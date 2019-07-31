Log in
Lloyds Bank profits fall after fresh $669 mln PPI charge

07/31/2019 | 03:04am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group posted weaker-than-expected pretax profits on Wednesday, as a further 550 million pound provision to meet claims for mis-sold insurance to consumers weighed on earnings.

The bank posted pretax profits of 2.9 billion pounds for the first half of the year, below forecasts of 3.45 billion pounds according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

The figure was down 7% from 3.12 billion pounds for the same period the previous year.

Lloyds said exceptional charges, including PPI, would knock its ability to build capital for 2019 to the lower end of its 170 to 200 basis points range.

Without one-off costs, Lloyds matched analyst forecasts for underlying profits, at 4.2 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said Britain's deepening Brexit crisis had impacted on business confidence.

Britain's lenders are bracing themselves for a potentially chaotic Brexit, with businesses voicing concerns at new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's combative approach and the raised prospects of the country leaving the European Union without a deal, which has slashed the value of the pound.

Lloyds is seen as particularly exposed to any downturn through its billions of pounds of lending to British consumers and businesses, but unlike rivals Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC is yet to make a provision against a potential spike in bad loans.

Lloyds posted a 27% jump in impairments on bad loans to 579 million pounds, which it blamed on a weakness in used car prices hitting its motor finance business.

Intense competition in Britain's home lending market pulled down Lloyds' net interest margin - a closely-watched measure of underlying profitability - to 2.9% from 2.91% the previous quarter and 2.93% a year ago.

Despite the deterioration both the impairments and net interest margin figures were in line with analyst expectations.

The bank's core capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - was 14.6%, down from 14.2% the previous quarter, but above consensus of 14.2%.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)
BARCLAYS PLC -1.93% 157.72 Delayed Quote.4.78%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.24% 664.8 Delayed Quote.2.77%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.77% 55.37 Delayed Quote.6.23%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -3.70% 221 Delayed Quote.1.66%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 431 M
EBIT 2019 9 396 M
Net income 2019 4 691 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 38 808 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,04  GBp
Last Close Price 55,08  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP6.23%47 158
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
