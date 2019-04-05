Log in
Lloyds Banking : Halifax makes it happen with new TV advertisement

04/05/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

  • Halifax's new TV advertcelebrates the feeling of a new home

  • Halifax have teamed up with adam&eveDDB to launch their latest campaign

  • Halifax launches new advertising campaign, debuting Saturday April 6 2019

Saturday, 6th April - Today sees the launch of an exciting new phase for the Halifax brand. We're refreshing the brand to make it look more modern and relevant for our customers, with a new strategy that shows how Halifax, a can-do brand, Makes It Happen for customers - whether through the joy of owning a new home, or simply paying in a cheque via our Mobile App.

Our famous 'X' logo is also changing. Since its introduction in 1988 it's become one of the UK's most iconic logos. Using bolder colours and simplifying the 'X' design means it's a great fit for a digital world that doesn't forget our heritage.

Following the success of Halifax's historic advertising campaigns, Halifax has once again teamed up with adam&eveDBB, for the latest advert which dramatises and celebrates that feeling of excitement that comes with owning your new home.

Directed by The Sacred Egg, through Riff Raff Films, the new advert follows a toy moving into a new house with its family. The audience follows its journey, experiencing the feeling of a new home. In and amongst the boxes and furniture, the toy sees a new world of possibility and promise all to the beat of the uplifting classic 70s track 'Jungle Boogie' by Kool and the Gang.

Halifax has been helping people buy homes for 160 years, whether it's a first home, family home, upsizing or downsizing, helping to make that new home feeling happen.

The advert will be broadcast for the first time on Saturday 6 April 2019 on ITV during the ad break in Britain's Got Talent. The new campaign will also feature in branch and online, as well as social media.

Russell Galley, Managing Director, Halifax said: 'This is about evolving our strong Halifax brand, making it more modern and more relevant. Our new strategy, Making It Happen, is action-oriented, is entirely customer focused, and absolutely right for the Halifax.'

Catherine Kehoe, Managing Director, Group Brands and Marketing, Halifax,added:'We're very excited to be re-launching the Halifax brand with a new strategy, visual identity and advertising campaign that makes Halifax more modern, distinctive and relevant. 'Halifax makes it happen' is an action orientated brand promise that responds to what customers are looking for in their lives - a bank that enables them to achieve what's important to them and their families in an easy, straightforward way'.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 23:22:02 UTC
