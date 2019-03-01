Log in
LKQ Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

03/01/2019 | 02:01pm EST

CHICAGO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today announced that members of its senior management will be presenting at the following investor conference:

  
Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference   March 5, 2019
JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida 


Materials used during the presentation will be posted to the Company's website: www.lkqcorp.com on the day of the conference.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (www.lkqcorp.com) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

Joseph P. Boutross
LKQ Corporation
Vice President, Investor Relations
(312) 621-2793
jpboutross@lkqcorp.com

 

LKQ Corp Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
