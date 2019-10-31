LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseH1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) > NEW

of Permasteelisa S.p.A. and its subsidiaries are reclassified as "continuing operations" from "discontinued operations" from Q2

"Core earnings" in IFRS is equivalent to JGAAP's "Operating profit"

Share of profit (loss) for using the equity method

(2) Net profit attributable to owners of the parent4

Core earnings margin improved by 2.2pp due to the improvement of gross profit margin (+1.0pp) and SG&A margin

Net profit = Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

Full-year forecasts remain unchanged while we continue to assess the reactionary impact of the consumption tax hike on demand and the effect of recovering from the delay of medium-term initiatives

Revenue and profit continued to increase in all business segments except LBT(1)

Q2 BUSINESS RESULTS BY SEGMENT (3 AND 6 MONTH PERIODS)

Increase in revenue and core earnings driven by core housing and water businesses

Q2 3 months H1 6 months Amount Amount FYE2019 FYE2020 (B)-(A) FYE2019 FYE2020 (B)-(A) (A) (B) Forex (A) (B) Forex JPY billion 204.0 214.5 -5.4 10.5 402.0 410.8 -7.6 8.8 LWT(1) Revenue CE 13.6 19.9 -0.5 6.3 25.6 33.3 -0.8 7.8 LHT Revenue 129.5 143.3 -0.1 13.8 257.0 279.1 -0.2 22.1 CE 2.1 10.8 0.0 8.7 4.6 18.2 0.0 13.6 LBT Revenue 68.2 66.5 -3.2 -1.7 130.3 127.6 -5.1 -2.7 CE -0.6 -1.3 0.2 -0.7 -3.7 -4.2 0.3 -0.5 D&R Revenue 44.3 49.6 - 5.2 87.8 95.2 - 7.4 CE 2.4 2.7 - 0.3 4.7 5.3 - 0.5 H&S Revenue 13.9 13.7 - -0.1 26.2 26.8 - 0.6 CE 0.9 0.9 - 0.0 1.4 1.8 - 0.4 Consolidation, adj.Revenue -7.6 -7.3 - 0.3 -15.1 -14.0 - 1.1 & other(1)CE -9.2 -10.1 - -0.9 -18.8 -19.9 - -1.1 LIXIL Group Revenue 452.2 480.2 -8.8 28.0 888.2 925.5 -12.9 37.3 CE 9.2 22.9 -0.3 13.7 13.8 34.5 -0.5 20.7

(1) Due to growing importance from Q2 FYE 2020 within the "Housing Technology Business" for some domestic subsidiaries that were

previously classified as the "Water Technology Business", the reporting segment for those subsidiaries are separated to the Housing 5 and Water Businesses

CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

No change in forecast for interim dividend

Dividend forecasts for FYE2020

Dividend payout ratio of over 30% will be maintained on a consolidated basis

(JPY) FYE2018 FYE2019 FYE2020 Results Results Forecasts H1 30 Yen 35 Yen 35 Yen H2 35 Yen 35 Yen 35 Yen (forecast) Full year 65 Yen 70 Yen 70 Yen (forecast) Dividend payout ratio 34% - 136%

 Share buyback

Share buyback may take place depending on factors such as financial position and share price

 Basic policy regarding control of the company

There are no special anti-takeover provisions in our articles of association since we intend to increase our corporate value through various measures aimed at gaining the support of shareholders. Our investor and shareholder policy is to have our shares held by a large number of shareholders over the medium and long term

