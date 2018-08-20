LLOYDS BANKING : AND CITY OF LONDON POLICE SIGN THREE YEAR PARTNERSHIP IN JOINT EFFORT TO FIGHT ECONOMIC CRIME

City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group join forces to combat economic crime.

A joint working partnership and sponsorship agreement has been signed today which will complement the work that the City of London Police already does with industry partners.

Lloyds will sponsor City of London £1.5 million over three years to deliver unique projects to counter economic crime.

The City of London Police, the national policing lead for fraud and Lloyds Banking Group signed a partnership agreement which will see the bank invest £1.5 million in unique policing initiatives to tackle economic crime. The money will be allocated to several projects over a three year period, with the goal being to strengthen UK financial capabilities to detect criminals and to protect the public and businesses. For example the partnership will deliver cross training of financial investigators with the intention of sharing best practices and expertise across both organisations to enhance capability in the detection, prevention and awareness of economic crime.

In addition, a programme of secondments and exchanges between the City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group will take place, helping investigators and analysts to better understand criminal methodologies and banking practices and how this affects law enforcement.

During the three year period an economic crime panel of experts will be established, which will allow for a group of volunteer specialist economic crime advisors to come together and share expertise and best practice.

Brian Dilley, Group Director of Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention for Lloyds Banking Group said:

'This is an important partnership with the City of London Police and part of Lloyds Banking Group's commitment and priority of keeping our customers' money safe. By working collaboratively under a public- private partnership, Lloyds Banking Group and City of London Police will be more effective in reducing the harm caused to our communities by criminals.'

City of London Police's Assistant Commissioner, Alistair Sutherland said:

'Developing partnerships to tackle fraud is a cornerstone of our overall approach. This is a fantastic opportunity to work closely with a highly regarded, international private sector partner and to share our expertise and knowledge.

'We want to do everything we can to prevent economic crime from ruining lives and businesses, and this sponsorship agreement will help us to do exactly that.'

Notes to Editors

About Lloyds Banking Group:

Lloyds Banking Group is the UK's biggest lender to SMEs, a leading mortgage provider to first time buyers and operates the UK's largest digital bank.

The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided under well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

About the City of London Police:

The City of London Police is responsible for policing the City's business district, the 'Square Mile' in the historical centre of London. In addition, it holds national responsibility for Economic Crime and under this remit is host to Action Fraud (the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service), the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, the Economic Crime Academy, the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department and the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit. The City of London continues to be one of the safest urban areas in the country.

The City of London Police press office can be contacted on 0207 601 2220.