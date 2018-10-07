Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lloyds Banking : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2018 | 06:02pm EDT
People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London

(Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group said on Sunday they were in discussions over a wealth management alliance.

The deal would be among the biggest wealth management tie- ups in recent years and would come amid widespread consolidation in the broader industry sector.

Schroders spokeswoman Beth Saint confirmed the move after Sky News reported that Lloyds was to merge its 13 billion pound ($17 billion) wealth management arm into a new joint venture with Schroders.

"Schroders confirms that it is in discussions with Lloyds Banking Group plc with a view to working closely together in parts of the wealth sector," Saint said in an email to Reuters, adding there was "no certainty that these discussions will lead to any formal arrangement being entered into."

Lloyds Banking Group issued a similar statement, saying any further announcement "will be made at the appropriate time."

Sky News reported that the deal would see Lloyds owning 50.1 percent‎ of the joint venture, with Schroders owning the rest, Sky News said, citing sources. https://bit.ly/2E1GO2d

Wealth management contributed 273.3 million pounds to Schroders' net income in 2017 and has been an area of focus for future growth.

Sky News said the new joint venture would be part of a three-pronged tie-up between the companies.

It would include Schroders taking on a 109 billion pound investment management contract from Lloyds-owned Scottish Widows that is the subject of a disagreement with Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA), which previously managed the money.

The mandate was pulled from SLA after Lloyds said the 2017 merger of insurer Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management meant the enlarged company had become a material competitor.

The dispute remains in arbitration.

The third leg of the Lloyds-Schroders deal involves wealth manager Cazenove Capital, Sky reported.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 0.00% 58.93 Delayed Quote.-13.41%
SCHRODERS -2.57% 3000 Delayed Quote.-14.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
06:03pLLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth man..
RE
06:02pLLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth man..
RE
10/06LLOYDS BANKING : Top advice on avoiding fraud
AQ
10/05LLOYDS BANKING : Confidence 'is down'
AQ
10/05LLOYDS BANKING : failed customers on PPI, says watchdog
AQ
10/05LLOYDS BANKING : issued with legal directions for PPI breaches
AQ
10/05CARDLYTICS (NASDAQ : CDLX) Files Form 8-K Announcing Multi-Year Contract Renewal..
AQ
10/04LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's CMA toughens action against Lloyds Bank over PPI
RE
10/04LLOYDS BANKING : CMA toughens action against Lloyds Bank over PPI
RE
10/04LLOYDS BANKING : Failed to Provide Customers With PPI Reminders, Says Regulator
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02ITALY : Don't Say You Haven't Been Warned! 
09/28European banks sink as Italy set for battle with EU over budget 
09/17LLOYDS BANKING GROUP AND BREXIT : Baby Out With The Bath Water 
09/07European financials slide amid slowing economy, money-laundering woes 
08/22Aviva On Track And Undervalued 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 710 M
EBIT 2018 8 862 M
Net income 2018 4 123 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 10,24
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capitalization 41 922 M
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 0,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
Juan Calafat Colombás Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark George Culmer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP-13.41%54 989
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.79%385 225
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%301 945
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%285 668
WELLS FARGO-11.80%256 170
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%221 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.