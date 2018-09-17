DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board



17-Sep-2018 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board



- Michael Schmidt, CFA, appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Lloyd Fonds AG from April 1st , 2019

Hamburg, September 17th, 2018. The Supervisory Board of Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) has appointed Michael Schmidt (45) to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board in the position of Chief Investment Officer effective April 1st, 2019. The term of contractual appointment is made for a period of three years.

Michael Schmidt has been a member of the management board at Deka Investment GmbH since July 1st, 2016, where he is responsible for asset servicing and alternative investments. He is also a member of the Management Board of DVFA Deutsche Vereinigung für Finanzanalyse und Asset Management e.V..

From 2009 to 2014, Michael Schmidt was a member of the management board at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH, where he was in charge of equity portfolio management for the Union Investment Group. As a trained bank clerk and a holder of a degree in business administration, he spent 14 years prior to this in asset management at Deutsche Bank, holding various functional and executive positions within portfolio management.

As soon as he joins Lloyd Fonds AG on April the 1st, 2019, Michael Schmidt will be responsible for the company's three new product lines. This means that he will be playing a decisive role in the company's development as a listed bank- independent asset manager. The market launch of the company's own actively managed retail fund line, digital portfolio management and individual asset management is scheduled to commence in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

There are no changes to the responsibilities of Klaus M. Pinter as Chief Financial Officer and Jochen Sturtzkopf as Chief Sales Officer. Klaus M. Pinter is responsible for finance, the Shipping and Special Assets segment, trusteeship business and Group communications. Jochen Sturtzkopf is in charge of the Lloyd Fonds Group's sales and real estate activities.

About Lloyd Fonds AG:

Lloyd Fonds AG develops and manages investments for private and institutional investors. In future, it will be primarily focusing on open-end retail funds. The company is a listed, bank independent asset manager. Lloyd Fonds AG has been listed on the stock market since 2005 and joined Deutsche Börse's Scale Standard in March 2017.

Contact:Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLloyd Fonds AGAmelungstraße 8-1020354 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-145Fax: +49-40-325678-99Mail: ir@lloydfonds.de