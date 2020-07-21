Log in
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

(LIXT)
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Internationally Recognized Clinical Cancer Investigator, James S. Miser MD, As Chief Medical Officer

07/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

EAST SETAUKET, NY, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIXT) today announced the appointment of Dr. James Miser as its Chief Medical Officer commencing August 1, 2020.

Dr. John S. Kovach, founder and CEO of Lixte, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jim Miser to our management team as we expand proof-of-principle clinical trials of our novel lead compound, LB-100. Dr. Miser is an expert in the design and monitoring of studies of new investigational agents seeking to establish evidence of improved efficacy as efficiently as possible while assuring maximum safety of patients needing better therapeutic options. In addition to his extensive clinical expertise, Dr. Miser adds a wealth of administrative experience gained in leadership roles at major cancer research centers.”

Dr. Miser is a pediatric hematologist/oncologist, internationally recognized as an expert in the study and treatment of childhood cancers. His outstanding career includes positions of major responsibility at: Seattle Children’s Hospital and City of Hope National Medical Center, where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. Most recently, Dr. Miser has been dividing his time between serving as a member of the Active Staff in the Department of Pediatrics at City of Hope and being Chair Professor, College of Medical Sciences and Technology, Taipei Medical University, Taipei, Taiwan.

Dr. Miser has extensive experience in the clinical development of new anticancer drugs for pediatric malignancies, leading many clinical trials at institutional and national cancer study groups. He was a member of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma Strategy Group, and Member of the New Agents Executive and Steering Committee, Phase II Coordinator Children’s Cancer Group and Chairman, Data Monitoring Committee, National Wilms Tumor Society. He has authored more than 100 peer reviewed articles dealing primarily with pediatric clinical cancer studies.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte is a biotech company that identifies enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte's product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or X-ray and immune checkpoint blockers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.lixte.com.

Lixte Contact:
eforman@lixte.com
(631) 830-7092

© GlobeNewswire 2020
