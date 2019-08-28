Lloyds Banking : Number of Scottish homemovers falls to five-year low
08/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT
Number of homemovers decline with only 14,662 moving in the first half of 2019
Average house price paid by homemovers increased by a quarter (24%) in the last decade to £221,515
Average homemover deposit has risen to £70,332
The number of people moving home in Scotland has returned to levels last seen in 2014, with only 14,662 current homeowners moving home in the first half of 2019.
The latest Bank of Scotland Homemover Review found that during 2019, homemover activity across Scotland dipped as deposits rise and housing availability declines, making it difficult for homeowners to take their next step on the property ladder.
The cost of moving
The average purchase price paid by homemovers in Scotland has grown by 17% over the past five years, from £188,852 in 2014, to £221,515 in 2019. However, this is still well below the UK average which has risen by 32% over five years.
London remains the most expensive homemover region, almost twice the UK average (£329,648) at £650,510. The least expensive homemover region is Northern Ireland with an average price of £189,905.
The South East recorded the biggest increase of 43% over the same time period with East Anglia and Greater London also recording significant increases of 41% and 37% respectively. (Table 2)
The average deposit put down by homemovers in Scotland has also increased by 21% in the past five years, from £58,285 in 2014 to £70,332 in 2019, in line with the average increases across the UK in the same time period (22%). Unsurprisingly, Londoners pay the largest average deposit of £213,907 towards the purchase of their next home. (Table 3)
Graham Blair, Bank of Scotland Mortgages Director, said: 'The slow rate of homemovers is a reflection of higher stamp duty charges, as well as potential interest rate rises. There is also low availability of the perfect next home, i.e. an extra bedroom, outdoor space etc. for those looking to move up the housing ladder, which all together are having an impact on the overall number of people moving house.
Despite a dip in the number of people moving in 2019, house prices and deposits required have still increased and may also be contributing to the slowdown.'
Table 1: Number of homebuyers (purchasing with a mortgage) - Scotland
Number of Homemovers
Annual % change
Number of First Time Buyers
Annual % change
2009 H1
11,660
-45%
6,950
-45%
2010 H1
13,510
16%
8,440
21%
2011 H1
11,810
-13%
7,420
-12%
2012 H1
12,860
9%
8,670
17%
2013 H1
12,540
-2%
10,090
16%
2014 H1
14,140
13%
12,620
25%
2015 H1
14,730
4%
12,790
1%
2016 H1
14,720
0%
14,000
9%
2017 H1
15,440
5%
16,450
18%
2018 H1
14,940
-3%
15,320
-7%
2019 H1*
14,662
-2%
15,033
-2%
Source: UK Finance * Lloyds Bank calculation
Table 2: Homemovers: Average House Price % Change, 2009-2019**
2009 £
2014 £
2018 £
2019 £
1 year % change
5 year % change
10 year % change
Scotland
179,348
188,852
211,368
221,515
5%
17%
24%
North
154,712
169,339
191,000
201,484
5%
19%
30%
Yorkshire and the Humber
163,496
177,871
218,762
234,608
7%
32%
43%
North West
172,403
183,593
225,621
250,139
11%
36%
45%
East Midlands
167,803
187,369
247,987
254,054
2%
36%
51%
West Midlands
183,039
210,076
260,277
280,716
8%
34%
53%
East Anglia
205,941
228,175
309,035
322,695
4%
41%
57%
Wales
164,926
177,769
212,609
221,452
4%
25%
34%
South West
219,874
249,014
315,248
332,330
5%
33%
51%
South East
266,559
323,019
417,469
460,395
10%
43%
73%
Greater London
337,226
473,430
575,721
650,510
13%
37%
93%
Northern Ireland
192,626
142,700
169,353
189,905
12%
33%
-1%
UK
212,099
250,021
300,593
329,648
10%
32%
55%
Source: LBG calculations
**12 months rolling to June
Table 3: Homemovers: Average Price And Deposit By Region, 2019**
Region
Average House Price 2019 (£s)
Average Deposit 2014 (£s)
Average Deposit 2019 (£s)
Deposit as % of purchase price 2019
5 Year % Change in Deposit
Scotland
221,515
58,285
70,332
32%
21%
North
201,484
53,019
57,415
28%
8%
Yorkshire and the Humber
234,608
57,690
67,691
29%
17%
North West
250,139
55,754
71,607
29%
28%
East Midlands
254,054
61,096
76,092
30%
25%
West Midlands
280,716
71,123
86,989
31%
22%
East Anglia
322,695
83,690
110,207
34%
32%
Wales
221,452
57,521
67,902
31%
18%
South West
332,330
95,787
117,298
35%
22%
South East
460,395
116,677
150,970
33%
29%
Greater London
650,510
169,550
213,907
33%
26%
Northern Ireland
189,905
37,386
56,763
30%
52%
UK
329,648
86,398
105,260
32%
22%
Source: LBG calculations
**12 months rolling average to June
Table 4: Average Age of Homemover by Region
Region
2009
2014
2019
Scotland
43
40
41
North
42
42
42
Yorkshire and the Humber
40
41
41
North West
42
40
40
East Midlands
44
41
41
West Midlands
41
40
40
East Anglia
45
40
39
Wales
42
41
41
South West
45
42
40
South East
44
40
40
Greater London
41
38
38
Northern Ireland
42
40
40
UK
43
40
40
Source: LBG calculations
Table 5: Homemovers' Purchases by Property Type 2019*
