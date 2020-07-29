Log in
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net will provide Malawi Posts Corporation with Registered SMS and Registered email service to its clients

07/29/2020 | 01:26am EDT
Lleida.net will provide Malawi Posts Corporation with Registered SMS and Registered email service to its clients

29 Jul 2020 07:17 CEST

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISN

ES0105089009

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLLN

The company Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has contracted Lleida.net, through its local partners, electronic notification by SMS and Registered email services to provide it to its customers.

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) is the state-owned postal company of Malawi, a country of 18 million inhabitants located in Southeast Africa and is the leader in the country in terms of postal and parcel services, also offering financial and delivery services.

With Malawi Posts Corporation, there are already 5 national postal companies to which we offer digital postal services (Colombia, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Malawi) with a population of 146 million people; to which both public services and private companies of respective countries can go digitally and reliably, allowing notifications of payment, collections and taxes with Lleida.net's patented technology. Thus, proving that continuous innovation and investment in R&D and in patents by the company is effective in its global market growth.

We are available for any clarifications needed.

Sincerely,

Francisco Sapena, CEO and Chairman of Board of Directors

Source

LLEIDA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:25:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 19,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 2,28 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 54,2 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,28 €
Last Close Price 3,54 €
Spread / Highest target -7,31%
Spread / Average Target -7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Marcos Gallardo Meseguer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.254.00%64
AT&T INC.-24.03%208 691
T-MOBILE US34.69%147 123
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-19.08%140 002
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.39.72%120 248
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.93%92 076
