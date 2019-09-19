Lloyds Banking : Bank of Scotland to transform Argyle Street branch as part of multi-million pound Glasgow investment

Designed to meet the changing needs of high street customers and act as a testing ground for the future of banking in Scotland, the branch will be closed from Friday (20 September) for around three months as it undergoes the multi-million pound refit.

The branch is set to reopen in December and will bring together a host of new services, designed to create a very different high street banking experience for both personal and business customers.

It will also offer extended opening hours and feature a coffee shop to provide a warm, informal space for customers and visitors to chat, meet, work and learn.

Tara Foley, Manager Director at Bank of Scotland, said:'New technology is rapidly changing the way many people choose to do their day to day banking. However, support and guidance from our branch colleagues remains crucial for the big or unexpected moments in our customers' lives, such as buying a home, having children, or dealing with a bereavement.

'That's why we're creating a different kind of bank branch. This will offer the services that we know our customers want in a modern and flexible environment, combining the latest in interactive digital technology with the trusted personal service provided by our expert colleagues.'

Bank of Scotland's branch in Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street will also have its facilities upgraded as part of the investment plan; while the bank's branch in Renfrew is also being modernised.

Need to know

• Bank of Scotland has the biggest branch network of any bank in Scotland, with nearly 200 branches along with a mobile branch network serving over 100 locations.

• Argyle Street is one of the country's busiest branches with over 50,000 customers coming through the doors each month.

• It's also one of the largest, at 14,000 square foot spread over three floors, and is situated on the corner of Argyle Street and St Enoch's Square, just a stone's through from Central Station.

• The branch will close on 19th September and is expected to reopen in December. Customers can continue to use the bank's newly upgraded Sauchiehall Street branch which is around a 10 minute walk away.

• Over 50% of the manufacturers and suppliers for the project are Scottish based and many of the build workforce will be local.

• The bank's connection with Argyle Street goes back more than 100 years. Glasgow-based Union Bank of Scotland (which merged with Bank of Scotland in 1955) opened a branch at 174 Argyle Street in 1880.

Notes to editor:

The new Bank of Scotland flagship branch in Glasgow's Argyle Street will be the third flagship branch opened by Lloyds Banking Group. The first was opened in Manchester city centre under the Lloyds Bank brand with a Halifax branch opening on Oxford Street in London last year.