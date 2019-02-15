Log in
Lloyds Banking Group

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
My previous session
News 
News

Lloyds Banking : Appoints Morgan Stanley Executive as New CFO

02/15/2019 | 05:28am EST

By Adam Clark

Lloyds Banking Group said Friday that it has appointed Morgan Stanley executive William Chalmers as its next chief financial officer.

Mr. Chalmers is currently co-head of global financial institutions at Morgan Stanley. He is expected to join Lloyds in June, subject to regulatory approval.

The U.K. lender said there will be a handover period before Mr. Chalmers takes on the role of CFO and joins its board, replacing current finance head George Culmer, who is set to leave in the third quarter.

Lloyds said it will grant Mr. Chalmers deferred cash and share awards worth around 4.4 million pounds ($5.6 million) to replace compensation he will forfeit from Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Chalmers will receive an annual basic salary of GBP794,938 and a fixed share award of GBP504,000, plus performance bonuses.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 1.36% 58.07 Delayed Quote.10.70%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.14% 40.72 Delayed Quote.3.88%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 764 M
EBIT 2018 8 918 M
Net income 2018 4 230 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,70%
P/E ratio 2018 9,72
P/E ratio 2019 8,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 40 853 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,74  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP10.70%52 323
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.92%340 589
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%290 692
BANK OF AMERICA16.48%274 511
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%238 595
WELLS FARGO5.30%228 395
