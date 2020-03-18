LKQ : Form4

The price reflects the weighted average sale price of the transaction reported. The price range of such transactions was $20.54 to $21.05 The reporting person undertakes to provide upon request by the Commission staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
ALLEN A CLINTON
C/O LKQ CORPORATIONX 500 WEST MADISON STREET, SUITE 2800 CHICAGO, IL 60661
Signatures
/s/ Victor M. Casini, Attorney-in-fact
3/18/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.