Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board

Addition to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board

- Michael Schmidt, CFA, appointed Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Lloyd Fonds AG from April 1st, 2019

- Branch to be opened in Munich this year

Hamburg, September 17th, 2018. The Supervisory Board of Lloyd Fonds AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) has appointed Michael Schmidt (45) to Lloyd Fonds AG's Management Board as Chief Investment Officer effective April 1st, 2019. The term of contractual appointment is made for a period of three years.

Michael Schmidt has been a member of the management board at Deka Investment GmbH since July 1st, 2016, where he is responsible for asset servicing and alternative investments. He is also a member of the Management Board of DVFA Deutsche Vereinigung für Finanzanalyse und Asset Management e.V..

From 2009 to 2014, Michael Schmidt was a member of the management board at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH, where he was in charge of equity portfolio management for the Union Investment Group. As a trained bank clerk and a holder of a degree in business administration, he spent 14 years prior to this in asset management at Deutsche Bank, holding various functional and executive positions within portfolio management.

As soon as he joins Lloyd Fonds AG on April the 1st, 2019, Michael Schmidt will be responsible for the company's three new product lines. This means he will be playing a decisive role in the company's development as a listed bank- independent asset manager. The market launch of the company's own actively managed retail fund line, digital portfolio management and individual asset management is scheduled to commence in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Achim Plate, Chairman of Lloyd Fonds AG's Supervisory Board: "By recruiting Michael Schmidt as our Chief Investment Officer, we are highlighting our commitment to quality, particularly with respect to our fund line. We have gained in him a first-class expert who has earned himself an excellent reputation in our industry. Working with a team of experienced fund managers, Michael Schmidt will be enhancing our innovative product lines."

Michael Schmidt is looking forward to the business challenge awaiting him at Lloyd Fonds AG: "Creating a first-class, modern and independent asset manager is a great prospect which I am eagerly waiting to address. Given the major changes that our industry is experiencing, I am convinced of the opportunities for growth awaiting Lloyd Fonds AG in its realigned form."

There are no changes to the responsibilities of Klaus M. Pinter as Chief Financial Officer and Jochen Sturtzkopf as Chief Sales Officer. Klaus M. Pinter is responsible for finance, the Shipping and Special Assets segment, trusteeship business and Group communications. Jochen Sturtzkopf is in charge of the Lloyd Fonds Group's sales and real estate activities.

Under the strategy for 2019 and beyond, which was presented at the company's annual general meeting on August 16th, 2018, Lloyd Fonds AG will be opening a branch in Munich before the end of the year. Benjamin Kassen, a very experienced executive, will be managing the Munich office and handling further selling activities in the GSA region in his position as Director of Sales and Custom Relations. With a degree in business economics, he has a long track record in equity sales, including working most recently as Director, Institutional Equity Sales Germany at MainFirst Bank AG. "We are pleased to have acquired Benjamin Kassen, a specialist with superb product and customer expertise. We will be backing our sales partners effectively with top-class products and bespoke sales support, contributing to their success in wealth and financial advisory services," says Jochen Sturtzkopf, Chief Sales Officer at Lloyd Fonds AG.

About Lloyd Fonds AG:

Lloyd Fonds AG develops and manages investments for private and institutional investors. In future, it will be primarily focusing on open-end retail funds. The company is a listed, bank independent asset manager. Lloyd Fonds AG has been listed on the stock market since 2005 and joined Deutsche Börse's Scale Standard in March 2017.

Contact:Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLloyd Fonds AGAmelungstraße 8-1020354 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-132Fax: +49-40-325678-99Mail: ir@lloydfonds.de