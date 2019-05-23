Lloyds Banking : Redemption Notice

Redemption Notice
Released : 23/05/2019 09:46
RNS Number : 9867Z
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
23 May 2019
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISEZMGZKRFVGLZG
Disclaimer
Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:12:04 UTC