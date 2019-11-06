Log in
LIXIL : Provides Donations to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts in Japan

0
11/06/2019

For Immediate Release

November 7, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation

LIXIL Group Provides Donations to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts in Japan

Tokyo - LIXIL Group Corporation ("LIXIL Group", TSE Code: 5938) would like to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to those affected by Typhoon No.15 (Faxai) and No.19 (Hagibis), which made landfall in Japan this Fall and caused severe damage around the country.

In order to support relief efforts, LIXIL Group has decided to make a ¥10 million donation through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization. LIXIL VIVA CORPORATION, a subsidiary of LIXIL Group, has also provided materials and products to support those in the affected areas through Japan Platform. Furthermore, the LIXIL Labor Union in Japan has also donated ¥2 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

LIXIL Group sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the areas affected by the typhoons.

-End-

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. With approximately 75,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.

LEARN MORE AT:

1 | Page

Disclaimer

LIXIL Group Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:08:59 UTC
