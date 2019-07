--Lloyds Banking Group will pay GBP140 million to Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.LN) in order to settle a legal battle over the future of a GBP100 billion asset-management mandate, Sky News reports.

--According to Sky News, sources said that as well as the payment, Standard Life Aberdeen will also retain management of GBP30 billion of assets for three years.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2LCPU8t

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com