LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/06 12:19:44 pm
49.7303 GBp   -0.68%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Lloyds Banking Group Suspends Buyback Program After Spike in PPI Claims

09/09/2019 | 02:38am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Lloyds Banking Group said Monday that it was suspending its share buyback program following a spike in information requests over missold payments protection insurance.

The British banking group said it now expects to book 1.2 billion to 1.8 billion pounds ($1.47 billion-$2.21 billion) in PPI-related charges in its third-quarter results. This is after a surge in complaints in the final month before the deadline.

Around GBP600 million of capital that was allocated to buy back shares from the market will now be held in reserve, Lloyds Banking Group said. However, the company said it continues to target a progressive ordinary dividend at the year end.

The lender said it has revised its guidance downward. It is no longer targeting a yearly capital build of 170 basis points to 200 basis points, and a statutory return on tangible equity of 12% for 2019.

The banking group joins a number of other financial services companies that have had to book unexpected charges relating to missold PPI-claims, including Royal Bank of Scotland Group and CYBG.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYBG 2.77% 113.35 Delayed Quote.-37.44%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.68% 49.7303 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -1.58% 187.45 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
