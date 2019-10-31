LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseH1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) > NEW

Log in
LIXIL : Oct 31, 2019ReleaseH1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (IFRS) (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

0
10/31/2019 | 02:07am EDT

H1 Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (IFRS)

(From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

LIXIL Group Corporation

October 31, 2019

TSE Code: 5938

Copyright © LIXIL Group Corporation. All rights reserved.

LIXIL GROUP HAS ADOPTED IFRS SINCE FYE2016

JGAAP

IFRS (LIXIL Group Financial Reporting)

Continuing Operations

Net sales

Revenue

Cost of sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross Profit

SG&A

SG&A

Operating profit

Core earnings (CE)

Non-operating income/expenses

Other income/expenses

Ordinary income

Operating profit

Extraordinary income/losses

Finance income/costs

Share of profit (loss) for using the equity method

Profit before income taxes

Profit before tax

Net profit for Continuing Operations

Discontinued Operations

Net Profit for Discontinued Operations

Net profit attributable to

Net profit attributable to

Non-controlling interests

Owners of the parent

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

"Core earnings" in IFRS is equivalent to JGAAP's "Operating profit"

As disclosed on "Progress Update on Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Share Transfer)" on October 22, 2018 business operations

of Permasteelisa S.p.A. and its subsidiaries are reclassified as "continuing operations" from "discontinued operations" from Q2

2

FYE2019.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue and profit continued to increase in all business segments except LBT(1)

Due to favorable market conditions in Japan

  • Revenue : JPY 925.5 billion, increased 4.2% year-on-year
    Japan:increased 6.6% year-on-year, driven by housing and water businesses
    Overseas:decreased 1.9% year-on-year due to changing market conditions in North America affecting the water businesses, and the impact of the weakening euro(2)
    (Note: overseas sales increased by 2.7% on a local currency basis)
  • Core earnings: JPY 34.5 billion, increased 150% year-on-year
    Japan:all businesses except LBT contributed to higher core earnings, supported by strong demand for renovation prior to the consumption tax hike and the surge in new housing starts between January and March
    Overseas:core earnings increased due to changes in the sales mix and moving back initiatives such as marketing activities to H2
  • Net profit(3): JPY 23.1 billion, increased 31.8 billion year-on-year
    Profit before tax increased by JPY 26.9 billion due to increase in core earnings and gain on sales of subsidiaries / disposal of interest in former affiliated company (JPY 12.5 billion) in Q1

Full-year forecasts remain unchanged while we continue to assess the reactionary impact of the consumption tax hike on demand and the effect of recovering from the delay of medium-term initiatives

(1)

LBT = LIXIL Building Technology

3

(2)

Forex: Q2 FYE2019 Results 1EUR = 129.88JPY, Q2 FYE2020 Results 1EUR = 121.43JPY

(3)

Net profit = Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

H1 FYE2020 CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS

H1

H1

YoY

6 months

6 months

JPY: billion

FYE2019

FYE2020

Results

Results

Increase/

%

decrease

Revenue

888.2

925.5

37.3

4.2%

Other businesses

810.5

850.7

40.2

+5.0%

Permasteelisa

77.7

74.8

-2.9

-3.7%

Gross Profit

268.0

288.8

20.8

7.8%

(%)

30.2%

31.2%

+1.0pp

-

Core Earnings (1)

13.8

34.5

20.7

149.9%

(%)

1.6%

3.7%

+2.2pp

-

Other businesses

18.1

39.2

21.0

+115.9%

Permasteelisa

-4.3

-4.7

-0.3

-

Net Profit2

-8.6

23.1

31.8

-

  • Revenue increased due to favorable demand in Japan (Japan +6.6%, overseas -1.9%(3))
  • Core earnings margin improved by 2.2pp due to the improvement of gross profit margin (+1.0pp) and SG&A margin (-1.1pp) (Core earnings margin excluding Permasteelisa was 4.6%)

(1) Equivalent to "Operating profit" of JGAAP

(2) Net profit attributable to owners of the parent4

(3) Overseas sales grew by 2.7% excluding forex impact

Q2 BUSINESS RESULTS BY SEGMENT (3 AND 6 MONTH PERIODS)

Increase in revenue and core earnings driven by core housing and water businesses

Q2 3 months

H1 6 months

Amount

Amount

FYE2019 FYE2020

(B)-(A)

FYE2019 FYE2020

(B)-(A)

(A)

(B)

Forex

(A)

(B)

Forex

JPY billion

204.0

214.5

-5.4

10.5

402.0

410.8

-7.6

8.8

LWT(1)

Revenue

CE

13.6

19.9

-0.5

6.3

25.6

33.3

-0.8

7.8

LHT

Revenue

129.5

143.3

-0.1

13.8

257.0

279.1

-0.2

22.1

CE

2.1

10.8

0.0

8.7

4.6

18.2

0.0

13.6

LBT

Revenue

68.2

66.5

-3.2

-1.7

130.3

127.6

-5.1

-2.7

CE

-0.6

-1.3

0.2

-0.7

-3.7

-4.2

0.3

-0.5

D&R

Revenue

44.3

49.6

-

5.2

87.8

95.2

-

7.4

CE

2.4

2.7

-

0.3

4.7

5.3

-

0.5

H&S

Revenue

13.9

13.7

-

-0.1

26.2

26.8

-

0.6

CE

0.9

0.9

-

0.0

1.4

1.8

-

0.4

Consolidation, adj.Revenue

-7.6

-7.3

-

0.3

-15.1

-14.0

-

1.1

& other(1)CE

-9.2

-10.1

-

-0.9

-18.8

-19.9

-

-1.1

LIXIL Group

Revenue

452.2

480.2

-8.8

28.0

888.2

925.5

-12.9

37.3

CE

9.2

22.9

-0.3

13.7

13.8

34.5

-0.5

20.7

(1) Due to growing importance from Q2 FYE 2020 within the "Housing Technology Business" for some domestic subsidiaries that were

previously classified as the "Water Technology Business", the reporting segment for those subsidiaries are separated to the Housing 5 and Water Businesses

CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

No change in forecast for interim dividend

  • Dividend forecasts for FYE2020

Dividend payout ratio of over 30% will be maintained on a consolidated basis

(JPY)

FYE2018

FYE2019

FYE2020

Results

Results

Forecasts

H1

30 Yen

35 Yen

35 Yen

H2

35 Yen

35 Yen

35 Yen (forecast)

Full year

65 Yen

70 Yen

70 Yen (forecast)

Dividend payout ratio

34%

-

136%

Share buyback

Share buyback may take place depending on factors such as financial position and share price

Basic policy regarding control of the company

There are no special anti-takeover provisions in our articles of association since we intend to increase our corporate value through various measures aimed at gaining the support of shareholders. Our investor and shareholder policy is to have our shares held by a large number of shareholders over the medium and long term

6

8
H1 Synergy-relatedAll other
FYE2019 products & products new business & services areas

RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Water

Housing

Building

Distribution and

Housing and

Technology

Technology

Technology

Retail Business

Services Business

WATER TECHNOLOGY

Increase in revenue and core earnings driven by Japan. Overseas core earnings margin improved

despite revenue remaining flat

Americas

Apr-Sep

H1 FYE2020

FYE2020

Despite positive sales related to projects and the direct-to-

In JPYbn

(result)

YoY

(forecast)

consumer renovation business, revenue decreased due to

the challenging situation in major channels such as retail

Americas

70.2

-3%

+2%

and wholesale. CE increased due to SG&A efforts

(1)

EMEA

Region

Strong revenue growth in Central Europe, Eastern Europe,

EMEA

82.6

+6%

+2%

and the Middle East. Revenue increased by 6% YoY in

Europe. Operations in South Africa started to stabilize and

Asia Pacific

53.8

+4%

+8%

by

recover from September, turning positive.

Revenues

Asia Pacific

Japan

218.7

+5%

0%

China remained strong while South East Asia faced

significant competition from Chinese products, etc.

Adjustments

-14.5

Revenue increased, despite forex impact. CE increased due

+3%CE

to SG&A reduction efforts.

Water Technology

410.8

+2%

860.0

CE

Japan

margins

margins

Revenue increased for all product categories, supported by

favorable market demand. CE increased due to SG&A

Americas

4.5

+44%

6%

+51%

7%

(1)

reduction, including increase in sales volume and period of

postponed marketing costs

Region

EMEA

13%

14%

10.7

+6%

+10%

Sales growth of LWT (overseas)

YoY -1.8(-0.9%)

JPY: billion +4.5

+1.2

-7.6

Asia Pacific

5.3

+28%

10%

+32%

10%

by

earnings

+66%

8%

-19%

5%

194.0

Japan

17.2

192.1

Adjustments

-4.3

Core

Water Technology

33.3

+30%

64.8

+8%

+1.8pp

FX impact

H1

Margin

8.1%

7.5%

FYE2020

(1) Region: Management basis, Water Technology Total: Statutory basis Statutory basis currency : Q2 FYE2020 Results 1USD=109.00JPY, 1EUR=121.43JPY

Management basis currency : Comparing by FYE2020 current & previous year 1USD=115JPY, 1EUR=133 JPY, FYE2020 Assumptions 1USD=115JPY, 1EUR=133JPY

HOUSING TECHNOLOGY

Revenue and core earnings increased due to favorable demand in Japan and lower manufacturing costs. Core earnings margin significantly improved due to favorable sales of exteriors and wooden interior furnishing materials, which contributed to improved product mix

Apr-Sep

In JPYbn

by Region

Japan

Overseas

Revenues

Housing

Technology

EarningsCore

Housing

Margin

Technology

H1 FYE2020

YoY

FYE2020

(result)

(forecast)

+9%

0%

274.2

-12%

-35%

4.9

+9%

-1%

279.1

535.0

+295%

25%

18.2

25.9

6.5%

+4.7pp

4.8%

Japan

Revenue and CE increased due to continued

favorable sales of window sashes, exteriors and

wooden interior furnishing materials supported by

favorable market condition in Japan. CE margin

improved by 4.7pp YoY supported by productivity

optimization (cost reductions) from favorable sales

of exteriors and wooden interior furnishing materials

as well as progress of the platform strategy

Sales growth of LHT

YoY

+22.1 (+8.6%)

JPY: billion

Like-for-like +23.2 (+9.0%)

+22.6

+0.7

279.1

257.0

-1.2

Sales

5% YoY

Building

H1

Unwinding

Building

H1

FYE2019

(overseas)

materials

materials

FYE2020

& others

(overseas) &

(Japan)

industrial

products

9

BUILDING TECHNOLOGY

Revenue decreased due to forex impact in overseas business. However, core earnings remained flat year-on-year

Apr-Sep

In JPYbn

by Region

Japan

Overseas

Revenues

Building

Technology

EarningsCore

Building

Margin

Technology

H1 FYE2020

YoY

FYE2020

(result)

(forecast)

+0%

+3%

52.8

-4%(1)

+3%

74.8

-2%

+3%

127.6

263.0

-

-4.2

-0.5

-9.7

Red

-

Red

figure

figure

Japan

Revenue remained flat

CE decreased due to increase in distribution cost and

others

Overseas (Permasteelisa)

Revenue decreased mainly due to forex impact(1)Operating loss generally remained flat

Implementing business plan(2) to revitalize Permasteelisa by improving cash flow and recovering profitability

(1) Permasteelisa's revenue on local currency basis described on slide 22 increased by 3% YoY

Forex impact due to difference between Q2 FYE2019 Results (EUR 1 = JPY 129.88) and Q2 FYE2020 Results (EUR 1 = JPY 121.43) (Forex in statutory basis)

(2) Reference: "Announcement Regarding Revision of the Full-year Forecast on Business Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019 due to Recognizing Loss from an Overseas Subsidiary and Recording Extraordinary Loss from a Subsidiary in Japan", disclosed on Apr. 18, 2019

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:06:04 UTC
