Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LLOYDS BANKING : AND CITY OF LONDON POLICE SIGN THREE YEAR PARTNERSHIP IN JOINT EFFORT TO FIGHT ECONOMIC CRIME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

  • City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group join forces to combat economic crime.

  • A joint working partnership and sponsorship agreement has been signed today which will complement the work that the City of London Police already does with industry partners.

  • Lloyds will sponsor City of London £1.5 million over three years to deliver unique projects to counter economic crime.

The City of London Police, the national policing lead for fraud and Lloyds Banking Group signed a partnership agreement which will see the bank invest £1.5 million in unique policing initiatives to tackle economic crime. The money will be allocated to several projects over a three year period, with the goal being to strengthen UK financial capabilities to detect criminals and to protect the public and businesses. For example the partnership will deliver cross training of financial investigators with the intention of sharing best practices and expertise across both organisations to enhance capability in the detection, prevention and awareness of economic crime.

In addition, a programme of secondments and exchanges between the City of London Police and Lloyds Banking Group will take place, helping investigators and analysts to better understand criminal methodologies and banking practices and how this affects law enforcement.

During the three year period an economic crime panel of experts will be established, which will allow for a group of volunteer specialist economic crime advisors to come together and share expertise and best practice.

Brian Dilley, Group Director of Fraud and Financial Crime Prevention for Lloyds Banking Group said:

'This is an important partnership with the City of London Police and part of Lloyds Banking Group's commitment and priority of keeping our customers' money safe. By working collaboratively under a public- private partnership, Lloyds Banking Group and City of London Police will be more effective in reducing the harm caused to our communities by criminals.'

City of London Police's Assistant Commissioner, Alistair Sutherland said:

'Developing partnerships to tackle fraud is a cornerstone of our overall approach. This is a fantastic opportunity to work closely with a highly regarded, international private sector partner and to share our expertise and knowledge.

'We want to do everything we can to prevent economic crime from ruining lives and businesses, and this sponsorship agreement will help us to do exactly that.'

Notes to Editors

About Lloyds Banking Group:

Lloyds Banking Group is the UK's biggest lender to SMEs, a leading mortgage provider to first time buyers and operates the UK's largest digital bank.

The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided under well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

About the City of London Police:

The City of London Police is responsible for policing the City's business district, the 'Square Mile' in the historical centre of London. In addition, it holds national responsibility for Economic Crime and under this remit is host to Action Fraud (the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service), the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, the Economic Crime Academy, the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department and the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit. The City of London continues to be one of the safest urban areas in the country.

The City of London Police press office can be contacted on 0207 601 2220.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
06:06pLLOYDS BANKING : And city of london police sign three year partnership in joint ..
PU
01:59pLLOYDS BANKING : Bank-UK exporters see mixed picture amid global uncertainty
AQ
01:59pBANK OF SCOTLAND-GO WEST : West and Central Scotland house prices per square met..
AQ
12:31pLLOYDS BANKING : Bank launches up to £1,000 cashback on remortgage products
PU
12:01pLLOYDS BANKING : September exit for finance chief
AQ
07:11aLLOYDS BANKING : City Police and Lloyds launch economic crime-fighting tie-up
AQ
08/19LLOYDS BANKING : Billionaire racehorse owner launches court case against Lloyds ..
AQ
08/18LLOYDS BANKING : Check out the cheapest and the most expensive places to buy a h..
AQ
08/18LLOYDS BANKING : Greater London house prices per square metre stall for first ti..
PU
08/18GO WEST : West and Central Scotland house prices per square metre fastest growin..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Lloyd's Banking Group Is A Buy, But Proceed With Caution 
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
08/01Lloyds Banking Group plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Lloyds Banking Group's (LYG) CEO António Horta-Osório on Half Year 2018 Resul.. 
08/01Lloyds Banking declares GBP 0.0107 dividend 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 642 M
EBIT 2018 8 745 M
Net income 2018 4 214 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,76%
P/E ratio 2018 10,20
P/E ratio 2019 8,71
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 42 943 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-11.61%54 663
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 729
BANK OF AMERICA4.13%307 039
WELLS FARGO-2.98%283 478
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.16%268 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.10%232 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.