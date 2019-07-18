Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : Manufacturers set sights on overseas demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 07:20pm EDT
  • 79% of manufacturers forecast turnover will increase over the next five years, by an average of 12%
  • More than half (55%) of exporters say demand is growing from overseas buyers
  • Nearly one in five (18%) will expand by entering new export markets

Senior leaders in the manufacturing sector are banking on growth, with the sector ready to invest and innovate to drive the industry's expansion over the next five years, according to a report published today.

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking's Business in Britain report surveyed 200 of the country's largest manufacturers with a turnover of £50m or more and found almost four in five (79%) forecast their turnover will increase over the next five years, and by an average of 12%.

International ambitions

Among exporters - 93% of those businesses surveyed - more than half (55%) said demand from overseas buyers was growing, while just a sixth (16%) said it was declining.

Even amid uncertainty over the UK leaving the EU, a third (33%) of manufacturers said the EU would remain their most important growth market for the next five years, followed by China (15%) and North America (13%).

But almost half (47%) of firms said the impact of the UK leaving the EU is a threat to growth, and is a greater threat to growth than cost pressures (45%), political uncertainty (44%) or weak growth in the UK economy (43%).

A significant number (60%) say their strategy includes boosting research and development budgets, which they plan to increase by an average of 13%.

Nearly half (49%) believe new product development will power their growth, alongside investments in IT (30%), new equipment (24%) and increasing capacity (22%).

A fifth (20%) believe improving productivity will support their expansion, together with investing in their existing product range (20%) and entering new export markets (18%).

Steve Harris, Head of Manufacturing for Large Corporates at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: 'Manufacturing is a significant part of the UK economy - it represents 10% of economic output, 70% of all business research and development spend, and directly employs 2.7 million1. UK manufacturers have a proud history of high quality products and innovation, which could be one of the reasons for the growing demand from overseas.'

A sustainable future

Sustainability sits at the heart of modern manufacturers' strategies, with two thirds (67%) saying they will invest in sustainability in the next two years.

They will do that by reducing waste or recycling more (50%), cutting their energy use (44%), encouraging office employees to reduce energy use (43%), changing manufacturing materials or processes (31%), sustainable procurement (26%), cutting back on travel (25%) and making distribution fleets greener (22%).

Steve added: 'Sustainability is not just a buzz word, it's a social expectation and a reality for businesses today. Whilst this could be seen as a challenge for manufacturers, they're seeing it as a real growth opportunity and are grabbing it with both hands.

'Their commitment to capitalising on opportunities that exist in a modern global economy must be recognised, and it reaffirms why we are committed to supporting manufacturers with the resource and expertise they need to grow their business.'

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking supports UK manufacturing skills with its £1million-a-year sponsorship of the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry. The centre will create around 3,500 manufacturing apprentices, graduates and engineers by 2024. The bank has committed to investing up to £3 billion in the UK manufacturing sector in the three years to 2020 as part of its Helping Britain Prosper plan.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
07:20pLLOYDS BANKING : Manufacturers set sights on overseas demand
PU
07/16Finance sector backs British business women
AQ
07/15UK banks say business investment slowing further ahead of Brexit
RE
07/15LLOYDS BANKING : Halifax introduces new card freeze options for credit card cust..
PU
07/12LLOYDS BANKING : Highlands and Islands the ‘happiest place to live' in Sco..
PU
07/12HAPPINESS INDEX : Lloyds Bank reveals the happiest regions to live in Britain
PU
07/11BoE says British banks ready for no-deal Brexit, trade war
RE
07/11LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/11LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Notices
CO
07/10LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 411 M
EBIT 2019 9 300 M
Net income 2019 4 705 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 40 497 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 72,04  GBp
Last Close Price 0,57  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17 150%
Spread / Average Target 12 452%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP11.26%50 602
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.93%369 727
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%279 512
BANK OF AMERICA17.65%272 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.93%201 337
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%199 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About