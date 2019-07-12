Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : Highlands and Islands the ‘happiest place to live' in Scotland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:55am EDT
  • Happiness Index records a nationwide decrease for the first time in four years
  • Those on highest incomes remain the happiest
  • 18-24 year olds see a slump in happiness levels over the last year

The Highlands and Islands region is the happiest place to live in the whole of Scotland, according to the latest Bank of Scotland Happiness Index.

The annual nationwide survey asks Scots how happy or unhappy they are in their local communities, to create an official cheeriness barometer ranging between -100 (very unhappy), to +100 (very happy). Overall, Scots are slightly less happy than last year as the index recorded a score of 44.6 (a small decrease of 0.3 compared to 2018). However; that's still 5.6 points happier than they were four years ago.

The wild landscapes of the Highlands and Islands may appeal to those looking for a more joyful life, as it's been crowned the happiest place to live in Scotland, up from second position in 2018. Those living in the region highlight its rural nature and a strong sense of community as being key to their positive outlook.

Mid-Scotland and Fife is the second happiest region, followed by South Scotland. Those living in Glasgow have less cause for cheer, as they report being the unhappiest in the country.

Getting older doesn't necessarily mean becoming grumpier as the index reveals that over 65s remain the happiest age group. They've consistently been table-toppers for the past four years. At the other end of the age scale, 18 to 24 year olds' happiness levels have slumped, falling by seven points to 33.5 to now come bottom of the table.

Two's company when it comes to a happy home as households with two residents say they're the happiest. However those living on their own are the least happy households, falling one place to the bottom of the table.

They say money can't buy happiness but, according to the index, the more Scots earn, the happier they are. This year, Scots with a household income of more than £60,000 are happiest, with those earning less than £15,000 the least happy.

Ricky Diggins, Director, Bank of Scotland said: 'Residents of the Highlands and Islands will be even happier once they find out they officially live in the cheeriest part of Scotland. More remote locations can present some challenges to everyday life, particularly around areas such as transport, but locals highlight the natural environment and sense of community as being key to their happiness.

'We can see that happiness continues to increase the older we get, though this could also be linked to higher incomes as people progress through life.'

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 12:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
08:55aLLOYDS BANKING : Highlands and Islands the ‘happiest place to live' in Sco..
PU
05:35aHAPPINESS INDEX : Lloyds Bank reveals the happiest regions to live in Britain
PU
07/11BoE says British banks ready for no-deal Brexit, trade war
RE
07/09LLOYDS BANKING : UK lawmakers ask authorities to investigate bank forgery allega..
RE
07/04UK's competition watchdog raps Barclays over treatment of small businesses
RE
07/04In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
RE
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : How we're supporting Pride in 2019
PU
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : Bank Executives Sell GBP1.8 Million Worth of Shares
DJ
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : Bank-Business Confidence Rises for Third Time in Four Months
AQ
06/28LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence Rises for Third Time in Four Months
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 412 M
EBIT 2019 9 279 M
Net income 2019 4 709 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,22x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 40 796 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,72  GBP
Last Close Price 0,58  GBP
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP11.40%51 211
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.78%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.16%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.32%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.52%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About