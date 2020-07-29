LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net will provide Malawi Posts Corporation with Registered SMS and Registered email service to its clients

Lleida.net will provide Malawi Posts Corporation with Registered SMS and Registered email service to its clients

The company Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has contracted Lleida.net, through its local partners, electronic notification by SMS and Registered email services to provide it to its customers.

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) is the state-owned postal company of Malawi, a country of 18 million inhabitants located in Southeast Africa and is the leader in the country in terms of postal and parcel services, also offering financial and delivery services.

With Malawi Posts Corporation, there are already 5 national postal companies to which we offer digital postal services (Colombia, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Malawi) with a population of 146 million people; to which both public services and private companies of respective countries can go digitally and reliably, allowing notifications of payment, collections and taxes with Lleida.net's patented technology. Thus, proving that continuous innovation and investment in R&D and in patents by the company is effective in its global market growth.

