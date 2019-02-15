Lloyds Banking : Appoints Morgan Stanley Executive as New CFO

By Adam Clark

Lloyds Banking Group said Friday that it has appointed Morgan Stanley executive William Chalmers as its next chief financial officer.

Mr. Chalmers is currently co-head of global financial institutions at Morgan Stanley. He is expected to join Lloyds in June, subject to regulatory approval.

The U.K. lender said there will be a handover period before Mr. Chalmers takes on the role of CFO and joins its board, replacing current finance head George Culmer, who is set to leave in the third quarter.

Lloyds said it will grant Mr. Chalmers deferred cash and share awards worth around 4.4 million pounds ($5.6 million) to replace compensation he will forfeit from Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Chalmers will receive an annual basic salary of GBP794,938 and a fixed share award of GBP504,000, plus performance bonuses.

