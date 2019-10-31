Lloyds Banking : 2019 Q3 Interim Management Statement

"In the first nine months of 2019 we have made strong strategic progress and delivered solid financial performance in a challenging external environment. I am disappointed that our statutory result was significantly impacted by the additional PPI charge in the third quarter, driven by an unprecedented level of PPI information requests received in August. However, our performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our customer franchise and business model, the strength of our balance sheet and that our strategy is the right one in this environment.
We will maintain our prudent approach to growth and risk whilst continuing to focus on reducing costs and investing in the business to transform the Group for success in a digital world. Although continued economic uncertainty could further impact the outlook, we remain well placed to support our customers and to continue to Help Britain Prosper."
António Horta-Osório, Group Chief Executive
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Strong strategic progress and the right strategy in the current environment
Strategic investment of £1.7 billion since launch of GSR3 in February 2018
Schroders Personal Wealth launched with ambition of becoming top 3 financial planning business by end of 2023
Acquisition of Tesco Bank's £3.7 billion UK prime residential mortgage portfolio
Solid financial performance with statutory result impacted by additional PPI charge
Statutory profit before tax of £2.9 billion including an additional £1.8 billion PPI charge in the third quarter
Underlying profit of £6.0 billion in a challenging external environment, with lower net income partly offset by lower total costs and higher impairment charges
Net income of £13.0 billion, down 3 per cent, with slightly lower average interest-earning banking assets of £434 billion, net interest margin of 2.89 per cent and other income of £4.4 billion, down 4 per cent
Total costs of £6.0 billion down 5 per cent driven by reductions in both operating costs and remediation charges. Market-leading cost:income ratio further reduced to 46.5 per cent with positive jaws of 2 per cent
Credit quality remains strong. Net asset quality ratio of 29 basis points, including a single large corporate charge in the third quarter
Tangible net assets per share of 52.0 pence. Statutory return on tangible equity reduced to 6.8 per cent significantly driven by the PPI charge with underlying return on tangible equity remaining strong at 15.7 per cent
Balance sheet strength maintained with lower Pillar 2A requirement
Loans and advances up £6 billion in the quarter, with continued growth in targeted segments including the open mortgage book, benefiting from both the Tesco mortgage acquisition and organic growth, SME and Motor Finance
CET1 capital build of 149 basis points in the first nine months before PPI charge and 28 basis points after the charge; CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent
Pillar 2A CET1 requirement reduced from 2.7 per cent to 2.6 per cent. Target CET1 ratio remains c.12.5 per cent, plus a c.1 per cent management buffer. Given the Pillar 2A reduction, the headroom above the regulatory requirements has increased
Outlook
The resilience of the Group's business model is reflected in its 2019 guidance:
Net interest margin of 2.88 per cent, in line with previous guidance of c.2.90 per cent
Operating costs now expected to be less than £7.9 billion, ahead of previous guidance, and cost:income ratio to be lower than in 2018
Net asset quality ratio of less than 30 basis points
Free capital build of c.75 basis points, post the PPI charge of 121 basis points
Although continued economic uncertainty could further impact the outlook, the Group remains well positioned with the right strategy to continue delivering for customers and shareholders
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
INCOME STATEMENT − UNDERLYING BASIS
Nine
Nine
Three
Three
months
months
months
months
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept
30 Sept
30 Sept
30 Sept
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
£m
£m
%
£m
£m
%
Net interest income
9,275
9,544
(3)
3,130
3,200
(2)
Other income
4,415
4,610
(4)
1,315
1,486
(12)
Operating lease depreciation
(731)
(731)
-
(258)
(234)
(10)
Vocalink gain on sale
50
-
-
-
Net income
13,009
13,423
(3)
4,187
4,452
(6)
Operating costs
(5,817)
(6,014)
3
(1,911)
(1,990)
4
Remediation
(226)
(366)
38
(83)
(109)
24
Total costs
(6,043)
(6,380)
5
(1,994)
(2,099)
5
Impairment
(950)
(740)
(28)
(371)
(284)
(31)
Underlying profit
6,016
6,303
(5)
1,822
2,069
(12)
Restructuring
(280)
(612)
54
(98)
(235)
58
Volatility and other items
(339)
(207)
(64)
126
(17)
Payment protection insurance provision
(2,450)
(550)
(1,800)
-
Statutory profit before tax
2,947
4,934
(40)
50
1,817
(97)
Tax expense1
(960)
(1,194)
20
(288)
(394)
27
Statutory profit (loss) after tax1
1,987
3,740
(47)
(238)
1,423
Earnings (loss) per share
2.2p
4.7p
(53)
(0.5)p
1.8p
Banking net interest margin
2.89%
2.93%
(4)bp
2.88%
2.93%
(5)bp
Average interest-earning banking assets
£434bn
£436bn
-
£435bn
£435bn
-
Cost:income ratio
46.5%
47.5%
(1.0)pp
47.6%
47.1%
0.5pp
Asset quality ratio
0.29%
0.22%
7bp
0.33%
0.25%
8bp
Underlying return on tangible equity
15.7%
16.2%
(0.5)pp
14.3%
15.9%
(1.6)pp
Return on tangible equity
6.8%
13.0%
(6.2)pp
(2.8)%
14.8%
(17.6)pp
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
At 30 Sept
At 30 June
Change
At 31 Dec
Change
2019
2019
%
2018
%
Loans and advances to customers2
£447bn
£441bn
1
£444bn
1
Customer deposits3
£419bn
£418bn
-
£416bn
1
Loan to deposit ratio
107%
106%
1pp
107%
-
Capital build4
28bp
70bp
210bp
CET1 ratio pre dividend accrual5
14.4%
14.6%
(0.2)pp
13.9%
0.5pp
CET1 ratio5
13.5%
14.0%
(0.5)pp
13.9%
(0.4)pp
Transitional MREL ratio5
32.5%
32.2%
0.3pp
32.6%
(0.1)pp
UK leverage ratio5
4.9%
5.1%
(0.2)pp
5.6%
(0.7)pp
Risk-weighted assets5
£209bn
£207bn
1
£206bn
1
Tangible net assets per share
52.0p
53.0p
(1.0)p
53.0p
(1.0)p
Comparatives restated to reflect amendments to IAS 12, see basis of presentation.
Excludes reverse repos of £55.6 billion (30 June 2019: £54.1 billion; 31 December 2018: £40.5 billion).
Excludes repos of £1.8 billion (30 June 2019: £4.1 billion; 31 December 2018: £1.8 billion).
Capital build is reported before accrual for ordinary dividends, cancellation of remaining share buyback and Tesco mortgage portfolio.
The CET1, MREL and leverage ratios and risk-weighted assets at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 are reported on a pro forma basis, reflecting the dividend paid up by the Insurance business in the subsequent reporting period. The CET1 ratios at 31 December 2018 incorporate the effects of the share buyback announced in February 2019 and are reported post dividend accrual.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
QUARTERLY INFORMATION
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
30 Sept
30 June
31 Mar
31 Dec
30 Sept
30 June
31 Mar
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
£m
Net interest income
3,130
3,062
3,083
3,170
3,200
3,173
3,171
Other income
1,315
1,594
1,506
1,400
1,486
1,713
1,411
Operating lease depreciation
(258)
(254)
(219)
(225)
(234)
(245)
(252)
Vocalink gain on sale
-
-
50
-
-
-
-
Net income
4,187
4,402
4,420
4,345
4,452
4,641
4,330
Operating costs
(1,911)
(1,949)
(1,957)
(2,151)
(1,990)
(2,016)
(2,008)
Remediation
(83)
(123)
(20)
(234)
(109)
(197)
(60)
Total costs
(1,994)
(2,072)
(1,977)
(2,385)
(2,099)
(2,213)
(2,068)
Impairment
(371)
(304)
(275)
(197)
(284)
(198)
(258)
Underlying profit
1,822
2,026
2,168
1,763
2,069
2,230
2,004
Restructuring
(98)
(56)
(126)
(267)
(235)
(239)
(138)
Volatility and other items
126
(126)
(339)
(270)
(17)
(16)
(174)
Payment protection insurance
(1,800)
(550)
(100)
(200)
-
(460)
(90)
provision
Statutory profit before tax
50
1,294
1,603
1,026
1,817
1,515
1,602
Tax expense1
(288)
(269)
(403)
(260)
(394)
(369)
(431)
Statutory profit (loss) after tax1
(238)
1,025
1,200
766
1,423
1,146
1,171
Banking net interest margin
2.88%
2.89%
2.91%
2.92%
2.93%
2.93%
2.93%
Average interest-earning
£435bn
£433bn
£433bn
£436bn
£435bn
£436bn
£437bn
banking assets
Cost:income ratio
47.6%
47.1%
44.7%
54.9%
47.1%
47.7%
47.8%
Asset quality ratio
0.33%
0.27%
0.25%
0.18%
0.25%
0.18%
0.23%
Gross asset quality ratio
0.40%
0.38%
0.30%
0.30%
0.30%
0.26%
0.27%
Underlying return on tangible
14.3%
15.6%
17.0%
13.6%
15.9%
17.3%
15.4%
equity
Return on tangible equity
(2.8)%
10.5%
12.5%
7.8%
14.8%
11.9%
12.3%
Loans and advances to
£447bn
£441bn
£441bn
£444bn
£445bn
£442bn
£445bn
customers2
Customer deposits3
£419bn
£418bn
£417bn
£416bn
£422bn
£418bn
£413bn
Loan to deposit ratio
107%
106%
106%
107%
105%
106%
108%
Risk-weighted assets4
£209bn
£207bn
£208bn
£206bn
£207bn
£207bn
£211bn
Tangible net assets per share
52.0p
53.0p
53.4p
53.0p
51.3p
52.1p
52.3p
Comparatives for 2018 restated to reflect amendments to IAS 12, see basis of presentation.
Excludes reverse repos.
Excludes repos.
Risk-weightedassets at 30 June 2018 are reported on a pro forma basis reflecting the sale of the Irish mortgage portfolio.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT
BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS
At 30 Sept
At 30 June
At 30 Sept
At 31 Dec
2019
2019
Change
2018
Change
2018
Change
£bn
£bn
%
£bn
%
£bn
%
Loans and advances to customers
Open mortgage book
271.0
264.9
2
267.1
1
266.6
2
Closed mortgage book
19.1
19.8
(4)
21.5
(11)
21.2
(10)
Credit cards
17.7
17.7
-
18.5
(4)
18.1
(2)
UK Retail unsecured loans
8.4
8.2
2
7.9
6
7.9
6
UK Motor Finance
15.6
15.5
1
14.4
8
14.6
7
Overdrafts
1.3
1.2
8
1.2
8
1.3
-
Retail other1
9.2
9.0
2
8.3
11
8.6
7
SME2
32.4
32.3
-
31.8
2
31.8
2
Mid Markets
30.7
30.6
-
30.5
1
31.7
(3)
Global Corporates and Financial
33.7
34.7
(3)
34.1
(1)
34.4
(2)
Institutions
Commercial Banking other
5.2
4.3
21
5.0
4
4.3
21
Wealth
0.9
0.9
-
0.8
13
0.9
-
Central items
2.0
1.9
5
3.5
(43)
3.0
(33)
Loans and advances to customers3
447.2
441.0
1
444.6
1
444.4
1
Customer deposits
Retail current accounts
76.1
76.0
-
74.3
2
73.7
3
Commercial current accounts2,4
34.6
34.0
2
33.5
3
34.9
(1)
Retail relationship savings accounts
144.3
144.4
-
146.0
(1)
145.9
(1)
Retail tactical savings accounts
14.1
15.3
(8)
18.7
(25)
16.8
(16)
Commercial deposits2,5
135.8
133.2
2
134.6
1
130.1
4
Wealth
13.6
13.8
(1)
13.7
(1)
14.1
(4)
Central items
0.7
0.9
(22)
0.8
(13)
0.8
(13)
Total customer deposits6
419.2
417.6
-
421.6
(1)
416.3
1
Total assets7
858.5
822.2
4
829.2
4
797.6
8
Total liabilities7
810.4
773.2
5
781.5
4
747.4
8
Shareholders' equity
42.5
43.4
(2)
42.0
1
43.4
(2)
Other equity instruments
5.4
5.4
-
5.4
-
6.5
(17)
Non-controlling interests
0.2
0.2
-
0.3
(33)
0.3
(33)
Total equity
48.1
49.0
(2)
47.7
1
50.2
(4)
Ordinary shares in issue, excluding
70,007m
70,740m
71,122m
71,149m
own shares
Primarily Europe.
Includes Retail Business Banking.
Excludes reverse repos.
Primarily non interest-bearing Commercial Banking current accounts.
Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:51:04 UTC