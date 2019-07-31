Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell 7.1%; Sees Lower Fiscal Year Returns

0
07/31/2019 | 02:53am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.LN) said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit fell 7.1% as it booked an additional charge over payment-protection insurance in the second quarter, and forecast lower returns for the full year.

Pretax profit for the first six months of the year was 2.90 billion pounds ($3.52 billion) compared with GBP3.12 billion in the year-earlier period, the FTSE 100 bank said. This compares with analysts' expectations of a pretax profit of GBP3.45 billion, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Lloyds.

Net profit fell to GBP2.19 billion from GBP2.28 billion, the lender said. Underlying profit for the first half was down 0.9% at GBP4.19 billion, Lloyds said.

Lloyds' first-half underlying net income declined to GBP8.82 billion from GBP8.97 billion, matching expectations of GBP8.82 billion, according to a consensus provided by the bank.

Net interest margin worsened by one basis point to 2.90%, compared with analysts' expectations of a net interest margin of 2.91%.

At June 30, Lloyds' pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--stood at 14.0% after dividend accrual, up from 13.9% as of March 31.

The bank said it now expects a full-year return on tangible equity of around 12%, having previously forecast returns of between 14% and 15%. Lloyds said it anticipates annual capital build to be at the lower end of its guidance range of 170 to 200 basis points.

The lender raised its interim dividend by 5% to 1.12 pence a share.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -1.77% 52.7712 Delayed Quote.6.23%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 431 M
EBIT 2019 9 396 M
Net income 2019 4 691 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,11x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 38 808 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,04  GBp
Last Close Price 55,08  GBp
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP6.23%47 158
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
