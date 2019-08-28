Lloyds Banking : Number of Scottish homemovers falls to five-year low

Number of homemovers decline with only 14,662 moving in the first half of 2019

Average house price paid by homemovers increased by a quarter (24%) in the last decade to £221,515

Average homemover deposit has risen to £70,332

The number of people moving home in Scotland has returned to levels last seen in 2014, with only 14,662 current homeowners moving home in the first half of 2019.

The latest Bank of Scotland Homemover Review found that during 2019, homemover activity across Scotland dipped as deposits rise and housing availability declines, making it difficult for homeowners to take their next step on the property ladder.

The cost of moving

The average purchase price paid by homemovers in Scotland has grown by 17% over the past five years, from £188,852 in 2014, to £221,515 in 2019. However, this is still well below the UK average which has risen by 32% over five years.

London remains the most expensive homemover region, almost twice the UK average (£329,648) at £650,510. The least expensive homemover region is Northern Ireland with an average price of £189,905.

The South East recorded the biggest increase of 43% over the same time period with East Anglia and Greater London also recording significant increases of 41% and 37% respectively. (Table 2)

The average deposit put down by homemovers in Scotland has also increased by 21% in the past five years, from £58,285 in 2014 to £70,332 in 2019, in line with the average increases across the UK in the same time period (22%). Unsurprisingly, Londoners pay the largest average deposit of £213,907 towards the purchase of their next home. (Table 3)

Graham Blair, Bank of Scotland Mortgages Director, said: 'The slow rate of homemovers is a reflection of higher stamp duty charges, as well as potential interest rate rises. There is also low availability of the perfect next home, i.e. an extra bedroom, outdoor space etc. for those looking to move up the housing ladder, which all together are having an impact on the overall number of people moving house.

Despite a dip in the number of people moving in 2019, house prices and deposits required have still increased and may also be contributing to the slowdown.'

--Ends--

Notes to editors:

Table 1: Number of homebuyers (purchasing with a mortgage) - Scotland Number of Homemovers Annual % change Number of First Time Buyers Annual % change 2009 H1 11,660 -45% 6,950 -45% 2010 H1 13,510 16% 8,440 21% 2011 H1 11,810 -13% 7,420 -12% 2012 H1 12,860 9% 8,670 17% 2013 H1 12,540 -2% 10,090 16% 2014 H1 14,140 13% 12,620 25% 2015 H1 14,730 4% 12,790 1% 2016 H1 14,720 0% 14,000 9% 2017 H1 15,440 5% 16,450 18% 2018 H1 14,940 -3% 15,320 -7% 2019 H1* 14,662 -2% 15,033 -2% Source: UK Finance * Lloyds Bank calculation

Table 2: Homemovers: Average House Price % Change, 2009-2019** 2009 £ 2014 £ 2018 £ 2019 £ 1 year % change 5 year % change 10 year % change Scotland 179,348 188,852 211,368 221,515 5% 17% 24% North 154,712 169,339 191,000 201,484 5% 19% 30% Yorkshire and the Humber 163,496 177,871 218,762 234,608 7% 32% 43% North West 172,403 183,593 225,621 250,139 11% 36% 45% East Midlands 167,803 187,369 247,987 254,054 2% 36% 51% West Midlands 183,039 210,076 260,277 280,716 8% 34% 53% East Anglia 205,941 228,175 309,035 322,695 4% 41% 57% Wales 164,926 177,769 212,609 221,452 4% 25% 34% South West 219,874 249,014 315,248 332,330 5% 33% 51% South East 266,559 323,019 417,469 460,395 10% 43% 73% Greater London 337,226 473,430 575,721 650,510 13% 37% 93% Northern Ireland 192,626 142,700 169,353 189,905 12% 33% -1% UK 212,099 250,021 300,593 329,648 10% 32% 55% Source: LBG calculations **12 months rolling to June

Table 3: Homemovers: Average Price And Deposit By Region, 2019** Region Average House Price 2019 (£s) Average Deposit 2014 (£s) Average Deposit 2019 (£s) Deposit as % of purchase price 2019 5 Year % Change in Deposit Scotland 221,515 58,285 70,332 32% 21% North 201,484 53,019 57,415 28% 8% Yorkshire and the Humber 234,608 57,690 67,691 29% 17% North West 250,139 55,754 71,607 29% 28% East Midlands 254,054 61,096 76,092 30% 25% West Midlands 280,716 71,123 86,989 31% 22% East Anglia 322,695 83,690 110,207 34% 32% Wales 221,452 57,521 67,902 31% 18% South West 332,330 95,787 117,298 35% 22% South East 460,395 116,677 150,970 33% 29% Greater London 650,510 169,550 213,907 33% 26% Northern Ireland 189,905 37,386 56,763 30% 52% UK 329,648 86,398 105,260 32% 22% Source: LBG calculations **12 months rolling average to June

Table 4: Average Age of Homemover by Region Region 2009 2014 2019 Scotland 43 40 41 North 42 42 42 Yorkshire and the Humber 40 41 41 North West 42 40 40 East Midlands 44 41 41 West Midlands 41 40 40 East Anglia 45 40 39 Wales 42 41 41 South West 45 42 40 South East 44 40 40 Greater London 41 38 38 Northern Ireland 42 40 40 UK 43 40 40 Source: LBG calculations

Table 5: Homemovers' Purchases by Property Type 2019* Home Movers Semi Detached Detached Terraced Bungalow Flats Scotland 21% 29% 18% 13% 19% North 38% 26% 24% 8% 4% Yorkshire and the Humber 36% 27% 25% 9% 3% North West 39% 26% 24% 7% 4% East Midlands 32% 40% 18% 9% 2% West Midlands 37% 33% 19% 5% 5% East Anglia 26% 38% 19% 13% 3% Wales 29% 33% 25% 11% 3% South West 27% 28% 26% 10% 8% South East 27% 31% 24% 10% 9% Greater London 24% 8% 34% 3% 31% Northern Ireland 28% 39% 15% 15% 3% UK 29% 29% 23% 9% 10% Source: LBG calculations * 12 months to June