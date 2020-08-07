LleidaNetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net wins Bancolombia's RFP and will offer eSignature services to all the bank's customers

Log in
08/07/2020 | 02:44am EDT
Lleida.net wins Bancolombia's RFP and will offer eSignature services to all the bank's customers

07 Aug 2020 08:26 CEST

Company Name

LLEIDA

ISN

ES0105089009

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALLLN

Madrid, August 7th - Technology services company Lleida.net has won the RFP called by Bancolombia to offer certified electronic contracting and notification services to the bank's clients.

The process has been won through Lleida SAS, a Bogotá-based subsidiary of the Spanish company.

Immediately, a definition process will be launched, which will end with the final contract in the coming weeks.

Grupo Bancolombia is listed on the Bogota and New York stock exchanges and is the largest financial institution in Colombia. It offers banking, leasing, renting, investment banking and factoring services, among others.

It also offers its services in Panama, Puerto Rico and Peru.

'Colombia is a key country in Lleida.net's international development in Latin America. Being the company chosen by Bancolombia to offer eSignature services is an extraordinary milestone', explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Lleida.net has had operations in Colombia since 2014, and it has hundreds of clients.

Last May 21st, the company signed a contract extension with the Colombian postal operator, whose commercial name is 4-72, to increase by three million the SMS and certified emails it already sends to users all over the country.

So far, Lleida.net has been recognized by Colombia with three patents on certification and electronic notification methods.

The company owns a worldwide portfolio of more than 180 patents on digital signature, including the United States, the European Union.

One of the key sectors in Lleida.net commercial development is precisely the banking sector, where it works with clients such as Wizink, Bankinter, Banco Pichincha, Ibercaja, Compartamos Financiera in Peru and Banco Santander.

Lleida.net has a dual presence in the Alternative Stock Market (MAB) and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Throughout 2020, the company value has increased 410 per cent, and it is already the top-performing company in the European and Spanish markets.

At yesterday's market close, the company's shares were trading at 5.10 euros, a new all-time high.

The market capitalization of the company already exceeds 81 million euros.

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:43:18 UTC
