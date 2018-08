By Adam Clark

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.LN) said Tuesday that it has completed its previously announced 1 billion pounds ($1.29 billion) share buyback.

The U.K. lender said it repurchased a total of 1.58 billion shares in the buyback program, which was announced in March.

