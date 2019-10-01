Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSATIL  >  Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A    LLN   ES0105089009

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A

(LLN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : BNP Poland will use Lleida.net registered electronic communications technology for debt claims and recoveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:28am EDT

FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20191001_HRelev.pdf

ES: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/es/20191001_HRelev.pdf

ZH: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/zh/20191001_HRelev.pdf

Lleida, 01 October 2019

Relevant event:

BNP Poland will use Lleida.net registered electronic communications technology for debt

claims and recoveries

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 06/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Investment Market (MAB), we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A. (hereinafter, "Lleida.net" or The "Group").

The Polish subsidiary of the French bank BNP Paribas has signed an agreement to use the technology of the Spanish company Lleida.net (BNE: LLN, EuroNEXT: to digitalize debt and recovering claim processes of the entity, which operates under the name of BNP Paribas Bank Polska.

In particular, the bank will use the patented technology of Lleida.net registered electronic communications to speed up and facilitate debt collection process.

Lleida.net registered communication systems will be used along with the current software of the Franco-Polish entity to generate documents admissible as evidence in the communication between the bank and its clients and debtors.

Given the current context of several indicators signalling a possible recession, financial institutions need to provide fast, electronic and effective complaint mechanisms such as those developed and patented internationally by Lleida.net

We are available for any clarifications needed

Sincerely,

Francisco Sapena Soler

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TEL
05:28aLLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : BNP Poland will use Lleida.net registered..
PU
09/25LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net and The Professional Couriers,..
PU
09/24LLEIDA.NET (BME : LLN; EURONEXT: ALLN) to sign two interconnection agreements wi..
PU
09/19LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S : Lleida.net adds over one billion subscrib..
PU
06/10LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : Proxy Statments
CO
04/17LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : 1st quarter results
CO
01/22LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : Annual results
CO
2018LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : Financial report
CO
2018LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : 3rd quarter results
CO
2018LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Chart LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A
Duration : Period :
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics, S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Marcos Gallardo Meseguer Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A-3.23%15
AT&T32.59%276 497
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-12.89%169 346
NTT DOCOMO, INC.13.64%84 449
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.47%81 223
T-MOBILE US23.83%67 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group