,690

-15,632

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER

-6,780

25,189

Profit for the quarter attributable to:

Owners of the parent

-8,629

23,135

Non-controlling interests

1,849

2,054

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE QUARTER

-6,780

25,189

Earnings per share

Basic (yen per share)

-29.76

79.75

Diluted (yen per share)

-29.76

72.31

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:06:05 UTC
