LIXIL : Provides Donations to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts in Japan

November 7, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation

LIXIL Group Provides Donations to Support Typhoon Relief Efforts in Japan

Tokyo - LIXIL Group Corporation ("LIXIL Group", TSE Code: 5938) would like to express its deepest condolences and sympathies to those affected by Typhoon No.15 (Faxai) and No.19 (Hagibis), which made landfall in Japan this Fall and caused severe damage around the country.

In order to support relief efforts, LIXIL Group has decided to make a ¥10 million donation through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization. LIXIL VIVA CORPORATION, a subsidiary of LIXIL Group, has also provided materials and products to support those in the affected areas through Japan Platform. Furthermore, the LIXIL Labor Union in Japan has also donated ¥2 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

LIXIL Group sincerely wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the areas affected by the typhoons.

