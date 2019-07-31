Lloyds Banking : 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell 7.1%; Sees Lower Fiscal Year Returns

By Adria Calatayud



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.LN) said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit fell 7.1% as it booked an additional charge over payment-protection insurance in the second quarter, and forecast lower returns for the full year.

Pretax profit for the first six months of the year was 2.90 billion pounds ($3.52 billion) compared with GBP3.12 billion in the year-earlier period, the FTSE 100 bank said. This compares with analysts' expectations of a pretax profit of GBP3.45 billion, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Lloyds.

Net profit fell to GBP2.19 billion from GBP2.28 billion, the lender said. Underlying profit for the first half was down 0.9% at GBP4.19 billion, Lloyds said.

Lloyds' first-half underlying net income declined to GBP8.82 billion from GBP8.97 billion, matching expectations of GBP8.82 billion, according to a consensus provided by the bank.

Net interest margin worsened by one basis point to 2.90%, compared with analysts' expectations of a net interest margin of 2.91%.

At June 30, Lloyds' pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--stood at 14.0% after dividend accrual, up from 13.9% as of March 31.

The bank said it now expects a full-year return on tangible equity of around 12%, having previously forecast returns of between 14% and 15%. Lloyds said it anticipates annual capital build to be at the lower end of its guidance range of 170 to 200 basis points.

The lender raised its interim dividend by 5% to 1.12 pence a share.

