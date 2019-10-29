LIXIL : Opens New and Custom-Designed Global Headquarters

Similarly, flat and open communication will be promoted by adopting free address seating for all employees and corporate officers. To further support open communication, the new building will be equipped with all-glass meeting rooms, various terraces, and a shareable, fully functional kitchen for employees to use.

Committed to environmental sustainability in its business operations, LIXIL Group's headquarters will switch to 100% renewable energy derived electricity from in November 2019, and will reduce its carbon emission intensity by installing its own technologies, such as curtain walls to draw the optimum amount of wind, and Low-E insulated glass that has heat shielding and insulating properties. The building will also be equipped with a hybrid ventilation system equipped with an automatic control that leverages natural ventilation, enabling a comfortable, eco-friendly office.

Accommodating a diverse workforce of over 5,000 people, all the buildings will reflect LIXIL Group's core principles from its Universal Design concept. In addition, the buildings will incorporate toilet infrastructure that is comfortable and accessible for all, introducing a newly designed, inclusive concept for office restrooms, along with toilets that require little water to flush in case of a disaster.

In addition to continuing its flextime system, LIXIL Group's HR is also taking measures to promote diverse working styles for higher productivity. It has recently expanded teleworking for employees to work from home, has designated new satellite offices, and adopted new IT infrastructures that support the lifestyle and employment status of individuals. Employees can now choose when, where and what tools to use, more flexibly.

The grand opening for the new headquarters is scheduled for Spring 2020.

Speaking at the completion ceremony of the new HOSHI building, LIXIL Group CEO Kinya Seto, said, "At LIXIL, we believe that the dynamic energy of diversity is an engine for growth and innovation. We are committed to building an inclusive culture where all employees can be themselves, be heard, reach their full potential for improved productivity, and accelerate communications across the organization. By creating solutions generated from different perspectives to help improve people's comfort and lifestyles, our new headquarters will embody our purpose of making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. "

-End-

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 75,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.

LEARN MORE AT: