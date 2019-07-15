Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : Halifax introduces new card freeze options for credit card customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:05am EDT

Halifax customers now have a greater range of options to control where and how they use their credit card

From today customers will be able to access 'card freeze' through their mobile app, allowing them to stop their credit card being used in a number of different ways.

Flexible and dynamic, Card Freeze lets customers choose which types of transactions are allowed from their Halifax app. Customers who may have mislaid their card, at home or abroad, can simply 'freeze card' transactions. Once they find it, they can just 'unfreeze' with ease.

Customers can also exercise greater control over any additional cards, avoiding unexpected spending sprees and choosing which transactions can or can't be made on all cards linked to their account, including online purchases.

These new options are in addition to the control services introduced for debit cards in August 2018, which allow debit card customers to freeze usage abroad, online and remote, and freeze at tills or terminals.

Customers will see information pop-up on how to make use of the new functionality when they log in to their mobile app. These features are easy to use, simply 'switching' on or off the buttons in the card management area of their mobile app.

  • Freeze card: Stops all card based transactions
  • Freeze abroad: Stops all point of sale transactions and ATM withdrawals outside of the UK
  • Freeze online and remote: Stops all transactions where the card is not physically present
  • Freeze at tills and terminals: Stops transactions where the card is present
  • Freeze at cash machine: Stops cash machine withdrawals

Elyn Corfield, Managing Director Consumer Finance, says: 'Through our new mobile banking app functionality, Halifax customers can enjoy greater confidence that their cards are safe and now have more options to manage their day to day finances through freezing and unfreezing spending on their credit card, giving them extra peace of mind.'

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 09:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
05:05aLLOYDS BANKING : Halifax introduces new card freeze options for credit card cust..
PU
07/12LLOYDS BANKING : Highlands and Islands the ‘happiest place to live' in Sco..
PU
07/12HAPPINESS INDEX : Lloyds Bank reveals the happiest regions to live in Britain
PU
07/11BoE says British banks ready for no-deal Brexit, trade war
RE
07/09LLOYDS BANKING : UK lawmakers ask authorities to investigate bank forgery allega..
RE
07/04UK's competition watchdog raps Barclays over treatment of small businesses
RE
07/04In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
RE
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : How we're supporting Pride in 2019
PU
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : Bank Executives Sell GBP1.8 Million Worth of Shares
DJ
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : Bank-Business Confidence Rises for Third Time in Four Months
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 412 M
EBIT 2019 9 279 M
Net income 2019 4 709 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71x
P/E ratio 2020 7,91x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 40 732 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,72  GBP
Last Close Price 0,58  GBP
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP11.24%51 211
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About