Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

(LLOY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking : Schroders-Lloyds wealth joint venture announces management team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Schroders Personal Wealth, a planned joint venture between asset manager Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group, announced its management team on Tuesday.

Schroders and Lloyds said they were teaming up on the project in October last year, and at the time said it would be led by Schroders' co-head of intermediary, James Rainbow.

Among other top appointments announced on Tuesday, Nick Allen will take on the role of chief operating officer and Marcus Brookes that of chief investment officer, subject to regulatory approval, it said in a statement.

"We are making great progress on designing a leading financial planning offering backed by Lloyds Banking Group's and Schroders' expertise," Rainbow said.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.67% 61.85 Delayed Quote.18.53%
SCHRODERS PLC 0.59% 2726 Delayed Quote.10.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
04:24aLLOYDS BANKING : Schroders-Lloyds wealth joint venture announces management team
RE
04:09aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank Private-Equity Arm Sells 5.5% Stake in Team17 Group
DJ
02:12aLLOYDS BANKING : Co-op bank report set to be published this week
AQ
03/26LLOYDS BANKING : Bank of Scotland plc announces a tender offer
PU
03/26UK watchdog intervenes to help mortgage 'prisoners'
RE
03/26LLOYDS BANKING : What time is it? Daylight robbery time
PU
03/25LLOYDS BANKING : Group behind Noel Edmonds' battle with Lloyds gets £325m fundin..
AQ
03/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 at five-and-a-half month high as no-deal Brexit..
RE
03/21LLOYDS BANKING : axes pay scheme after NEC bonuses
AQ
03/20Lloyds Banking Group CEO Gives Up Final-Salary Pension Amid Controversy
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 18 575 M
EBIT 2019 9 300 M
Net income 2019 5 032 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,88
P/E ratio 2020 8,28
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Capitalization 43 756 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,74  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP18.53%57 709
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%323 921
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%284 389
BANK OF AMERICA10.43%258 709
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%234 046
WELLS FARGO6.36%218 377
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.