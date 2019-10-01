Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : BNP Poland will use Lleida.net registered electronic communications technology for debt claims and recoveries

FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20191001_HRelev.pdf

Lleida, 01 October 2019

Relevant event:

BNP Poland will use Lleida.net registered electronic communications technology for debt

claims and recoveries

Under the provisions of Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding market abuse and article 228 of the modified text of the Spanish Stock Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October and related provisions, as well as Circular 06/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Investment Market (MAB), we are hereby informing you of the following information relating to LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A. (hereinafter, "Lleida.net" or The "Group").

The Polish subsidiary of the French bank BNP Paribas has signed an agreement to use the technology of the Spanish company Lleida.net (BNE: LLN, EuroNEXT: to digitalize debt and recovering claim processes of the entity, which operates under the name of BNP Paribas Bank Polska.

In particular, the bank will use the patented technology of Lleida.net registered electronic communications to speed up and facilitate debt collection process.

Lleida.net registered communication systems will be used along with the current software of the Franco-Polish entity to generate documents admissible as evidence in the communication between the bank and its clients and debtors.

Given the current context of several indicators signalling a possible recession, financial institutions need to provide fast, electronic and effective complaint mechanisms such as those developed and patented internationally by Lleida.net

We are available for any clarifications needed

Sincerely,

Francisco Sapena Soler

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors