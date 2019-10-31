LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseH1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) > NEW

Share of profit (loss) for using the equity method
Profit before income taxes
Profit before tax
Net profit for Continuing Operations
Discontinued Operations
Net Profit for Discontinued Operations
Net profit attributable to
Net profit attributable to
Non-controlling interests
Owners of the parent
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
"Core earnings" in IFRS is equivalent to JGAAP's "Operating profit"
As disclosed on "Progress Update on Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Share Transfer)" on October 22, 2018、 business operations
of Permasteelisa S.p.A. and its subsidiaries are reclassified as "continuing operations" from "discontinued operations" from Q2
2
FYE2019.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue and profit continued to increase in all business segments except LBT(1)
Due to favorable market conditions in Japan
Revenue : JPY 925.5 billion, increased 4.2% year-on-year Japan:increased 6.6% year-on-year, driven by housing and water businesses Overseas:decreased 1.9% year-on-year due to changing market conditions in North America affecting the water businesses, and the impact of the weakening euro(2)
(Note: overseas sales increased by 2.7% on a local currency basis)
Core earnings: JPY 34.5 billion, increased 150% year-on-year Japan:all businesses except LBT contributed to higher core earnings, supported by strong demand for renovation prior to the consumption tax hike and the surge in new housing starts between January and March Overseas:core earnings increased due to changes in the sales mix and moving back initiatives such as marketing activities to H2
Net profit(3): JPY 23.1 billion, increased 31.8 billion year-on-year
Profit before tax increased by JPY 26.9 billion due to increase in core earnings and gain on sales of subsidiaries / disposal of interest in former affiliated company (JPY 12.5 billion) in Q1
Full-year forecasts remain unchanged while we continue to assess the reactionary impact of the consumption tax hike on demand and the effect of recovering from the delay of medium-term initiatives
Net profit = Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
H1 FYE2020 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS
H1
H1
YoY
6 months
6 months
JPY: billion
FYE2019
FYE2020
Results
Results
Increase/
%
decrease
Revenue
888.2
925.5
37.3
4.2%
Other businesses
810.5
850.7
40.2
+5.0%
Permasteelisa
77.7
74.8
-2.9
-3.7%
Gross Profit
268.0
288.8
20.8
7.8%
(%)
30.2%
31.2%
+1.0pp
-
Core Earnings (1)
13.8
34.5
20.7
149.9%
(%)
1.6%
3.7%
+2.2pp
-
Other businesses
18.1
39.2
21.0
+115.9%
Permasteelisa
-4.3
-4.7
-0.3
-
Net Profit（2）
-8.6
23.1
31.8
-
Revenue increased due to favorable demand in Japan (Japan +6.6%, overseas -1.9%(3))
Core earnings margin improved by 2.2pp due to the improvement of gross profit margin (+1.0pp) and SG&A margin (-1.1pp) (Core earnings margin excluding Permasteelisa was 4.6%)
(1) Equivalent to "Operating profit" of JGAAP
(2) Net profit attributable to owners of the parent4
(3) Overseas sales grew by 2.7% excluding forex impact
Q2 BUSINESS RESULTS BY SEGMENT (3 AND 6 MONTH PERIODS)
Increase in revenue and core earnings driven by core housing and water businesses
Q2 3 months
H1 6 months
Amount
Amount
FYE2019 FYE2020
(B)-(A)
FYE2019 FYE2020
(B)-(A)
(A)
(B)
Forex
(A)
(B)
Forex
JPY billion
204.0
214.5
-5.4
10.5
402.0
410.8
-7.6
8.8
LWT(1)
Revenue
CE
13.6
19.9
-0.5
6.3
25.6
33.3
-0.8
7.8
LHT
Revenue
129.5
143.3
-0.1
13.8
257.0
279.1
-0.2
22.1
CE
2.1
10.8
0.0
8.7
4.6
18.2
0.0
13.6
LBT
Revenue
68.2
66.5
-3.2
-1.7
130.3
127.6
-5.1
-2.7
CE
-0.6
-1.3
0.2
-0.7
-3.7
-4.2
0.3
-0.5
D&R
Revenue
44.3
49.6
-
5.2
87.8
95.2
-
7.4
CE
2.4
2.7
-
0.3
4.7
5.3
-
0.5
H&S
Revenue
13.9
13.7
-
-0.1
26.2
26.8
-
0.6
CE
0.9
0.9
-
0.0
1.4
1.8
-
0.4
Consolidation, adj.Revenue
-7.6
-7.3
-
0.3
-15.1
-14.0
-
1.1
& other(1)CE
-9.2
-10.1
-
-0.9
-18.8
-19.9
-
-1.1
LIXIL Group
Revenue
452.2
480.2
-8.8
28.0
888.2
925.5
-12.9
37.3
CE
9.2
22.9
-0.3
13.7
13.8
34.5
-0.5
20.7
(1) Due to growing importance from Q2 FYE 2020 within the "Housing Technology Business" for some domestic subsidiaries that were
previously classified as the "Water Technology Business", the reporting segment for those subsidiaries are separated to the Housing 5 and Water Businesses
CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE
No change in forecast for interim dividend
Dividend forecasts for FYE2020
Dividend payout ratio of over 30% will be maintained on a consolidated basis
(JPY)
FYE2018
FYE2019
FYE2020
Results
Results
Forecasts
H1
30 Yen
35 Yen
35 Yen
H2
35 Yen
35 Yen
35 Yen (forecast)
Full year
65 Yen
70 Yen
70 Yen (forecast)
Dividend payout ratio
34%
-
136%
Share buyback
Share buyback may take place depending on factors such as financial position and share price
Basic policy regarding control of the company
There are no special anti-takeover provisions in our articles of association since we intend to increase our corporate value through various measures aimed at gaining the support of shareholders. Our investor and shareholder policy is to have our shares held by a large number of shareholders over the medium and long term
6
8
H1Synergy-relatedAll other
FYE2019 products & products new business & services areas
RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Water
Housing
Building
Distribution and
Housing and
Technology
Technology
Technology
Retail Business
Services Business
WATER TECHNOLOGY
Increase in revenue and core earnings driven by Japan. Overseas core earnings margin improved
despite revenue remaining flat
■
Americas
Apr-Sep
H1 FYE2020
FYE2020
Despite positive sales related to projects and the direct-to-
In JPYbn
(result)
YoY
(forecast)
consumer renovation business, revenue decreased due to
the challenging situation in major channels such as retail
Americas
70.2
-3%
+2%
and wholesale. CE increased due to SG&A efforts
(1)
■
EMEA
Region
Strong revenue growth in Central Europe, Eastern Europe,
EMEA
82.6
+6%
+2%
and the Middle East. Revenue increased by 6% YoY in
Europe. Operations in South Africa started to stabilize and
Asia Pacific
53.8
+4%
+8%
by
recover from September, turning positive.
Revenues
■
Asia Pacific
Japan
218.7
+5%
0%
China remained strong while South East Asia faced
significant competition from Chinese products, etc.
Adjustments
-14.5
Revenue increased, despite forex impact. CE increased due
+3%CE
to SG&A reduction efforts.
Water Technology
410.8
+2%
860.0
CE
■
Japan
margins
margins
Revenue increased for all product categories, supported by
favorable market demand. CE increased due to SG&A
Americas
4.5
+44%
6%
+51%
7%
(1)
reduction, including increase in sales volume and period of
Management basis currency : Comparing by FYE2020 current & previous year 1USD=115JPY, 1EUR=133 JPY, FYE2020 Assumptions 1USD=115JPY, 1EUR=133JPY
HOUSING TECHNOLOGY
Revenue and core earnings increased due to favorable demand in Japan and lower manufacturing costs. Core earnings margin significantly improved due to favorable sales of exteriors and wooden interior furnishing materials, which contributed to improved product mix
Apr-Sep
In JPYbn
by Region
Japan
Overseas
Revenues
Housing
Technology
EarningsCore
Housing
Margin
Technology
H1 FYE2020
YoY
FYE2020
(result)
(forecast)
+9%
0%
274.2
-12%
-35%
4.9
+9%
-1%
279.1
535.0
+295%
25%
18.2
25.9
6.5%
+4.7pp
4.8%
■Japan
Revenue and CE increased due to continued
favorable sales of window sashes, exteriors and
wooden interior furnishing materials supported by
favorable market condition in Japan. CE margin
improved by 4.7pp YoY supported by productivity
optimization (cost reductions) from favorable sales
of exteriors and wooden interior furnishing materials
as well as progress of the platform strategy
Sales growth of LHT
YoY
+22.1 (+8.6%)
JPY: billion
Like-for-like +23.2 (+9.0%)
+22.6
+0.7
279.1
257.0
-1.2
Sales
＋5% YoY
Building
H1
Unwinding
Building
H1
FYE2019
(overseas)
materials
materials
FYE2020
& others
(overseas) &
(Japan)
industrial
products
9
BUILDING TECHNOLOGY
Revenue decreased due to forex impact in overseas business. However, core earnings remained flat year-on-year
Apr-Sep
In JPYbn
by Region
Japan
Overseas
Revenues
Building
Technology
EarningsCore
Building
Margin
Technology
H1 FYE2020
YoY
FYE2020
(result)
(forecast)
+0%
+3%
52.8
-4%(1)
+3%
74.8
-2%
+3%
127.6
263.0
-
-4.2
-0.5
-9.7
Red
-
Red
figure
figure
Japan
Revenue remained flat
CE decreased due to increase in distribution cost and
others
Overseas (Permasteelisa)
Revenue decreased mainly due to forex impact(1) Operating loss generally remained flat
Implementing business plan(2) to revitalize Permasteelisa by improving cash flow and recovering profitability
(1) Permasteelisa's revenue on local currency basis described on slide 22 increased by 3% YoY
Forex impact due to difference between Q2 FYE2019 Results (EUR 1 = JPY 129.88) and Q2 FYE2020 Results (EUR 1 = JPY 121.43) (Forex in statutory basis)
(2) Reference: "Announcement Regarding Revision of the Full-year Forecast on Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019 due to Recognizing Loss from an Overseas Subsidiary and Recording Extraordinary Loss from a Subsidiary in Japan", disclosed on Apr. 18, 2019
10
