Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board

0
09/17/2018 | 02:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board

17-Sep-2018 / 08:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board

- Michael Schmidt, CFA, appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Lloyd Fonds AG from April 1st , 2019

Hamburg, September 17th, 2018. The Supervisory Board of Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) has appointed Michael Schmidt (45) to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board in the position of Chief Investment Officer effective April 1st, 2019. The term of contractual appointment is made for a period of three years.

Michael Schmidt has been a member of the management board at Deka Investment GmbH since July 1st, 2016, where he is responsible for asset servicing and alternative investments. He is also a member of the Management Board of DVFA Deutsche Vereinigung für Finanzanalyse und Asset Management e.V..

From 2009 to 2014, Michael Schmidt was a member of the management board at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH, where he was in charge of equity portfolio management for the Union Investment Group. As a trained bank clerk and a holder of a degree in business administration, he spent 14 years prior to this in asset management at Deutsche Bank, holding various functional and executive positions within portfolio management.

As soon as he joins Lloyd Fonds AG on April the 1st, 2019, Michael Schmidt will be responsible for the company's three new product lines. This means that he will be playing a decisive role in the company's development as a listed bank- independent asset manager. The market launch of the company's own actively managed retail fund line, digital portfolio management and individual asset management is scheduled to commence in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

There are no changes to the responsibilities of Klaus M. Pinter as Chief Financial Officer and Jochen Sturtzkopf as Chief Sales Officer. Klaus M. Pinter is responsible for finance, the Shipping and Special Assets segment, trusteeship business and Group communications. Jochen Sturtzkopf is in charge of the Lloyd Fonds Group's sales and real estate activities.

About Lloyd Fonds AG:
Lloyd Fonds AG develops and manages investments for private and institutional investors. In future, it will be primarily focusing on open-end retail funds. The company is a listed, bank independent asset manager. Lloyd Fonds AG has been listed on the stock market since 2005 and joined Deutsche Börse's Scale Standard in March 2017.

Contact:
Hendrik Duncker
IR/PR
Lloyd Fonds AG
Amelungstraße 8-10
20354 Hamburg
Tel: +49-40-325678-145
Fax: +49-40-325678-99
Mail: ir@lloydfonds.de

17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft
Amelungstr. 8-10
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 32 56 78-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 32 56 78-99
E-mail: info@lloydfonds.de
Internet: www.lloydfonds.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP29
WKN: A12UP2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

724087  17-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 12,0 M
EBIT 2018 3,41 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capitalization 55,4 M
Chart LLOYD FONDS AG
Duration : Period :
Lloyd Fonds AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYD FONDS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,20 €
Spread / Average Target -24%
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rindfleisch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Achim Plate Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Soltau Member-Supervisory Board
Marco Scheidler Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Henseler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYD FONDS AG140.59%64
BLACKROCK-7.33%75 972
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.10%51 647
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.57%33 119
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.26%23 797
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-12.98%20 921
