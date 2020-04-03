LKQ : and Roehl suspended appointment as Senior Advisor

LKQ and Hartmut P. Roehl announce that they have suspended Hartmut P. Roehls appointment as Senior Advisor.

Both sides were not aware of the strong presumption that has been expressed that this appointment would lead to a conflict of interests.

The mission would have been to coordinate LKQs general social and political strategy for the independent aftermarket with the aims of GVA and FIGIEFA.

LKQ will further support both Associations.

Hartmut P. Roehl apologizes for having given a reason to doubt on his impartial independence and full engagement for his 2 mandates.