LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA

(LLN)
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics : Taps Campaign

09/05/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Since its beginning, Lleida.net has had its Corporate Social Responsibility in mind, participating in solidarity campaigns the collection campaign for the Food Banks, has among its providers entities which work for social inclusion like 'Associació Alba', sponsors sport clubs like H.C Alpicat, some teams of Club Bàsquet Lleida and carries out other social actions.

We could stay where we were, but this summer we have decided to enlarge our reach of action

As Lleida.net employees we have at our disposal a kitchen with a wide variety of drinks and liquid foods, each one of them with their respective cap. We have begun to be a lot of staff, and so the consumption of the products stated before have increased, generating a bigger number of caps: the more recipients, the more taps.

Not long ago we already started internal campaigns of cap collection were lots of people participated bringing caps from their homes, the gym, their partner's office… But because those were individual actions, we didn't have continuity, and the collection of caps decreased until today, when we don't collect caps any more.

This couldn't continue, so we have decided to sign a collaboration agreement with 'Fundación Seur', who has made us a 'cap gathering' business. From now on we will collect caps in Lleida.net!

What is this collaboration about and what is its purpose?

Its aim is helping children without the capacity of accessing medical care that is not covered by public healthcare with the purpose of improving their quality of life as well as facilitate children without resources the orthopaedical devices they need with the money that is made recycling the taps.

To this end, Seur is going to give us a container that will be collected for free when it's full.

We hope to make this collaboration a success!

Hi! My name's Alba Sapena and I carry proudly the names ' the youngest worker of Lleida.net' and ' Bussiness Development newbie'. I love reading, writing and watching Tv shows. From time to time, you'll see me writing here or taking pictures there.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 11:01:03 UTC
