Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lloyds Banking : British lawmakers 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 10:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

(Reuters) - A group of British lawmakers has criticised the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for not taking further action against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc after an investigation into the bank's treatment of business customers.

"The APPG is naturally disappointed and extremely concerned by the announcement that no further action will be taken by the FCA with regard to the investigation into RBS' treatment of business customers," Kevin Hollinrake, co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Business Banking, said in a letter to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey, dated Aug. 9.

Hollinrake said the current regulatory framework was ill-equipped to deal with "scandals" seen over the past years, and called for a public inquiry over banking scandals.

The letter was made public on Sunday.

The FCA said in July that it was taking no enforcement action against RBS or staff in the bank's Global Restructuring Group (GRG) unit, after the bank had been accused by small firms of stripping their assets between 2008 and 2013.

British lawmakers have already called for the FCA to get new powers to regulate business loans after it was unable to punish RBS.

Hollinrake in his letter called for a comprehensive report that deals with all the questions surrounding the FCA's decision not to investigate, and asked it to release all of its findings thus far.

The FCA's Bailey had previously said the watchdog's powers to take such action were very limited given that commercial lending is largely unregulated.

"Bearing in mind that the FCA states that it has such limited powers with regard to enforcement, we have deep concerns regarding other investigations currently underway, in particular Lloyds and HBOS Reading," Hollinrake added.

The group had already expressed its concerns about Lloyds Banking Group and its HBOS Reading division in a letter last month.

The FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. RBS did not have an immediate comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.40% 61.86 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -1.67% 247.9 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
08/12LLOYDS BANKING : British lawmakers 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on R..
RE
08/08LLOYDS BANKING : to stop financing new coal-fired power projects
AQ
08/07LLOYDS BANKING : Petition to save bank handed in
AQ
08/07LLOYDS BANKING : Bank and city university join forces to help business start-ups
AQ
08/06LLOYDS BANKING : Africa Tourism Leadership Forum set to provide experiential lea..
AQ
08/06LLOYDS BANKING : Bank of Scotland-SUN SHINES ON LEITH HOUSE PRICES
AQ
08/06LLOYDS BANKING : Bank dividend first in decade
AQ
08/04LLOYDS BANKING : RBS profits drop after US settlement
AQ
08/03LLOYDS BANKING : New appointment 'will boost network opportunities for local ent..
AQ
08/03LLOYDS BANKING : Looking back
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06U.K. Central Bank Rate Rise Means More Profits For U.K. Banks 
08/01Lloyds Banking Group plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Lloyds Banking Group's (LYG) CEO António Horta-Osório on Half Year 2018 Resul.. 
08/01Lloyds Banking declares GBP 0.0107 dividend 
08/01Lloyds Banking net income of £1.12B 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 597 M
EBIT 2018 8 708 M
Net income 2018 4 232 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,39
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 44 405 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-9.11%56 684
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%397 950
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%315 629
WELLS FARGO-4.32%284 771
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.29%283 592
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 122
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.