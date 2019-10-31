Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/31 04:15:57 am
56.57 GBp   -1.79%
04:06aUK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
04:05aLLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Q3 2019 Interim Management Statement
EQ
03:55aLLOYDS BANKING : 3Q Pretax Profit Hit by PPI Costs
DJ
Lloyds Banking : 2019 Q3 Interim Management Statement

10/31/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Q3 2019

Interim Management Statement

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT

"In the first nine months of 2019 we have made strong strategic progress and delivered solid financial performance in a challenging external environment. I am disappointed that our statutory result was significantly impacted by the additional PPI charge in the third quarter, driven by an unprecedented level of PPI information requests received in August. However, our performance continues to demonstrate the resilience of our customer franchise and business model, the strength of our balance sheet and that our strategy is the right one in this environment.

We will maintain our prudent approach to growth and risk whilst continuing to focus on reducing costs and investing in the business to transform the Group for success in a digital world. Although continued economic uncertainty could further impact the outlook, we remain well placed to support our customers and to continue to Help Britain Prosper."

António Horta-Osório, Group Chief Executive

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Strong strategic progress and the right strategy in the current environment

  • Strategic investment of £1.7 billion since launch of GSR3 in February 2018
  • Schroders Personal Wealth launched with ambition of becoming top 3 financial planning business by end of 2023
  • Acquisition of Tesco Bank's £3.7 billion UK prime residential mortgage portfolio

Solid financial performance with statutory result impacted by additional PPI charge

  • Statutory profit before tax of £2.9 billion including an additional £1.8 billion PPI charge in the third quarter
  • Underlying profit of £6.0 billion in a challenging external environment, with lower net income partly offset by lower total costs and higher impairment charges
    • Net income of £13.0 billion, down 3 per cent, with slightly lower average interest-earning banking assets of £434 billion, net interest margin of 2.89 per cent and other income of £4.4 billion, down 4 per cent
    • Total costs of £6.0 billion down 5 per cent driven by reductions in both operating costs and remediation charges. Market-leading cost:income ratio further reduced to 46.5 per cent with positive jaws of 2 per cent
    • Credit quality remains strong. Net asset quality ratio of 29 basis points, including a single large corporate charge in the third quarter
  • Tangible net assets per share of 52.0 pence. Statutory return on tangible equity reduced to 6.8 per cent significantly driven by the PPI charge with underlying return on tangible equity remaining strong at 15.7 per cent

Balance sheet strength maintained with lower Pillar 2A requirement

  • Loans and advances up £6 billion in the quarter, with continued growth in targeted segments including the open mortgage book, benefiting from both the Tesco mortgage acquisition and organic growth, SME and Motor Finance
  • CET1 capital build of 149 basis points in the first nine months before PPI charge and 28 basis points after the charge; CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent
  • Pillar 2A CET1 requirement reduced from 2.7 per cent to 2.6 per cent. Target CET1 ratio remains c.12.5 per cent, plus a c.1 per cent management buffer. Given the Pillar 2A reduction, the headroom above the regulatory requirements has increased

Outlook

  • The resilience of the Group's business model is reflected in its 2019 guidance:
    • Net interest margin of 2.88 per cent, in line with previous guidance of c.2.90 per cent
    • Operating costs now expected to be less than £7.9 billion, ahead of previous guidance, and cost:income ratio to be lower than in 2018
    • Net asset quality ratio of less than 30 basis points
    • Free capital build of c.75 basis points, post the PPI charge of 121 basis points
  • Although continued economic uncertainty could further impact the outlook, the Group remains well positioned with the right strategy to continue delivering for customers and shareholders

Page 1 of 9

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

INCOME STATEMENT − UNDERLYING BASIS

Nine

Nine

Three

Three

months

months

months

months

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Sept

30 Sept

30 Sept

30 Sept

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

£m

£m

%

£m

£m

%

Net interest income

9,275

9,544

(3)

3,130

3,200

(2)

Other income

4,415

4,610

(4)

1,315

1,486

(12)

Operating lease depreciation

(731)

(731)

-

(258)

(234)

(10)

Vocalink gain on sale

50

-

-

-

Net income

13,009

13,423

(3)

4,187

4,452

(6)

Operating costs

(5,817)

(6,014)

3

(1,911)

(1,990)

4

Remediation

(226)

(366)

38

(83)

(109)

24

Total costs

(6,043)

(6,380)

5

(1,994)

(2,099)

5

Impairment

(950)

(740)

(28)

(371)

(284)

(31)

Underlying profit

6,016

6,303

(5)

1,822

2,069

(12)

Restructuring

(280)

(612)

54

(98)

(235)

58

Volatility and other items

(339)

(207)

(64)

126

(17)

Payment protection insurance provision

(2,450)

(550)

(1,800)

-

Statutory profit before tax

2,947

4,934

(40)

50

1,817

(97)

Tax expense1

(960)

(1,194)

20

(288)

(394)

27

Statutory profit (loss) after tax1

1,987

3,740

(47)

(238)

1,423

Earnings (loss) per share

2.2p

4.7p

(53)

(0.5)p

1.8p

Banking net interest margin

2.89%

2.93%

(4)bp

2.88%

2.93%

(5)bp

Average interest-earning banking assets

£434bn

£436bn

-

£435bn

£435bn

-

Cost:income ratio

46.5%

47.5%

(1.0)pp

47.6%

47.1%

0.5pp

Asset quality ratio

0.29%

0.22%

7bp

0.33%

0.25%

8bp

Underlying return on tangible equity

15.7%

16.2%

(0.5)pp

14.3%

15.9%

(1.6)pp

Return on tangible equity

6.8%

13.0%

(6.2)pp

(2.8)%

14.8%

(17.6)pp

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

At 30 Sept

At 30 June

Change

At 31 Dec

Change

2019

2019

%

2018

%

Loans and advances to customers2

£447bn

£441bn

1

£444bn

1

Customer deposits3

£419bn

£418bn

-

£416bn

1

Loan to deposit ratio

107%

106%

1pp

107%

-

Capital build4

28bp

70bp

210bp

CET1 ratio pre dividend accrual5

14.4%

14.6%

(0.2)pp

13.9%

0.5pp

CET1 ratio5

13.5%

14.0%

(0.5)pp

13.9%

(0.4)pp

Transitional MREL ratio5

32.5%

32.2%

0.3pp

32.6%

(0.1)pp

UK leverage ratio5

4.9%

5.1%

(0.2)pp

5.6%

(0.7)pp

Risk-weighted assets5

£209bn

£207bn

1

£206bn

1

Tangible net assets per share

52.0p

53.0p

(1.0)p

53.0p

(1.0)p

  1. Comparatives restated to reflect amendments to IAS 12, see basis of presentation.
  2. Excludes reverse repos of £55.6 billion (30 June 2019: £54.1 billion; 31 December 2018: £40.5 billion).
  3. Excludes repos of £1.8 billion (30 June 2019: £4.1 billion; 31 December 2018: £1.8 billion).
  4. Capital build is reported before accrual for ordinary dividends, cancellation of remaining share buyback and Tesco mortgage portfolio.
  5. The CET1, MREL and leverage ratios and risk-weighted assets at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 are reported on a pro forma basis, reflecting the dividend paid up by the Insurance business in the subsequent reporting period. The CET1 ratios at 31 December 2018 incorporate the effects of the share buyback announced in February 2019 and are reported post dividend accrual.

Page 2 of 9

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

30 Sept

30 June

31 Mar

31 Dec

30 Sept

30 June

31 Mar

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

£m

Net interest income

3,130

3,062

3,083

3,170

3,200

3,173

3,171

Other income

1,315

1,594

1,506

1,400

1,486

1,713

1,411

Operating lease depreciation

(258)

(254)

(219)

(225)

(234)

(245)

(252)

Vocalink gain on sale

-

-

50

-

-

-

-

Net income

4,187

4,402

4,420

4,345

4,452

4,641

4,330

Operating costs

(1,911)

(1,949)

(1,957)

(2,151)

(1,990)

(2,016)

(2,008)

Remediation

(83)

(123)

(20)

(234)

(109)

(197)

(60)

Total costs

(1,994)

(2,072)

(1,977)

(2,385)

(2,099)

(2,213)

(2,068)

Impairment

(371)

(304)

(275)

(197)

(284)

(198)

(258)

Underlying profit

1,822

2,026

2,168

1,763

2,069

2,230

2,004

Restructuring

(98)

(56)

(126)

(267)

(235)

(239)

(138)

Volatility and other items

126

(126)

(339)

(270)

(17)

(16)

(174)

Payment protection insurance

(1,800)

(550)

(100)

(200)

-

(460)

(90)

provision

Statutory profit before tax

50

1,294

1,603

1,026

1,817

1,515

1,602

Tax expense1

(288)

(269)

(403)

(260)

(394)

(369)

(431)

Statutory profit (loss) after tax1

(238)

1,025

1,200

766

1,423

1,146

1,171

Banking net interest margin

2.88%

2.89%

2.91%

2.92%

2.93%

2.93%

2.93%

Average interest-earning

£435bn

£433bn

£433bn

£436bn

£435bn

£436bn

£437bn

banking assets

Cost:income ratio

47.6%

47.1%

44.7%

54.9%

47.1%

47.7%

47.8%

Asset quality ratio

0.33%

0.27%

0.25%

0.18%

0.25%

0.18%

0.23%

Gross asset quality ratio

0.40%

0.38%

0.30%

0.30%

0.30%

0.26%

0.27%

Underlying return on tangible

14.3%

15.6%

17.0%

13.6%

15.9%

17.3%

15.4%

equity

Return on tangible equity

(2.8)%

10.5%

12.5%

7.8%

14.8%

11.9%

12.3%

Loans and advances to

£447bn

£441bn

£441bn

£444bn

£445bn

£442bn

£445bn

customers2

Customer deposits3

£419bn

£418bn

£417bn

£416bn

£422bn

£418bn

£413bn

Loan to deposit ratio

107%

106%

106%

107%

105%

106%

108%

Risk-weighted assets4

£209bn

£207bn

£208bn

£206bn

£207bn

£207bn

£211bn

Tangible net assets per share

52.0p

53.0p

53.4p

53.0p

51.3p

52.1p

52.3p

  1. Comparatives for 2018 restated to reflect amendments to IAS 12, see basis of presentation.
  2. Excludes reverse repos.
  3. Excludes repos.
  4. Risk-weightedassets at 30 June 2018 are reported on a pro forma basis reflecting the sale of the Irish mortgage portfolio.

Page 3 of 9

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Q3 2019 INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS

At 30 Sept

At 30 June

At 30 Sept

At 31 Dec

2019

2019

Change

2018

Change

2018

Change

£bn

£bn

%

£bn

%

£bn

%

Loans and advances to customers

Open mortgage book

271.0

264.9

2

267.1

1

266.6

2

Closed mortgage book

19.1

19.8

(4)

21.5

(11)

21.2

(10)

Credit cards

17.7

17.7

-

18.5

(4)

18.1

(2)

UK Retail unsecured loans

8.4

8.2

2

7.9

6

7.9

6

UK Motor Finance

15.6

15.5

1

14.4

8

14.6

7

Overdrafts

1.3

1.2

8

1.2

8

1.3

-

Retail other1

9.2

9.0

2

8.3

11

8.6

7

SME2

32.4

32.3

-

31.8

2

31.8

2

Mid Markets

30.7

30.6

-

30.5

1

31.7

(3)

Global Corporates and Financial

33.7

34.7

(3)

34.1

(1)

34.4

(2)

Institutions

Commercial Banking other

5.2

4.3

21

5.0

4

4.3

21

Wealth

0.9

0.9

-

0.8

13

0.9

-

Central items

2.0

1.9

5

3.5

(43)

3.0

(33)

Loans and advances to customers3

447.2

441.0

1

444.6

1

444.4

1

Customer deposits

Retail current accounts

76.1

76.0

-

74.3

2

73.7

3

Commercial current accounts2,4

34.6

34.0

2

33.5

3

34.9

(1)

Retail relationship savings accounts

144.3

144.4

-

146.0

(1)

145.9

(1)

Retail tactical savings accounts

14.1

15.3

(8)

18.7

(25)

16.8

(16)

Commercial deposits2,5

135.8

133.2

2

134.6

1

130.1

4

Wealth

13.6

13.8

(1)

13.7

(1)

14.1

(4)

Central items

0.7

0.9

(22)

0.8

(13)

0.8

(13)

Total customer deposits6

419.2

417.6

-

421.6

(1)

416.3

1

Total assets7

858.5

822.2

4

829.2

4

797.6

8

Total liabilities7

810.4

773.2

5

781.5

4

747.4

8

Shareholders' equity

42.5

43.4

(2)

42.0

1

43.4

(2)

Other equity instruments

5.4

5.4

-

5.4

-

6.5

(17)

Non-controlling interests

0.2

0.2

-

0.3

(33)

0.3

(33)

Total equity

48.1

49.0

(2)

47.7

1

50.2

(4)

Ordinary shares in issue, excluding

70,007m

70,740m

71,122m

71,149m

own shares

  1. Primarily Europe.
  2. Includes Retail Business Banking.
  3. Excludes reverse repos.
  4. Primarily non interest-bearing Commercial Banking current accounts.
  5. Primarily Commercial Banking interest-bearing accounts.
  6. Excludes repos.
  7. The adoption of IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019 resulted in the recognition of a right-of-use asset of £1.7 billion and lease liabilities of £1.8 billion.

Page 4 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:51:04 UTC
